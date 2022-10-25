Read full article on original website
St. James @ Carroll | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as St. James takes on Carroll.
Houston Academy @ Pike County | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Houston Academy takes on Pike County.
Kinston @ Houston County | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Kinston takes on Houston County.
Enterprise @ Lee-Montgomery | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Lee-Montgomery.
Lakeside @ Abbeville Christian (FNF GAME OF THE NIGHT) | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of FNF's 2022 Week 10 Game of the Night, as Lakeside takes on Abbeville Christian.
WATCH: New Brockton looks for only win of season against Northside Methodist
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The final week of the 2022 regular season has arrived, and while plenty of teams will be looking to solidify their playoff tickets, others will look to simply finish the season on a positive note that will carry them towards 2023. That is the case for this Game of the Week matchup out of 3A-Region 2, as the Northside Methodist Knights battle the New Brockton Gamecocks.
Ozark City Schools delay buses
Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date.
Opp @ Ashford | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 match up as Opp takes on Ashford.
Dothan @ Jeff Davis | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 match up as Dothan takes on Jeff Davis.
News 4 counts down to Miracle on Foster kickoff with area schools
Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Web Extra Brad's Bit Joel Waller. Waller also helps with announcing during Ashford's football games, as well as lends a helping hand to the band. Week 9 Player of the Week: Harrison Hicks. Harrison Hicks of Northside Methodist takes home...
Red Level @ Samson | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Red Level takes on Samson.
Rehobeth @ GW Long | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Rehobeth takes on GW Long.
Fort Rucker leaders work to better community relationship
Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Web Extra Brad's Bit Joel Waller. Waller also helps with announcing during Ashford's football games, as well as lends a helping hand to the band. Week 9 Player of the Week: Harrison Hicks. Harrison Hicks of Northside Methodist takes home...
October 2022 Teacher of the Month: Andrea Daugherty
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass is full over wonderful teachers that go above and beyond for their students each day. So, News 4 and All-In Credit Union want to recognize their dedication to teaching and enriching our children. I recently sat down with Highland Elementary Spanish teacher Andrea Daugherty...
Marianna man apprehended for 2018 murder
Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as they makes these adjustments.
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made when this year's Miss National Peanut Festival was crowned for the 78th year. "I was shocked," expresses Jakia Pearson, Miss National Peanut Festival. "I dropped to my knees. In the video you just see me drop and I'm like wow, God put me in this position and I'm thankful for it."
Wicksburg @ Dadeville | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Wicksburg takes on Dadeville.
Talking the Holmes County High School Project Graduation Haunted House
Troy University Executive Associate Director of Athletics Kyle George joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk the Trojans football season as they rest this week. Julie Gonzalez with the Wiregrass Area Food Bank joins News 4 Live at Lunch to chat about the Miracle on Foster Food Drive, with school applications opening today.
Three Habitat houses hope to be finished for the holidays
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity is working on three big projects to help families in the community. Two of these are home renovations in Dothan. The other is building a new house in Ozark. The social club working with Habitat, called Krewe of Kolosee, is completely...
Alabama: Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
