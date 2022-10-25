ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Cars 108

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Did You Know That Pac-Man’s Grave is in the Clio Cemetery?

There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio and it may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael Leroy Luther was a...
CLIO, MI
Cars 108

Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home

If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Cars 108

Royal Oak is Home to Michigan’s First Self-Serving Taproom

No more waiting to get your next beer, you can now get it yourself at Lincoln Tap, Michigan's first fully self-serving taproom. Lincoln Tap is Michigan’s first self-service taproom serving beer from Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Ferndale Project. I never thought I'd see the day when you could...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Cars 108

Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Workday 108 Trivia for the Week of October 24, 2022

Believe it or not, 29% of women say they think it's sexy when a man does this while he's eating breakfast. What is it?. Drink the milk from the bowl. Congratulations to today's winner, John Hall from Flint. Check Out This Michigan Home With 15 - Yes 15 - Bathrooms.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

5 Tips For The Best Michigan Friends-Giving Party

Thanksgiving Day is mostly reserved for big family gatherings (at least in my family). Someone will spend all day stuffing a duck into a goose into a turkey and trying not to burn the house down, or themselves to death, while deep frying birds. Don't get me wrong, I love spending time with my family! But there's something even better about getting your close group of friends together to hang. If you have or haven't done a friends-giving, these five tips will help you have the best time!
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Cars 108

Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good

Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Cars 108

Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan

Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
BURTON, MI
Cars 108

Finally! New Crumbl Cookies in Fenton Has Grand Opening Date

The wait is finally over! The new Crumbl Cookies in Fenton has an opening date, and our sweet tooth can't wait. We told you back in May that Crumbl Cookies was opening a new location in Fenton, Michigan. Gerdom Realty & Investments had announced on Facebook that they had represented Crumbl Cookies in the leasing of new space to bring the bakery to Fenton. The space is located in the Silver Pointe Shopping Center at Silver Parkway and Owen Road. Since then fans of the bakery have been waiting patiently for the doors to open and now the wait is over.
FENTON, MI
Cars 108

The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Burton, MI
Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

