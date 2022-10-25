Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Don’t Miss The Texarkana Arkansas Mayoral Debate Thursday October 27
With early voting for Midterm elections underway, there are also local elections to think about too. The Arkansas High School Student Council is hosting a Texarkana Mayoral Debate and it's open to the public. How Will The Student Council Be Involved in The Mayoral Debate?. The Student Council members will...
KSLA
Nearly $200M bond proposal in Texarkana would greatly benefit TISD, superintendent says
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Voters in Texarkana, Texas, are being asked to approve a bond proposal of nearly $200 million, which leaders say will provide major improvements across the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD). KSLA caught up with TISD Superintendent Doug Brubaker as he took a look at the old...
KSLA
‘Vote for the dead man’: Bizarre situation in southwest Ark. town leaves questions about who will become mayor
LEWISVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - The vote to decide the mayor’s race in one southwest Arkansas city may not be determined on Election Day due to an unexpected turn of events. “Vote for the dead man,” is the cry of some Lewisville, Ark. residents following the death of one of two candidates running for mayor.
ktoy1047.com
Foreman High School to hold Veterans Day event
The event will start with a complimentary breakfast and will be followed by a Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Those wishing to attend may use the cafetorium entrance.
ktoy1047.com
Maud ISD to hold Parent Info Night
The event will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and will cover mindfulness in parenting, including ways to reduce stress, learn breathing techniques, and relaxation skills. It will be followed by the social media parent informational meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Maud ISD cafeteria.
ktoy1047.com
Foreman Public Schools receive food pantry grant
The school plans to start a drive-through food pantry with the funding. They are still planning dates and times, as well as qualifications for food distribution. Details will be posted on the Foreman Public Schools Facebook page as they become available.
ktoy1047.com
Ashdown Alumni Association honors Finley at annual banquet
The 2022 Ashdown High School Alumni Association annual banquet began with President Susan Simmons welcoming everyone and Dean Sikes Class of 1970 led the Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer. Dr. Mike Finley, Class of 1971 was honored posthumously. His high school friend David Honnell provided the tribute before a large
ktoy1047.com
North Heights plans Lunch and Learn event
Those planning to attend must submit a form by 3:30 p.m. on November 2 in order for necessary planning and accommodations. Only parents and guardians whose names are on the list will be able to attend. Picnic blankets may be brought in order to eat outside with your student. Kindergarten through second grade lunch is from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and third through sixth grade lunch is from noon to 12:30 p.m.
ktoy1047.com
Special agent testifies about notes Parker passed in prison
Davis kept track of Parker’s behavior while incarcerated, testifying that she would be whatever she needed to be to individual inmates to get them to do what she wanted. Davis noted that Parker would bribe inmates with promises of money or commissary items and would pretend to be sexually interested in female inmates to further her schemes. Davis read letters to the jury that attempted to frame another inmate for the murder of Reagan Hancock, but the letters contained information that could only have been known by the killer.
ktoy1047.com
Liberty-Eylau takes on Pittsburg Pirates tonight
L-E Middle School students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and all students must show ID to enter.
ktoy1047.com
Letter to FBI, prison contraband in Taylor Parker trial
Venable testified about Parker’s many fictional characters and her ongoing schemes in jail to attempt to frame another inmate for the death of Reagan Hancock. When Parker’s cell was searched, a letter she had written to the FBI was uncovered, in which she offered to psychiatrically evaluate the other inmates professing that she was adept at using sexual mind games on both men and women. Another letter that Parker had written to a friend claimed that Parker’s brother had told her a magazine had called her “The Sexiest Murderer Alive.” Venable said no record of any such conversation has been found. The jury also heard from Bi-State Correctional Officer Samantha Malone, who testified that while Parker has been in solitary confinement, contraband has repeatedly shown up in her cell.
Victims of convicted Arkansas rapist file civil suit against him
The victims of convicted rapist Barry Walker have filed a civil suit against him, accusing Walker of hiding assets.
Don’t Miss The First Ever ‘Rocky Comfort Pecan Festival’ in Foreman, AR
I learned something new today, I learned that Foreman, Arkansas used to have a different name. Did you know that Foreman was first known as Rocky Comfort, Arkansas? That would explain the name of this brand new Pecan Festival then, the first-ever Rocky Comfort Pecan Festival is this weekend. Here's what you need to know...
ktoy1047.com
Fourth annual Trunk or Treat will be Saturday in Spring Lake Park
The event takes place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and will feature costume contests, face painting, magic shows, and circle story time. Slots are still available for people, businesses, or clubs to decorate a trunk and hand out candy. Contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department for details.
ktoy1047.com
Two Hope residents arrested for residential burglary
York and Crowe were booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility.
ktoy1047.com
Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail
40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday.
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD identifies beer thief
The man, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Larry, is being sought by police on a felony warrant for Theft Less Than $2,500. Larry has previous convictions. Police are still trying to identify the second man in the surveillance video.
KSLA
Medical examiner gives gory testimony as third week of Taylor Parker sentencing trial wraps up
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Week three of the Taylor Parker sentencing trial wrapped up Thursday, Oct. 27. Parker was previously convicted of killing Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, Braxlyn, back in 2020. On Thursday, the court heard an emotional testimony by an Idabel, Okla. police detective, who was called to McCurtain County Hospital, where Braxlyn was being treated.
ktoy1047.com
Bicyclist hit by vehicle on New Boston Road
An ambulance responded to the scene. According to witnesses, the cyclist may not have been wearing appropriate safety reflectors. No word yet on the condition of the cyclist. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel.
