newsdakota.com
Viking Football Stopped by Dickinson State
DICKINSON, ND (NewsDakota.com) A stiff Bluehawk run defense, and a hot receiver led to a Valley City State University loss 21-13 Saturday in Dickinson. Noah Sickler caught seven passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while the Viking run game was held to just 43 yards on the ground in a win for the Bluehawks that give them the inside track for their eighth consecutive conference championship. Dickinson State moved to 4-0 in North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) play, while the Vikings fell to 2-2 in the league, 3-5 overall.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Shanley Football QB Michael Rostberg Breaks Down A Dominating State Quarterfinals Victory!
Shanley Deacons football quarterback Michael Rostberg joins the crew on Flag Sports Saturday. He broke down the Deacons 42-14 state quarterfinals victory over Minot and previewed their state semifinals game against Mandan.
ndsu.edu
‘It’s never too late to come back and finish your degree’
Allison Johnson recently earned a bachelor's degree in University Studies in the NDSU Degree Completion program. She returned again to work on a bachelor's degree in biological sciences education. Allison Johnson returned to NDSU to finish her degree after leaving higher education more than a decade ago. She finally accomplished...
Big Name Country Act Is Coming To West Fargo, North Dakota
This band also has crossover appeal and a string of top-10 hits.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo public golf courses closing for the season
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District says the sun is setting on another Fargo golf season, and the public courses will be closing. Rosecreek and Edgewood Public Golf courses will close on Sunday, October 30th. The final tee time at Rosecreek wil be at 4:40 pm,...
valleynewslive.com
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
newsdakota.com
Two Moorhead Men Recognized For Barnes County Rescue
FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – On Friday, October 28th, the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) conducted an awards ceremony at the NDHP Fargo Office. The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award for actions they took...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two girls rescued from Red River near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Two girls are okay after being rescued from the Red River near Fargo. First responders say the girls used a log to cross the river onto a muddy area Thursday when the log washed away. Four crews and a battalion chief responded to the scene to carry...
valleynewslive.com
Legend’s Bar and Grill at Rose Creek closing its doors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Legends Bar and Grill at Rose Creek Golf Course will be permanently closing its doors Saturday. In a note to patrons, the owners stated “we have enjoyed being in this space for the last two years.”. They added by saying “as the golf...
valleynewslive.com
Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
momcollective.com
Aquariums Near Fargo That Are Worth the Drive
There is something so magical and relaxing about going to an aquarium. Living in Fargo-Moorhead, we don’t have an aquarium in town, but there are several aquariums near Fargo that are worth the drive!. Aquariums Near Fargo. Sioux Falls. Distance from Fargo: 3.5 hour drive. The only public saltwater...
valleynewslive.com
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
ndsuspectrum.com
The Burgum Boos
Why Burgum residents decorate for Halloween. October is coming to a close, leaving some concerned about the looming winter weather and others craving those spooky feels. At Burgum Hall, people are wildly obsessed with Halloween because it’s canonically called the Slaughter House. Jessamine Slaughter (Burgum) was the first woman to attend NDSU, getting a hall named after her. In addition, Burgum is one of the older residence halls giving rise to unexplainable creaks in the night. One may never know for sure if it’s the nature of the building or old souls roaming the halls, but, nevertheless, Halloween won’t just be another day of the year for these residents.
Wahpeton man strikes, kills cow on US Highway 2
WAHPETON, ND (KXNET) — A 60-year-old Wahpeton man hit and killed a cow while driving on US Highway 2 near York on Wednesday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on US Highway 2 around 7:30 p.m. when he struck a cow in the road, causing his car to come […]
valleynewslive.com
Woman of the year awarded to Valley City Doctor
Bismarck, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Misty Anderson is being recognized as Women of the Year by the ND Chapter of the American College of Physicians. Misty is an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health in Valley City, N.D. This award honors an outstanding woman physician with a distinguished...
kfgo.com
West Fargo P.D.: K9 Officer ToSti has died unexpectedly
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The West Fargo Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 officer ToSti, after he passed away unexpectedly due to an unforeseen medical emergency while off duty on Saturday. ToSti was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Holland. He joined West Fargo P-D in November...
kvrr.com
Spitfire Bar & Grill reopens after fire in August
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular West Fargo restaurant opens after a fire shut it down nearly three months ago. On August 6th, a fire started in the kitchen and spread to the roof at Spitfire Bar and Grill. According to its Facebook page, Spitfire started to welcome...
valleynewslive.com
Red River Market is preparing for their closing day
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Market will be in Broadway Square for one last day Saturday, October 29. Broadway and 2nd Avenue will be filled with local vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items, along with local food trucks. You can expect to see some...
