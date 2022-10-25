Read full article on original website
‘Ultimate Threat’: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite
Two of the NFL's biggest surprises clash on Sunday at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants for an NFC battle. A pair of teams thought to be league bottom-feeders are now squarely in the playoff hunt as Week 8 begins. The Giants have gotten to this point with relatively little star power, but it's the electric presence of running back Saquon Barkley that is clearly the exception.
Bears Keys to Upsetting the Cowboys
One of the most overdiscussed topics this week at Halas Hall is how the Bears will ever replace the leadership they received from Robert Quinn. One of the most overdiscussed topics this week at Halas Hall is how the Bears will ever replace leadership they received from Robert Quinn. It's...
Bengal Bets: Three Picks Ahead of Bengals v. Browns on Halloween Night
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals were hitting a nice stride on offense after a 35-17 win over Atlanta, and then the worst part of the sport happened. Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is reportedly out for at least a month with a hip injury. He changes the calculation for...
Turf Wars: Pete Carroll & Seahawks Angry About Injuries at Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, Demand Change
The Seattle Seahawks walked away with an impressive 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 ... but it came at a cost. Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf narrowly avoided what could have been a severe knee injury on Sunday, while not being the only player to go down in the contest. Chargers cornerback JC Jackson tore his ACL in the loss to Seattle, effectively ending his season. Meanwhile, wideout Mike Williams is now expected to miss at least the next four weeks due to an ankle injury for the Chargers as well.
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated safety Innis Gaines and outside linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. What does it all mean?. Elevated: OLB Kobe Jones. Last week, the Packers elevated La’Darius Hamilton from the practice...
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
BREAKING: Buccaneers lose star pass-rusher for remainder of season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night, falling short against the Baltimore Ravens. More importantly, the team was dealt more serious news on the injury front. Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles stated that defensive star Shaq Barrett appeared to have suffered an Achilles...
Buccaneers’ Barrett Suffered Torn Achilles, Out for Season, per Report
Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the season after tests confirmed he tore his Achilles on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Barrett’s recovery is expected to last between 7-9 months. After Tampa Bay’s loss to Baltimore on Thursday, coach Todd Bowles admitted to...
Always Ready to Play, Moll Approaches College Game No. 60
Kris Moll will take this Saturday off, enjoying a bye week with the rest of his University of Washington football teammates. OK, he'll actually run through a Husky practice while others across the country are playing for real. For Moll, a break in the action has been rare over his long-winding, six-year career at two schools.
76ers vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers got some much-needed revenge on Friday night. As if their 1-3 start couldn’t look worse after a win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, the Sixers were dominated by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night to drop to 1-4 on the year. Sixers head coach Doc...
Broncos Should Resist the Temptation to Hold a Fire-Sale
With the Denver Broncos disappointing for yet another year, fans are calling for the team to tear it down and start over. While there are a few players who could be traded for draft capital, it would be unwise to strip the team of valuable pieces completely. This team is...
Dallas Mavs vs. OKC Thunder: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks (2-2) will look to win their second consecutive game on Saturday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3) at American Airlines Center. During the Mavs' 129-125 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Luka Doncic had a massive performance. He recorded his third-career 40-point triple-double with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists. He got the job done, scoring at a high level and creating open looks for teammates. Dallas shot 20-40 from 3-point range and received 54 bench points.
Miami Heat’s Twitter Goes Off After Loss to the Sacramento Kings
Heat fans had strong reactions after handing the Kings their first win of the season.
Report: Chiefs Trade for Former First-Round Wide Receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs went all-in on rebuilding their wide receiver group during the offseason and despite seeing the group come together nicely over the last few weeks, the team is adding even more talent to the room. Per Jordan Schultz of theScore, Kansas City is sending a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
Receiver Injuries Add to Challenge vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers really only has strong chemistry with two of his receivers: Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Chances are, neither will be on the field for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Lazard on Thursday said he didn’t...
LOOK: Broncos Unveil New Uniform Combination for Jaguars Game
The Denver Broncos are in London, England, set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 8 throwdown at Wembley Stadium. With the Broncos being embroiled in one controversy and rumor after another this week, the team decided to shake things up and roll out a unique uniform combination for Sunday morning's tilt across the pond.
Colts, Commanders Injury Report: Improvement Seen on Thursday
The Indianapolis Colts hit the practice field once again on Thursday as they prepare for their upcoming battle this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium against the visiting Washington Commanders. The injury report brought great news, as it saw players upgrade their participation level as well as the return of a...
