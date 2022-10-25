ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – Two women were indicted Thursday in the death of a Scottsville man. Annissa K. Stanton, 28, of Nashville, Tennessee was indicted at the Allen Circuit Court on charges of murder, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding 26 mph over or greater, first-degree disorderly conduct, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle and illegal possession of alcohol in a dry territory, first offense.

SCOTTSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO