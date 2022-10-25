ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

Dr. Oz claims | PennLive letters

I have been seeing an ad for Dr. Mehmet Oz and I have a few questions for him. It is the ad where Dr. Oz says John Fetterman wants to decriminalize “dangerous drugs” such as “fentanyl and heroin” and set up injection sites in our neighborhoods. He says he “will fight the cartels” and “fund recovery centers.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy