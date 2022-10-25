ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10

As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
ALABAMA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jalen Carter update: Status of Bulldogs’ DL for Georgia vs. Florida

Georgia football could get some help for Saturday's game against Florida as defensive lineman Jalen Carter is hoping to play, according to On3. Carter made the trip to Jacksonville with the Georgia team and is "hoping to suit up today," according to the report. The team will make a final...
ATHENS, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Always Ready to Play, Moll Approaches College Game No. 60

Kris Moll will take this Saturday off, enjoying a bye week with the rest of his University of Washington football teammates. OK, he'll actually run through a Husky practice while others across the country are playing for real. For Moll, a break in the action has been rare over his long-winding, six-year career at two schools.
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

JUST IN: Nolan Smith Injured Against Florida

Georgia's starting edge rusher Nolan Smith has exited the game with what appears to be a shoulder injury following a major TFL on a second down midway through the first half of Saturday's contest against the unranked Florida Gators. A senior for the Bulldogs, Smith has been a vocal leader...
ATHENS, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Draft Profile: Javion Cohen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide

Javion Cohen is coming back to Alabama as a starting offensive lineman in 2021 with fourteen starts to his name. In 2020, his freshman season, he was on the SEC All-Freshman Team. Cohen was from Phenix City, Alabama, and was a four-star recruit for his high school, Central High School. He was a part of the top fifteen player rankings in the entire state of Alabama and was on the Second Team Class 7A All-State as a junior at Central. Fast forwarding to 2022, Cohen will be a key piece of the Crimson Tide’s offense in 2022.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

