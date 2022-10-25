Read full article on original website
‘Ultimate Threat’: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite
Two of the NFL's biggest surprises clash on Sunday at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants for an NFC battle. A pair of teams thought to be league bottom-feeders are now squarely in the playoff hunt as Week 8 begins. The Giants have gotten to this point with relatively little star power, but it's the electric presence of running back Saquon Barkley that is clearly the exception.
Turf Wars: Pete Carroll & Seahawks Angry About Injuries at Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, Demand Change
The Seattle Seahawks walked away with an impressive 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 ... but it came at a cost. Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf narrowly avoided what could have been a severe knee injury on Sunday, while not being the only player to go down in the contest. Chargers cornerback JC Jackson tore his ACL in the loss to Seattle, effectively ending his season. Meanwhile, wideout Mike Williams is now expected to miss at least the next four weeks due to an ankle injury for the Chargers as well.
Buccaneers’ Barrett Suffered Torn Achilles, Out for Season, per Report
Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the season after tests confirmed he tore his Achilles on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Barrett’s recovery is expected to last between 7-9 months. After Tampa Bay’s loss to Baltimore on Thursday, coach Todd Bowles admitted to...
Bears Keys to Upsetting the Cowboys
One of the most overdiscussed topics this week at Halas Hall is how the Bears will ever replace the leadership they received from Robert Quinn. One of the most overdiscussed topics this week at Halas Hall is how the Bears will ever replace leadership they received from Robert Quinn. It's...
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated safety Innis Gaines and outside linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. What does it all mean?. Elevated: OLB Kobe Jones. Last week, the Packers elevated La’Darius Hamilton from the practice...
Joel Embiid Feels Time is Already Working Against 76ers
Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers only had the star guard James Harden for 21 games after they struck a mid-season trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Throughout the final stint of the 2021-2022 regular season, both Harden and Joel Embiid made it clear that the Sixers didn’t have enough time to master their on-court chemistry before the playoffs.
BREAKING: Buccaneers lose star pass-rusher for remainder of season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night, falling short against the Baltimore Ravens. More importantly, the team was dealt more serious news on the injury front. Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles stated that defensive star Shaq Barrett appeared to have suffered an Achilles...
Las Vegas Strip Gets Good News About Capturing Major League Team
Las Vegas Strip hotels and casinos can get ready to roll out the red carpet for a third major sports team after the head of a major league signaled that it looks like a club might soon be coming to Sin City. The National Hockey League was the first major...
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
Bellator 287 discussion thread
Bellator 287 takes place Saturday at Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie. Be sure to follow along with the latest card updates in our Bellator 287 live results post, and then discuss the event in the comments section below.
Bellator 287 video: Luke Trainer rebounds from first loss with easy submission win
Luke Trainer made it look easy at Bellator 287. Coming off the first loss of his career, Trainer rebounded in a big way with a first-round submission win over Lucas Alsina on Saturday at Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy. Trainer (6-1 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) set the finishing sequence in...
Jalen Carter update: Status of Bulldogs’ DL for Georgia vs. Florida
Georgia football could get some help for Saturday's game against Florida as defensive lineman Jalen Carter is hoping to play, according to On3. Carter made the trip to Jacksonville with the Georgia team and is "hoping to suit up today," according to the report. The team will make a final...
‘Coming Back’s an Honor’: Texans TE Jordan Akins Cherishes Career Resurgence
HOUSTON - Jordan Akins is making his second stint with the Houston Texans count. When the New York Giants released Akins, the Texans appeared to be the last team that the former Texas Rangers minor league baseball player would join as a free agent. Instead, though, Akins signed with the...
Dodgers: Fans React to The Chris Taylor Award News
The Dodgers do-it-all guy Chris "Utility Man" Taylor is among five finalists for the silver slugger award in the utility position. The silver slugger award is handed to the best offensive player at each position, voted by coaches and managers from each respective league. The silver slugger awards will be...
LOOK: Broncos Unveil New Uniform Combination for Jaguars Game
The Denver Broncos are in London, England, set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 8 throwdown at Wembley Stadium. With the Broncos being embroiled in one controversy and rumor after another this week, the team decided to shake things up and roll out a unique uniform combination for Sunday morning's tilt across the pond.
Receiver Injuries Add to Challenge vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers really only has strong chemistry with two of his receivers: Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Chances are, neither will be on the field for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Lazard on Thursday said he didn’t...
Colts, Commanders Injury Report: Improvement Seen on Thursday
The Indianapolis Colts hit the practice field once again on Thursday as they prepare for their upcoming battle this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium against the visiting Washington Commanders. The injury report brought great news, as it saw players upgrade their participation level as well as the return of a...
JUST IN: Nolan Smith Injured Against Florida
Georgia's starting edge rusher Nolan Smith has exited the game with what appears to be a shoulder injury following a major TFL on a second down midway through the first half of Saturday's contest against the unranked Florida Gators. A senior for the Bulldogs, Smith has been a vocal leader...
Bubba Wallace accepts penalty, wants consistency
Bubba Wallace returned to NASCAR competition Saturday and said last week's one-race suspension was difficult, but he recognizes that the penalty was warranted. Going forward, though, Wallace wants NASCAR to be consistent in officiating. Wallace was suspended one week under NASCAR's behavioral policy for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson, walking on...
Broncos Should Resist the Temptation to Hold a Fire-Sale
With the Denver Broncos disappointing for yet another year, fans are calling for the team to tear it down and start over. While there are a few players who could be traded for draft capital, it would be unwise to strip the team of valuable pieces completely. This team is...
