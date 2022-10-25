ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Ultimate Threat’: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite

Two of the NFL's biggest surprises clash on Sunday at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants for an NFC battle. A pair of teams thought to be league bottom-feeders are now squarely in the playoff hunt as Week 8 begins. The Giants have gotten to this point with relatively little star power, but it's the electric presence of running back Saquon Barkley that is clearly the exception.
SEATTLE, WA
Turf Wars: Pete Carroll & Seahawks Angry About Injuries at Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, Demand Change

The Seattle Seahawks walked away with an impressive 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 ... but it came at a cost. Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf narrowly avoided what could have been a severe knee injury on Sunday, while not being the only player to go down in the contest. Chargers cornerback JC Jackson tore his ACL in the loss to Seattle, effectively ending his season. Meanwhile, wideout Mike Williams is now expected to miss at least the next four weeks due to an ankle injury for the Chargers as well.
SEATTLE, WA
George Paton Breaks Silence on Nathaniel Hackett’s Job Security

Denver Broncos GM George Paton knows his decisions will be critiqued more intensely than ever — simply because his team sits at 2-5 and is embroiled in a four-game losing streak. Teetering on the brink of full collapse is an accurate description of the perilous cliff the Broncos now...
DENVER, CO
Broncos Should Resist the Temptation to Hold a Fire-Sale

With the Denver Broncos disappointing for yet another year, fans are calling for the team to tear it down and start over. While there are a few players who could be traded for draft capital, it would be unwise to strip the team of valuable pieces completely. This team is...
DENVER, CO

