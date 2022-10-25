ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

multihousingnews.com

Andover Properties Acquires Baltimore-Area Asset

Allender Self Storage offers 500 units across 17 buildings. Allender Self Storage, a 79,600-square-foot facility in White Marsh, Md., has changed hands. Andover Properties has acquired the property from a private individual, Yardi Matrix data shows. The 500-unit facility will operate under the Storage King USA brand. According to the...
WHITE MARSH, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Federal Hill apartment project put on hold ‘for the foreseeable future,’ due to ‘market conditions’

Developers have shelved plans to build a four-story addition to the Harbor Hill Apartments in Federal Hill, citing “market conditions” as the reason for not moving ahead. Owners of the apartment building at 301 Warren Ave. notified residents yesterday that they won’t be proceeding as previously scheduled with work on an expansion that would have been constructed on a parking lot they own at Riverside Avenue and Grindall Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Urban Landscape: Fells Point library selling for $330,000; UB narrows search for developer; Patagonia sets Opening Weekend dates; Station North building goes up for auction; Jonathan Jensen pens ode to Dumpster Day

A former public library in Fells Point is expected to become a community resource hub and collaborative work setting, after city officials backed a local design and development team’s proposal to renovate and expand the property. Baltimore’s Board of Estimates this month approved a land disposition agreement that calls...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households

Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say

BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
BALTIMORE, MD
interviewmagazine.com

Baltimore Photographer Steven Cuffie Shows Black Women in Their Multitudes

New York Life Gallery, housed in the downtown studio space of the photographer and emerging gallerist Ethan James Green, opened a window onto black womanhood in Baltimore for its inaugural show, Women, a collection of photographs by the late artist Steven Cuffie, who spent his career as a photographer for the city of Baltimore. Cuffie’s extensive body of work has been scrupulously archived and curated by his youngest child, the artist and stylist Marcus Cuffie, who recognized in their father’s intimate portraits a vivid and varied picture of black women in Baltimore, a majority-black city that has been segregated and stereotyped to its residents’ detriment for decades. Both Cuffies, however, are interested in portraying Baltimore and its residents more fully than shows like The Wire, and the curator seeks to understand their father better through the female subjects he so tenderly photographed. As Women opened to considerable fanfare last week at New York Life’s Canal Street location, we spoke to Cuffie about the diversity of experience in Baltimore, what it means to live as—and be raised by—an artist, and how the show functions as a portal into their mother and father’s younger selves.—CLAUDIA BUCCINO.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore bakery happy to be serving sweets after burglary forced closing

Friday was a busy morning for April Richardson, who's preparing to welcome customers back to "Baked in Baltimore" on Saturday. "I cannot wait to see our customers. We missed them so much," said Richardson, the bakery's co-owner. The bakery on Reisterstown Road specializes in sweet potatoes as the main ingredient...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland city offering $1,000 direct cash payments for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — The City of Takoma is providing help to its resident impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with a one-time $1,000 cash payment. The City of Takoma Park says a majority of its city's low- to moderate-income households experienced a housing cost burden during the pandemic and may have experienced some difficulties paying for rent, monthly mortgage payments, or lost employment.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Patagonia picked Baltimore for its biggest store yet. Here's why.

Patagonia will open its Baltimore store -- the outdoor clothing and gear retailer's largest location yet -- in early November. The company will celebrate its arrival in Charm City with a two-day grand opening celebration on Nov. 5 and 6, with the goal of introducing both the brand itself as well as Patagonia's community engagement efforts, which are already underway.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'Spook-tacular' decorations to see in the Baltimore area

(WBFF) — This spooky season has brought out some of the best spooky scenes around the Baltimore area this year. With 'Halloweekend' officially starting, neighbors have pulled out all the stops to spook and scare, but still treat, their trick-or-treaters. You can see some of the 'spook-tacular' decorations right...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

USS Constellation sails to new, temporary, home

The ship is now stationed at Tradepoint Atlantic for repairs. Historic Ships of Baltimore moved the ship Tuesday morning from its berth at the Inner Harbor. It will be dry docked at Sparrows Point until the end of the year. Teams with Historic Ships of Baltimore will work on fixing...
BALTIMORE, MD

