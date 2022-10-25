Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Missing elderly woman in Mercer County found dead
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, an elderly woman was reported missing in the Bluefield area of Mercer County. Linda Sue Simpson, 75, of Bluefield was last known to be at her home on Sandlick Road in Bluefield on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 9:54 AM. According Lt. Steven Sommers, it is believed she left her home on foot going to an unknown location. It is not clear what she was wearing when she left her home.
Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
Missing teen in Greenbrier County
ALTA, WV (WVNS) – According to the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a teenager has gone missing in the Alta area. The missing teenager is a 15-year-old boy from the Alta area. He was last seen wearing light jeans, a blue hoodie, a ballcap with flag, and he was wearing glasses. Anyone with […]
WSAZ
One person injured in shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Metro 911 dispatchers, one man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the Hillcrest Apartments in Charleston. The Charleston police department said the injuries to the victim are not life-threatening. Apartment resident Angel Allen said the shooting happened right outside her home...
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department now hiring
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is taking applications for the position of entry level Deputy Sheriff. Applications for the position can be picked up at the Mercer County Courthouse in either the Sheriff’s Office or the County Clerks Office. The details can be seen below. The physical agility portion of the […]
Victim leaves scene of Friday night shooting in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Charleston Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive, East, in Charleston Friday around 11:55 p.m. CPD arrived on the scene and told Metro the victim left before the law enforcement got there. Metro 911 does not have further information […]
One arrested after police chase in South Charleston, West Virginia, early Saturday morning
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says South Charleston Police Department chased a suspect near Oakhurst Drive off of Corridor G, North, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The pursuit lasted two minutes, and one person was arrested. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released by law enforcement. There is no other information at this […]
Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
wchstv.com
Charleston police investigating after surveillance photos show dump trailer being stolen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s help for information in a theft investigation after surveillance photos captured a pickup truck driving away with a stolen dump trailer. Police said pictures posted on the Charleston Police Department’s Facebook page show the “Big Tex” trailer...
Man sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Tennessee man was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for the distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents, Mario Lavonta Ward, 47, of Memphis, admitted that on June 8, 2021, he sold fentanyl to an undercover officer for […]
Injured West Virginia firefighter escorted home
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car crash in September was escorted back home after three weeks of surgery, and physical and occupational therapy. Dustin Hurley, a volunteer Lieutenant for the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Boone County EMS, was surprised as firefighters, officers and […]
WVNT-TV
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
Women killed in West Virginia crash identified
UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The two women killed in this fatal crash have been identified. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that 73-year-old Dotty Lou Hayes, of Hurricane, died at the scene, and 53-year-old Sherri Mcclanahan, also of Hurricane, died later at the hospital. They were mother and daughter. The man and […]
West Virginia woman killed in Allegheny County crash
A West Virginia woman was killed after a vehicle collision Wednesday in North Fayette. Patricia Astfalk, 76, of Weirton, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:21 p.m. The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. in the area of 8072 Steubenville Pike. Her death is being...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman wanted in Wayne County drug investigation taken into custody; man sought
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies said a woman wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Wayne County was taken into custody Tuesday in Mingo County. Brandy King, 26, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver heroin and pseudoephedrine altered, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Special report on W.Va. town's cancer epidemic airs Thursday night on Eyewitness News
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A special report that airs Thursday night on Eyewitness News will focus on a West Virginia town in the midst of a cancer epidemic and why communities across the nation need to take heed. The segment by Mark Hyman, the national correspondent for “Inside Your...
wchsnetwork.com
UPDATE: Victims in US Route 60 crash identified
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Cabell County man was charged Wednesday night with driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed two people and injured two others Wednesday afternoon in western Kanawha County. Kanawha County deputies charged Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, with 2 counts of...
West Virginia man caught with gun at Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was cited for bringing a loaded handgun through security at Yeager Airport on Wednesday. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says that a man from Wayne, West Virginia was caught with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag while going through security. Local police were called, and the weapon was […]
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
Owner of Bright Beginnings Daycare in Tazewell sentenced to jail
The former owner of a Tazewell County daycare is sentenced to jail on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
