Opinion: Republicans are being very honest about their plans to cut Social Security and Medicare

By U-T Letters
 4 days ago
U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (C) speaks as other House Republican veterans listen during a news conference at the Rayburn Room of the U.S. Capitol August 31, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Re “McCarthy: No ‘blank check’ for Ukraine if GOP wins majority” (Oct. 18): Are we all paying attention? Republicans said aloud what they are going to do.

National law against abortion? Think this is hyperbole? Remember the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade? They plan to use the debt ceiling to force spending cuts to Social Security, Medicare and to end help to Ukraine, causing market disruption and job loss, as happened during Donald Trump’s “reign.”

And you know they once again will cut taxes for rich people, because of course rich people shouldn’t pay taxes. And there is always the lying about the 2020 election fiasco that will continue to reverberate. And more shrinking of federal agencies that need people working for them to meet our needs.

Climate change? Gone! DACA? Gone! Immigration, racism and guns will be high on their list.

Listen to their words. Your vote has consequences for our democracy.

Barbara Mitchell

Oceanside

Republicans have openly admitted that they will slash our Social Security and Medicare that we have worked for all our lives. Keep that in mind as you fill out your ballots. They won’t hesitate to reward corporations and the wealthy.

Too many voters don’t realize they are voting against their own interests when they vote for Republicans.

Marilyn Coffey

Carlsbad

KKSS
3d ago

People should be angry that the money they paid into SS all those years will be cut and the money will go to the rich folks yet again.

Dpenelope
2d ago

we really can't afford to continue to help Ukraine when our own people need help. and these opinion stories are not based on total facts so I don't believe it when I see it. voting red

William Smith
1d ago

Maybe just maybe, they will do a overhaul of the system and get the people off of SS and Medicare because of people who are on it but never paid a dime into it, maybe. Look at all of the fraud that went on during the plandemic, billions were sent to people who had no right to receive that money. There isn't any oversight on our government spending, none!

