‘Get the heck out of our community’: Local leaders hold emergency press conference after Richmond triple shooting
Richmond councilwoman Ellen Robertson hosted an emergency press conference on Saturday, Oct. 29, in response to a recent triple shooting outside the Carolina Express convenience store on Thursday.
WTVR-TV
Richmond Police identify victim in Q-Street shooting
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a shooting last Thursday on Q Street. Just before 9 p.m. on October 20, Richmond Police responded to the 1900 block of Q Street for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Wyatt Middle School celebrates National Lights On
National Lights On Afterschool 2022 was celebrated at Wyatt Middle School this past Thursday, Oct. 20. Sixteen families participated in the event. This included 32 children, 15 parents, eight partners, and five teachers attended the event. Our partners, the Emporia Police Department, the Greensville County Sheriffs Department, the YMCA, and...
When is trick-or-treating in the Richmond area?
Halloween just wouldn't be complete without putting on your best costume and stocking up on candy during a round of trick-or-treating. But where can you go to get your Halloween candy fix this weekend?
Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder pens essay criticizing VCU President Michael Rao for changing branded beer policy
On Oct. 28, less than a day after Virginia Commonwealth University announced it was pausing its branded beer partnership with Hardywood Brewery, former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder published a scathing essay on his website criticizing the school's President Michael Rao for his actions to reverse a policy previously put in place to stop the production and sale of any branded alcohol associated with the school.
‘I am at the mercy of the city’: Richmond man gets $21,000 water bill
A Richmond man is looking for answers from the city after he was hit with a $21,000 water bill this week.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Organizers hope voting becomes habit for ‘wildcard’ young voters
RICHMOND, Va. -- Roughly three years ago, Maria Reynoso determined local policy issues and election information were not readily available or easily digestible to the average voter, and especially younger voters. Reynoso now runs We Vote Virginia, a nonpartisan digital media resource to help voters become more informed. “What my...
Two Henrico 18-year-olds charged with the murder of Richmond man in convenience store shooting
Two Henrico 18-year-olds have been arrested and charged with the murder of a Richmond man who was shot and killed at a Central Henrico convenience store in late September.
Hopewell Police looking for four suspects in connection to September shooting
The Hopewell Police Department is now looking for four suspects in connection to a shooting that occurred in September involving a juvenile victim.
Shooter pleads guilty to second-degree murder in first Richmond homicide of 2022
The gunman charged with committing Richmond's first homicide of 2022 was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday, Oct. 24.
Victim identified in deadly shooting outside Richmond apartments on Chamberlayne Ave
Richmond Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate a homicide shooting in the Ginter Park neighborhood of Richmond's North Side.
WITN
Two arrested in Edgecombe Co. on drug & gun charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing a license checkpoint on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run when they searched a black Nissan with Jermaine Hewitt and Jaylem Jones inside.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith resigns
Gerald Smith, Richmond's police chief since the summer of 2020, resigned Tuesday and will be on administrative leave until the end of the year, the city announced.
WRIC TV
Deadly shooting outside Richmond apartments
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers are investigating a homicide in the city’s northside. Police responded to Chamberlayne Avenue near Melrose Avenue around 10:30 last night. They found a man who had been shot in the courtyard of an apartment complex. Authorities haven’t released any suspect information...
WRIC TV
Former Henrico teacher speaks out against teaching conditions
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After teaching for six years, one former Henrico High School teacher has switched professions due to issues in the teaching industry. Micah Fae Thomas taught English at Henrico High School and says she found her passion in teaching and interacting with students. However, she started to see flaws in the teaching profession throughout her experience. She says her reasoning for leaving had nothing to do with her students and staff. Instead, deeper systemic issues within the career field led her leave the classroom.
NBC12
Richmond police chief resigns after over 2 years amid scrutiny
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith no longer holds that title after he formally resigned Tuesday evening. A press release from city hall, sent just before 6 p.m., announcing the chief had resigned. “I think it’s the right thing. I think it’s the right thing to have happen...
Richmond police asking for help finding armed robbery suspect
It was determined that a woman tried to walk out of the store without paying for items. When the employees confronted the woman, she took out a knife and threatened the employee before leaving the store, heading south on Richmond Highway.
Police investigating body found in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, Va. — Police are investigating a body found in a vacant home. According to Smithfield Police spokesperson, someone called 911 Saturday around 3 p.m. about a bad smell coming from a house on the 200 block of West Street. That's where officers located the body. We're the police...
Man with gun performs early morning robbery of Panera Bread in Chesterfield
Police said the suspect walked up to an employee outside of the business, located at 7104 Midlothian Turnpike, around 4:57 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. The man showed the employee he had a gun, and forced the employee back inside the building, police said.
