2 men sought after woman, 70, shot at Brooklyn bus stop

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for two men after a 70-year-old woman was shot by a stray bullet while waiting at a bus stop in Brooklyn on Monday.

The NYPD released video Tuesday showing the two men, who investigators are looking to question in connection with the shooting around 2 p.m. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The victim was waiting for a bus at Fulton Street and Tompkins Avenue as two men argued nearby, police said.

The 70-year-old victim was shot as she waited for a bus at Fulton Street and Tompkins Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Monday afternoon. Photo credit Roger Stern

One of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking the woman in her left thigh.

The victim continued to stand as blood pooled on her pants, witnesses said. "She had jeans on, and the whole left side was bleeding, it was like covered in blood," one woman said.

The victim was taken in stable condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.

The suspected shooter fled on a blue moped. The vehicle was last seen headed northbound on Tompkins Avenue.

The shooting came hours before a 19-year-old pregnant woman was struck by a stray bullet as she sat in a car in Washington Heights on Monday night. Police were searching for five men in that shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.