wnky.com
Med Center Health celebrates Women’s Pavilion with ribbon cutting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Med Center Health and Women’s Health Specialists are celebrating the grand opening of their Women’s Pavilion. The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and local officials joined the hospital for a ribbon cutting at their all-new building on Park Street. The two-floor, 20,000-square-foot building...
wnky.com
Drake’s Creek’s new Dance Middle Red raises funds for Norton Children’s
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drake’s Creek Middle School students got footloose and fancy-free to fundraise for Norton Children’s Hospital. Students, faculty and staff moved and grooved at the first-ever Dance Middle Red – an adaption of Western Kentucky University’s Dance Big Red, which has raised hundreds of thousands for children in need of special care over the past eight years.
wnky.com
Volunteers lend helping hand in tire dump cleanup at Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over near Jennings Creek, a couple hundred tires were left in a parking lot, along with some tires tumbling into the stream. It was noticed by a fisherman who frequents the creek, as well as WKU’s CHNGES, or the Center for Human GeoEnvironmental Studies, who has been observing the area for research.
wnky.com
Free adoptions at Allen County Animal Shelter in November
ALLEN CO., Ky.-For the month of November, all adoption fees for dogs and cats are covered at the Allen County Animal Shelter. Alpha Pet Boarding stepped up in a big way and announced they will sponsor all adoptions. Owner Jason Hanley said every year, 670,000 dogs alone are euthanized, a...
wnky.com
Father-daughter team race to find long-lost relatives on national TV
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A man who grew up in Bowling Green with adoptive parents is on a mission to find his biological mom. “She was a young woman who gave me up for adoption and I just didn’t know if there was any regret that she might have had,” said Scott Bradley.
wnky.com
BGPD arrests man in Butler Way shooting death
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released further details about a homicide investigation. Torian L. Jackson, 36, of Bowling Green has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with a Monday morning shooting. Earlier this week, police identified Marcus McCathren, 40, of Bowling...
wnky.com
Police searching for suspect in dirt bike theft
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect in a theft. Police say a suspect stole a 125 Yamaha dirt bike around 10 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect can be seen in the photo above. If you know any information on the theft or whereabouts...
wnky.com
Non-invasive magnet therapy treats depression at Med Center Health
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is using a unique approach to treat depression in patients. It’s a non-invasive treatment called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or TMS. TMS uses a magnet on the patient’s head to draw out and increase a neurotransmitter release in the ‘mood center’. It’s located in the...
wnky.com
BGISD to purchase 13 electric buses with $5.13M EPA funding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green City Schools joins the first wave of school districts across the country to help clear the air… literally… with the government’s $1 billion clean bus funding. Bowling Green Independent School District will soon use $5.13 million in funding from the...
wnky.com
2 indicted in car crash death of Scottsville man
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – Two women were indicted Thursday in the death of a Scottsville man. Annissa K. Stanton, 28, of Nashville, Tennessee was indicted at the Allen Circuit Court on charges of murder, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding 26 mph over or greater, first-degree disorderly conduct, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle and illegal possession of alcohol in a dry territory, first offense.
wnky.com
Logan County man charged with arson, drug charges after fire
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A Russellville man is facing multiple charges in relation to drug offenses and violating a burn ban after police responded to a fire at a residence. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire on Stevenson Chapel Road around 1 p.m. Friday. Through...
wnky.com
2 arrested on drug charges with infant present
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City police say two people are facing several charges after they received a call about a domestic dispute at the Holiday Motel. Once officers from the Cave City Police Department arrived, they found Julie Ellis, 33, and Benjamin Cullen, 47, inside, along with an infant.
