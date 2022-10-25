ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Partial solar eclipse 2022: 10 stunning photos shared on social media

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixoXN_0ilnLVLp00

A partial solar eclipse put on a show Tuesday over parts of Europe, Asia, northeast Africa and the Middle East, according to The New York Times and NPR.

Social media users shared their photos with the hashtags #eclipse and #solareclipse. Here are some of our favorites:

1. Eglinton, Northern Ireland

Photo by @patryksadowski.photo, Instagram

2. Delhi, India

Photos by @kaptured_kt, Instagram

3. Sheffield, England

Photo by @tim_russon, Instagram

4. Munich, Germany

Photo by @vulkankultour, Instagram

5. Athens, Greece

Photos by @cjferoussis, Instagram

6. Kettlewell, England

Photo by @saraspillett, Twitter

7. London, England

Photo by @HummingBird_The, Twitter

8. Meerut, India

Photos by @fluttershutter6, Twitter

9. Egypt

Photos by @aly.fahim, Instagram

10. Chennai, India

Photo by @lithus_picturesque, Instagram

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: 120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s...
Boston 25 News WFXT

EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?

It happened at a music festival in Houston, a soccer stadium in England, during a hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, in a Chicago nightclub, and countless other gatherings: Large crowds surge toward exits, onto playing fields or press up against a stage with such force that people are literally squeezed to death.
The Independent

Mahsa Amini: London protesters show support for ‘women’s revolution’ in Iran

Protesters have gathered in central London to show solidarity with “the women’s revolution” in Iran sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.Iranian-born women’s rights activist Maryam Namazie estimated a few thousands people attended the rally in Trafalgar Square on Saturday.She said weekly protests have been staged in Trafalgar Square since Ms Amini’s death and similar events took place in cities around the world on Saturday after families of the flight PS752 victims, the Ukrainian plane shot down by Iranian forces in January 2020, killing all 176 on board, called for the protest.The death of Ms Amini, 22, on September 16, after she...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 151 people and injuring 82 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
129K+
Followers
137K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy