Biden votes early in Delawere with granddaughter
President Joe Biden, accompanied by a first-time voter, his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie, cast his Nov. 8 elections ballot in Delaware.
Powerball jackpot grows to mind-blowing $800M, 2nd largest in history
The Powerball jackpot is now the second largest in history with an estimated $800 million up for grabs in the next drawing. With no winner last night, Oct. 26, the jackpot has grown by $100 million. The next drawing is Saturday, Oct. 29. There have been 36 drawings in a...
Dr. Oz claims | PennLive letters
I have been seeing an ad for Dr. Mehmet Oz and I have a few questions for him. It is the ad where Dr. Oz says John Fetterman wants to decriminalize “dangerous drugs” such as “fentanyl and heroin” and set up injection sites in our neighborhoods. He says he “will fight the cartels” and “fund recovery centers.”
Hold the phone: Scott Perry drops lawsuit over seized cell data
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry has dropped a lawsuit against the FBI after they seized his cell phone and copied its contents to find links to the Jan. 6 insurrection. The FBI seized Perry’s phone on Aug. 9 while he was on vacation in New Jersey, created an image of the phone and returned it to Perry the same day, according to the lawsuit.
Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats
WASHINGTON (AP) — An America that can already feel like it’s hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail...
Massive Powerball $825 million jackpot (10/29/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball jackpot from Wednesday’s drawing. So tonight, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have a chance to win millions more and the jackpot is massive! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
