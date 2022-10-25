ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Facebook workers are reportedly under duress as Meta stock craters

Workers at the Bay Area-based tech behemoth Meta, the owners of Facebook, Instagram and the struggling Meta Quest VR devices, are reportedly feeling the pinch as the company's stock falters dramatically. According to a Business Insider report from Wednesday, Facebook workers are feeling heightened pressure to overperform or get sacked.

