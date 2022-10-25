Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
This Popular New Hartford Bar and Restaurant Is Expanding
It's always very exciting to see a local business is doing so well that they have plans to do even better, Many in the community will be very excited about the newest changes coming to one popular bar and restaurant in New Hartford. One Genny opened back in 2018 at...
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
whcuradio.com
Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
localsyr.com
Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
These Were Spotted On The Shelves Again at Wegmans in WNY
It's that time of the year when the weather is cold in the morning and warms up to the 50's or even 60's by the afternoon. It makes for tough decisions when deciding what to wear (jeans, shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, jackets, etc.). I went with shorts and a hoodie this morning.
WKTV
North Utica Starbucks closes temporarily
UTICA, N.Y. – The new Starbucks on North Genesee Street in Utica is temporarily closed, according to a sign posted at the business. The coffee shop opened at the end of September next to Fairfield Inn & Suites. A sign on the building says it’s temporarily closed, but doesn’t...
First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli
(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
It’s Back! Food Truck or Treating & Other Fall Fun Returns to This CNY Mall
It's back and better than ever! The Syracuse Food Truck Association is here once again with their 3rd annual Truck or Treat event. A day of fun, food, and spooky festivities for the whole family. This year, 19 food trucks are pulling up to the Great Northern Mall in Clay,...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York
Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
NewsChannel 36
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
These Imposter Ladybugs Are Back and Invading New York Homes
Ping, ping, ping. That’s the sound of what my son calls “imposter ladybugs” flinging themselves against the siding of my house what feels like all day long. If your house has been taken over by what look to be adorable little ladybugs, it probably hasn’t. Back again and with a vengeance are Asian lady beetles that are pretty decent dupes for harmless ladybugs.
Oneida County’s Greeley Ford Exiting NYS Liquor Authority
Greeley Ford of Camden, who has served as one of three Commissioners at the New York State Liquor Authority, publicly announced his retirement on Wednesday. The announcement came when SLA Chairman Vincent A. Bradley made the announcement that Ford, who's been an SLA Commissioner since June of 2016, was retiring and moving with his wife to Florida.
“Hocus Pocus Family Fun” Day in Sylvan Beach
It's time to grab the family and put on your best costumes. The Oneida Lake Arts and Heritage Center in Sylvan Beach is hosting the "Hocus Pocus Family Fun Day" on Saturday. The event lasts from 1 PM to 6 PM and is fun for the entire family. They have...
All Treats, No Tricks! Halloween Freebies, Deals and Specials at CNY Restaurants
It's all treats and no tricks for Halloween at restaurants across Central New York. A number of national, regional, and local eateries are celebrating the season with freebies, deals, and specials on and leading up to October 31. Applebee’s: Free boneless wings and free delivery with any purchase of $30...
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
Child dies after blaze rips through North Side home in Syracuse, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — One person died Thursday after a fire tore through a North Side home, firefighters said. Executive Deputy Fire Chief Richard Kisselstein said the victim was a young kid. Firefighters were called when smoke was seen coming from the home at 316 Douglas St around 3:29 p.m.
