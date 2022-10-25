Read full article on original website
Weekend Fun Guide 10/28-10/30
Halloween at the Getty Drivee inn is taking place this Saturday, October 29th. Gates will be opened for the event at 4:30 pm with the trunk or treat starting at 5:30 pm and going to 6:30 pm. Participants are asked to bring candy to share and decorate their car. There will also be a best costume contest and best car decorations contest with prizes. At 7:10 pm there will be a showing of the 1995 film Casper. You can find more information about the event here.
Eastbrook Homes hosting fall celebration on Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is a favorite time of the year for so many people – from the changes in color to fall foods like cider & donuts! Eastbrook Homes is having a special fall celebration this Saturday with a fun fall theme!. It’s their Fall...
Photos: Jim Henson Exhibit at the Grand Rapids Art Museum
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Since Oct. 1, 2022, The Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) has welcomed the community into its establishment to experience a one-of-a-kind presentation. The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited is on display until Jan. 14, 2023!. “Organized by the Museum of the Moving Image, the exhibition...
KCAS Pets of the Week: Roy and Timmy
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300. (Oct. 28, 2022) For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300. (Oct. 28, 2022) Calvin University kicking off...
A look at what’s coming to Soaring Eagle Casino
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s not even Halloween yet but the staff at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort are making plans for New Year’s Eve! Their calendar continues to fill up with holiday happenings and great shows. For the party to ring in the new year, you can enjoy endless food choices, from prime rib to sinfully delicious desserts. Party with musical guests Liquid Blue, a DJ dance throwdown, plus a bubbly bar and complimentary champagne toast to welcome 2023! On Saturday, November 26th, right after Thanksgiving, it’s their Cocktails, Carvings and Candy Canes in the Entertainment Hall. There are also some great musical acts coming to the Entertainment Hall including Flo Rida on Tuesday, December 27th and Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan on Thursday, December 29th.
Have a Safe and fun Halloween with these easy tips
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Helen Devos Children’s Hospital knows that Halloween is a lot of fun but when it comes to being safe, we still must be cautious. According to Kelly Miller from Helen Devos Children’s Hospital, kids’ vs vehicle pedestrian accidents are higher around Halloween because of dark neighborhoods which can make kids hard to see. Another chilling statistic is according to the National Safety Council, Children are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year. We can still have fun this year but there are some tips that you can take to make sure your goblin, superhero, princes, or super villain returns home safely to fight another day.
Joanne Shaw Taylor performs in Kalamazoo next month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re excited to feature an upcoming show at the Kalamazoo State Theatre! Number 1 Billboard Blues Artist, Joanne Shaw Taylor and her amazing band are performing her new album, “The Blues Album,” on November 2nd. She joins us here today ahead of her show to talk music and give us a little preview of her performance!
Family Fare can help you get creative with fall treats
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve all got Halloween and fall fun on the brain these days — one thing you don’t want to overlook are the snacks and food! Family Fare is our Expert in Meal Solutions and they can help make that part easy with delicious drinks, donuts, and snacks, all inspired by the season. You can go to ShopFamilyFare.com to learn about all the items on special this week – everything from Made Fresh in the Deli pizzas to Halloween candy to your basic essentials!
How GRCC supports their student veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we approach veterans day, we’ll be taking a look at organizations and events that support veterans in our community. Grand Rapids Community College is now a gold level college, reflecting their commitment to student veterans. >>>Today we have Valerie in studio to...
Cedar Springs student’s study habits lay foundation for success
Cedar Springs student’s study habits lay foundation …. The drive to Ford Field begins tonight with round one of the playoffs. (Oct. 28, 2022) Calvin University kicking off football program next …. Calvin University is adding a football program, a move the university’s president hailed as a “win-win.” (Oct....
A great option if you’re considering downsizing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
Ask Ellen: Why are the fall colors exceptionally bright?
Ellen explains what conditions led to the fall colors seeming especially bright this year. (Oct. 27, 2022) Ask Ellen: Why are the fall colors exceptionally …. Ellen explains what conditions led to the fall colors seeming especially bright this year. (Oct. 27, 2022) EB I-196 in Grand Rapids reopens after...
Adopt Helena, Haribo or Leek from the Harbor Humane Society
There are three adorable candidates looking for forever homes featured at the Harbor Humane Society this week. (Oct. 27, 2022) Adopt Helena, Haribo or Leek from the Harbor Humane …. There are three adorable candidates looking for forever homes featured at the Harbor Humane Society this week. (Oct. 27, 2022)
Safe driving conference brings young drivers to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Car crashes are the leading cause of death among teenagers. Each year, students from across the state come to Celebration Cinema North for the Strive To Arrive Alive conference, put on by the Ionia County ISD Youth Advisory Council. Click the video above to watch.
Help support individuals experiencing homelessness
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are 8,000 individuals who are homeless in the Grand Rapids community and with winter approaching, it’s vital that Exodus Place has reliable and consistent heat for not only its members but for those who come to Exodus to warm up during cold winter days.
Judge to take weekend to decide if ex-GRPD officer will stand trial
A judge will decide on Monday whether a former Grand Rapids police officer will stand trial in the death of Patrick Lyoya. (Oct. 28, 2022) Judge to take weekend to decide if ex-GRPD officer …. A judge will decide on Monday whether a former Grand Rapids police officer will stand...
DeVos Children's Hospital sees surge in RSV cases
Doctors with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids are seeing a significant rise in the number of patients being treated for RSV. (Oct. 27, 2022) DeVos Children’s Hospital sees surge in RSV cases. Doctors with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids are seeing a significant rise in...
Decision on ex-GRPD officer case to come Monday
After testimony wrapped up today, a Grand Rapids judge said that he would issue a ruling Monday on whether Schurr will stand trial. (Oct. 28, 2022) After testimony wrapped up today, a Grand Rapids judge said that he would issue a ruling Monday on whether Schurr will stand trial. (Oct. 28, 2022)
Ahead of the big game, cadets run game balls from Lansing to Ann Arbor
It was an early morning start for some 50 Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets as they made their way from Lansing to Ann Arbor Friday at 2 a.m. (Oct. 28, 2022) Ahead of the big game, cadets run game balls from …. It was an early morning start for...
Seeking ‘better solutions,’ some veterans eye psychedelics to treat PTSD
Recent studies have suggested that just a single dose of psilocybin or MDMA combined with therapy helps patients with PTSD and other mental illnesses. (Oct. 27, 2022) Seeking ‘better solutions,’ some veterans eye psychedelics …. Recent studies have suggested that just a single dose of psilocybin or MDMA...
