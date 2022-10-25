ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Ultimate Threat’: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite

Two of the NFL's biggest surprises clash on Sunday at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants for an NFC battle. A pair of teams thought to be league bottom-feeders are now squarely in the playoff hunt as Week 8 begins. The Giants have gotten to this point with relatively little star power, but it's the electric presence of running back Saquon Barkley that is clearly the exception.
SEATTLE, WA
Bears Keys to Upsetting the Cowboys

One of the most overdiscussed topics this week at Halas Hall is how the Bears will ever replace the leadership they received from Robert Quinn. One of the most overdiscussed topics this week at Halas Hall is how the Bears will ever replace leadership they received from Robert Quinn. It's...
CHICAGO, IL
Broncos Should Resist the Temptation to Hold a Fire-Sale

With the Denver Broncos disappointing for yet another year, fans are calling for the team to tear it down and start over. While there are a few players who could be traded for draft capital, it would be unwise to strip the team of valuable pieces completely. This team is...
DENVER, CO
Packers vs. Bills Injury Report: OT Spencer Brown OUT; Who Replaces Him?

The Buffalo Bills are exiting their bye week relatively fresh and healthy ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but one key player won't suit up. Starting offensive lineman Spencer Brown, who left the team's Week 6 contest early against the Kansas...
GREEN BAY, WI

