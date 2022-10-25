Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Man Bursts Into Tears After Winning $260k Lottery in Oakland County
A 58-year-old Genesee County man became very emotional after recently winning a substantial amount of money from the Michigan Lottery. SEE ALSO: Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family. The lucky winner scored a whopping $261,377 while playing Club Keno The Jack....
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Did You Know That Pac-Man’s Grave is in the Clio Cemetery?
There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio and it may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael Leroy Luther was a...
Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home
If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
Royal Oak is Home to Michigan’s First Self-Serving Taproom
No more waiting to get your next beer, you can now get it yourself at Lincoln Tap, Michigan's first fully self-serving taproom. Lincoln Tap is Michigan’s first self-service taproom serving beer from Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Ferndale Project. I never thought I'd see the day when you could...
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
A Look Inside the Legendary Castle in the Woods: Jackson, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For years it's been simply called “the castle” and a legendary local site for decades…and yeah, I went to a few parties there. It’s...
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
Workday 108 Trivia for the Week of October 24, 2022
Believe it or not, 29% of women say they think it's sexy when a man does this while he's eating breakfast. What is it?. Drink the milk from the bowl. Congratulations to today's winner, John Hall from Flint. Check Out This Michigan Home With 15 - Yes 15 - Bathrooms.
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
5 Tips For The Best Michigan Friends-Giving Party
Thanksgiving Day is mostly reserved for big family gatherings (at least in my family). Someone will spend all day stuffing a duck into a goose into a turkey and trying not to burn the house down, or themselves to death, while deep frying birds. Don't get me wrong, I love spending time with my family! But there's something even better about getting your close group of friends together to hang. If you have or haven't done a friends-giving, these five tips will help you have the best time!
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
Detroit Bus Driver Fights With 12-Year-Old Girl, Bites Her Face
A Detroit school bus driver was suspended recently after getting into a physical fight with a student that was riding on the bus at the time. Part of the fight was filmed by other students and posted online. However, it's really difficult to see exactly what actually happened. I'm very...
Finally! New Crumbl Cookies in Fenton Has Grand Opening Date
The wait is finally over! The new Crumbl Cookies in Fenton has an opening date, and our sweet tooth can't wait. We told you back in May that Crumbl Cookies was opening a new location in Fenton, Michigan. Gerdom Realty & Investments had announced on Facebook that they had represented Crumbl Cookies in the leasing of new space to bring the bakery to Fenton. The space is located in the Silver Pointe Shopping Center at Silver Parkway and Owen Road. Since then fans of the bakery have been waiting patiently for the doors to open and now the wait is over.
GMA Visits Ann Arbor to Surprise Hero Doctor Helping People With Disabilities
Dr. Feranmi Okanlami is considered a hero among individuals with disabilities at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. ABC's 'Good Morning America' surprised the good doctor, awarding him $1 million in order to continue helping those who live with disabilities on a daily basis. Okanlami is the Director of...
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
Cars 108
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0