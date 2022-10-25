Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
Apple surpasses 900 million paid subscribers as Services revenue increases 5% YoY
During Apple’s Q4 earnings call, CFO Luca Maestri shared more details about the company’s growth when it comes to paid services. Moving close to the one billion mark, Apple now has more than 900 million paid subscribers. For its fiscal Q4 performance, Apple saw its Services revenue up...
9to5Mac
AAPL up 6%, despite warning of tougher quarter ahead
Early trading today has seen AAPL up by following yesterday’s earnings report. The company had reported a mix of good news and bad, but investors seem happy …. Apple yesterday announced that its fiscal Q4 earnings were a record $90.1B in revenue, and $20.7B in profit. Some of that...
9to5Mac
Apple Q4 2022 earnings: Record revenue of $90.1 billion, misses on iPhone and Services
Amid a tumultuous week for other tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Meta, Apple has now announced its quarterly earnings for fiscal Q4 2022. All of these earnings reports come amid concerns of an economic downturn in the United States, and all eyes are on Apple to see if it weathered the storm better than competitors.
9to5Mac
Tim Cook says Apple can’t yet make enough iPhone 14 Pros to meet demand
Apple’s fiscal Q4 earnings are out and while the company saw another record for revenue, there were some slight misses on expectations. CEO Tim Cook shared more details on what challenges the company is seeing like trying to keep up with iPhone 14 Pro demand. Speaking with CNBC’s Steve...
Nikola’s Penny Stock Short Interest
A penny stock is generally defined as one that trades for less than $5. Low emissions truck company Nikola has been one for a long time. Short sellers continue to bet the figure will go lower. Short interest in the stock is 34% of the shares outstanding. That is among the highest of all companies […]
9to5Mac
Apple pushes new MacBook Pro and Mac mini updates to 2023, report says
While many rumors had suggested that Apple will release an updated version of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro sometime this fall, a pair of new reports today says that’s not the case after all. A new supply chain rumor alongside a new report from Bloomberg indicate that Apple is not planning to release any additional Mac updates this year…
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 set for mid-December release, iOS 16.3 in February/March
Apple this week launched the first betas of its next round of software updates, including iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1. A new report from Bloomberg today indicates that Apple is currently targeting a release date to the public sometime in mid-December for these updates. iOS 16.2 release...
9to5Mac
Here’s how to use all the features of the new Weather app for iPad on iPadOS 16
IPadOS 16 is finally available for iPad users, and it brings new features such as Stage Manager and iCloud Shared Photo Library. The update also adds the Weather app for the first time on iPad, as it was previously available exclusively on iPhone. Read on for a hands-on look at the new Weather app for iPad and tips on how you can use all of its features.
9to5Mac
Here’s how to get 60-hour battery with Apple Watch Ultra
Low Power mode arrived for Apple Watch Series 4 and later with watchOS 9 last month. And with watchOS 9.1, Apple Watch Ultra gets an additional Low Power setting to take that even further. Here’s how to get up to 60-hour battery with Apple Watch Ultra. Since the first...
9to5Mac
Apple Security Research launches with website, blog, applications open for Research Device Program
Along with announcing its new Lockdown Mode feature this past summer, the company mentioned an upgraded bounty program, a donation to fund ethical security research, and more. Now Apple Security Research has officially launched with a dedicated website, blog, details on the bounty changes, applications open for the Research Device Programs, and more.
9to5Mac
Twitter going private under Musk’s ownership poses challenges, as fired execs get millions
Twitter going private under Elon Musk’s ownership does have a number of advantages for the billionaire, including fewer regulatory requirements and no need for quarterly earnings reports. But the route is not without its challenges …. Twitter going private. The New York Times reports that Musk had sought the...
9to5Mac
Apple touts Fitness+ expansion to all iPhone users in new video
With this week’s release of iOS 16.1, Apple opened the floodgates for its Fitness+ streaming workouts service. While once limited to Apple Watch owners, Apple Fitness+ is now available to anyone with an iPhone…and Apple has a new video promoting this expansion today. Apple Fitness+ offers a variety...
Apple says United Airlines has saved passengers from 13M minutes in delays with iPhones and iPads
Apple has published a new “Success Story” on its Apple at Work website, touting a partnership with United Airlines. Apple says that United Airlines deployed iPhones and iPads to all of its 85,000 employees, making them “fully mobile and empowered to be their most effective.” There are some pretty cool statistics on how this partnership has helped employees, passengers, and more…
9to5Mac
Buy an iPhone 14 with a Visible plan and get a $200 gift card plus Beats Studio Buds for free
Visible, the Verizon-owned wireless carrier that offers unlimited 5G plans for as low as $30 a month, has launched a great offer for those looking to buy a new iPhone 14. Customers who buy any model of Apple’s new lineup of smartphones will get a free Beats Studio Buds (while supplies last), plus a $200 gift card to spend almost anywhere you want.
9to5Mac
Friday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Air $150 off, 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from $700, more
It is Friday once again! We’re highlighting all of today’s best Apple deals as we head into the weekend, with the new M2 MacBook Air returning to all-time lows at $150 off. Then go check out these clearance offers on 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from $700, which wraps up the savings today alongside ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats on sale from $159. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro hit $170 in Thursday’s best deals, plus Apple Watch SE 2 $39 off, iPad mini 6, more
All of Thursday’s best deals are now up for the taking, with three notable Apple discounts to be had. Kicking things off, you can now lock in Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case at $170 for those who want to save over the new second-generation earbuds. Then go score a new all-time low on Apple Watch SE 2 at $39 off, with a discount on iPad mini 6 now going live at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Apple releases iOS 15.7.1 with security updates for iPhone and iPad users
Following the release of iOS 16.1 earlier this week, Apple is now releasing iOS 15.7.1 to the public. The update, which comes for users who don’t want to install iOS 16 yet or who have an older device, brings recommended security enhancements for iPhone and iPad users. The official...
Comments / 0