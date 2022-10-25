ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masked NYC gunman caught on video arguing with intended target before wounding woman, 70, with stray bullet

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

A masked gunman was caught on video arguing with his intended target moments before he opened fire outside a Brooklyn grocery store, striking a 70-year-old woman with a stray bullet, police said Tuesday.

The woman, struck in the right thigh in the broad daylight Monday incident, remains in stable condition at Kings County Hospital, cops said.

She was walking out of Super Foodtown at the corner of Fulton St. and Tompkins Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant when the shooter fired off a round about 2:20 p.m., police and witnesses said.

The gunman was aiming for a man he got into a dispute with in a deli about 200 feet down the street, cops said.

Video released by the NYPD Tuesday shows the gunman in the doorway of the store putting his right hand into the pocket of his red-white-and-blue jacket and gesturing inside to a man seen moments earlier wearing a yellow cap. When they left the store the gunman opened fire.

“There was one gunshot and a guy across the street dropped down to the ground and ran into the Popeyes,” recalled Sophia Williams.

“[The victim] was just standing there holding her shopping cart,” she added. “She was in shock. She didn’t cry, not anything. Her whole leg was covered in blood.”

The gunman sped off on a blue moped north on Tompkins Ave and has not been caught.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the shooter and the man he was targeting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

