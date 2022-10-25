ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
localsyr.com

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

North Utica Starbucks closes temporarily

UTICA, N.Y. – The new Starbucks on North Genesee Street in Utica is temporarily closed, according to a sign posted at the business. The coffee shop opened at the end of September next to Fairfield Inn & Suites. A sign on the building says it’s temporarily closed, but doesn’t...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli

(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York

Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
NewsChannel 36

Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
ITHACA, NY
Lite 98.7

These Imposter Ladybugs Are Back and Invading New York Homes

Ping, ping, ping. That’s the sound of what my son calls “imposter ladybugs” flinging themselves against the siding of my house what feels like all day long. If your house has been taken over by what look to be adorable little ladybugs, it probably hasn’t. Back again and with a vengeance are Asian lady beetles that are pretty decent dupes for harmless ladybugs.
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

Oneida County’s Greeley Ford Exiting NYS Liquor Authority

Greeley Ford of Camden, who has served as one of three Commissioners at the New York State Liquor Authority, publicly announced his retirement on Wednesday. The announcement came when SLA Chairman Vincent A. Bradley made the announcement that Ford, who's been an SLA Commissioner since June of 2016, was retiring and moving with his wife to Florida.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
Lite 98.7

Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York

Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
