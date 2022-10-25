ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTVR-TV

Richmond Police identify victim in Q-Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a shooting last Thursday on Q Street. Just before 9 p.m. on October 20, Richmond Police responded to the 1900 block of Q Street for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Wyatt Middle School celebrates National Lights On

National Lights On Afterschool 2022 was celebrated at Wyatt Middle School this past Thursday, Oct. 20. Sixteen families participated in the event. This included 32 children, 15 parents, eight partners, and five teachers attended the event. Our partners, the Emporia Police Department, the Greensville County Sheriffs Department, the YMCA, and...
EMPORIA, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder pens essay criticizing VCU President Michael Rao for changing branded beer policy

On Oct. 28, less than a day after Virginia Commonwealth University announced it was pausing its branded beer partnership with Hardywood Brewery, former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder published a scathing essay on his website criticizing the school's President Michael Rao for his actions to reverse a policy previously put in place to stop the production and sale of any branded alcohol associated with the school.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Organizers hope voting becomes habit for ‘wildcard’ young voters

RICHMOND, Va. -- Roughly three years ago, Maria Reynoso determined local policy issues and election information were not readily available or easily digestible to the average voter, and especially younger voters. Reynoso now runs We Vote Virginia, a nonpartisan digital media resource to help voters become more informed. “What my...
VIRGINIA STATE
WITN

Two arrested in Edgecombe Co. on drug & gun charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing a license checkpoint on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run when they searched a black Nissan with Jermaine Hewitt and Jaylem Jones inside.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRIC TV

Deadly shooting outside Richmond apartments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers are investigating a homicide in the city’s northside. Police responded to Chamberlayne Avenue near Melrose Avenue around 10:30 last night. They found a man who had been shot in the courtyard of an apartment complex. Authorities haven’t released any suspect information...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Former Henrico teacher speaks out against teaching conditions

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After teaching for six years, one former Henrico High School teacher has switched professions due to issues in the teaching industry. Micah Fae Thomas taught English at Henrico High School and says she found her passion in teaching and interacting with students. However, she started to see flaws in the teaching profession throughout her experience. She says her reasoning for leaving had nothing to do with her students and staff. Instead, deeper systemic issues within the career field led her leave the classroom.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond police chief resigns after over 2 years amid scrutiny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith no longer holds that title after he formally resigned Tuesday evening. A press release from city hall, sent just before 6 p.m., announcing the chief had resigned. “I think it’s the right thing. I think it’s the right thing to have happen...
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

Police investigating body found in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Police are investigating a body found in a vacant home. According to Smithfield Police spokesperson, someone called 911 Saturday around 3 p.m. about a bad smell coming from a house on the 200 block of West Street. That's where officers located the body. We're the police...
SMITHFIELD, VA

