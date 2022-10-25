DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The final week of the 2022 regular season has arrived, and while plenty of teams will be looking to solidify their playoff tickets, others will look to simply finish the season on a positive note that will carry them towards 2023. That is the case for this Game of the Week matchup out of 3A-Region 2, as the Northside Methodist Knights battle the New Brockton Gamecocks.

NEW BROCKTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO