ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Fair Haven Health Parking Plan Advances

By Laura Glesby
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGuGi_0ilnIkSn00
Fair Haven Health's parking lot plans.

A health center’s plan to rezone a Fair Haven block to allow for more parking, and eventually a larger medical campus, moved ahead — despite city staff’s initial recommendation of denial.

Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday during the latest regular monthly meeting of the City Plan Commission, which was held online via Zoom.

The commissioners voted in support of Fair Haven Community Health Care’s application to the Board of Alders to rezone 81, 83, 85, and 87 Woolsey Street from an RM‑2 zone (indicating a high-middle density residential area) to a BA‑1 zone (indicating a mixed-use business area).

The zone change, if approved by the full Board of Alders, would connect a piece of the residential Woolsey Street block to the BA‑1 zone on Grand Avenue, where the community health center’s headquarters currently sit. That’s also where Fair Haven Community Health Care plans to build a new three-story medical and community building between James and Lloyd Street. The requested zoning change would allow the clinic to build 57 parking spaces for patients at the new medical building.

Ahead of Wednesday’s commission meeting, the City Plan Department drafted a staff report that recommended that the local land-use body issue an unfavorable recommendation regarding the zone change.

In that report, city staff expressed concern over the potential for the lot to be changed to commercial businesses in the future. The report warns that ​“rezoning four parcels in the middle of a medium-density residential street could create significant disruption and nuisance for the neighborhood in the future, should the use as surface parking lot be changed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LORDD_0ilnIkSn00
The area Fair Haven Health is looking to rezone.

The clinic’s attorney, Meaghan Miles, noted during Wednesday’s meeting that during the process of obtaining federal funding for the project, Fair Haven Community Health Care signed a land covenant that would require the rezoned area to be used as a parking lot. That would hold true even if the parcels are sold.

In order to remove that requirement, Miles said, the federal government would need to sign off. ​“The clinic has been at this site for over 50 years,” Miles said.

Fair Haven Community Health Care CEO Suzanne Lagarde told the commission that the clinic treats 32,000 patients each year ​“regardless of a person’s ability to pay,” including many neighborhood residents, uninsured patients, and undocumented patients. ​“We currently work out of buildings built in the mid-1800s. For the first time… we are hoping, we are dreaming to build a state of the art healthcare facility which this community needs, and I would argue, deserves,” said Lagarde.

A handful of New Haveners testified before the commission in support of the zone change. Many attested to a need for more parking in the area. One person, meanwhile, testified against the change.

Denise Delgado, a 30-year Fair Haven resident who lives on Woolsey Street across from the clinic’s proposed parking lot, said she has family members who obtain medical care from the clinic, and ​“they always say parking has been a concern to them.”

“I see people who work at the clinic walking down the street at night. It’s dark outside, and it’s a concern to them also,” Delgado said. ​“I think making the changes will be good for the community.”

Urban design activist Anstress Farwell asked whether the clinic had attempted ​“parking demand management” strategies like offering bus passes to staff. ​“There’s real jeopardy in expanding the BA zone… What’s to prevent other businesses along Grand Avenue to say that they have a special case?” she asked.

Local restaurateur Miguel Pittman Sr. echoed a version of this question. ​“I do support it. I think Fair Haven Health is doing an excellent job and they offer services that’s needed in the community,” he said. ​“But would it set a precedent for other not-so-engaging businesses to change zoning? Does this fall under the umbrella of ​‘spot zoning’?”

Miles answered that changing the zone for the four Woolsey Street parcels would be a ​“standalone map change” and would not set a precedent for the rest of the block. ​“The clinic does implement parking demand management strategies” such as work-from-home policies for staff, she said, and the health center partners with other parking lots in the area to provide spaces for employees; the new parking spaces would be primarily for patients of the clinic, she said.

“This is not a 24 hour clinic. It has regular business hours,” Miles added. ​“After hours, this parking lot can be utilized by the neighbors.” Commissioner Edwin Martinez gave her a thumbs up from within his Zoom square.

Miles explained that city staff had initially recommended that the clinic pursue a zone map change before the City Plan Commission rather than ask for an exception from the Board of Zoning Appeals to allow for front-yard parking, which the city said would likely not pan out in the clinic’s favor. She argued that a map change was warranted to reflect the presence of a centralized health care campus on that Fair Haven block.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gy3yh_0ilnIkSn00
Wednesday evening's City Plan Commission.

Ultimately, the commissioners voted unanimously to recommend that alders approve the zone change, while noting hesitations about the potential long-term ramifications of the decision.

City Plan Commissioner and Westville Alder Adam Marchand said that given the land covenant requirement that the lots be used as parking, ​“I’m not terribly worried” about alternate future uses of the land.

“I have reservations about this,” said Commissioner Carl Goldfield, ​“because you are taking over a residential area and turning it into parking and we’re doing that on a spotty basis. … I think Fair Haven Health does a great job, so I’m hesitant to deny what they’re trying to do here, but I’m worrying about the future. I’m struggling with this.”

Chair Leslie Radcliffe echoed this concern, but said she ultimately supported the zone change. ​“The expansion of this medical campus is a great thing and it’s greatly needed. It allows residents to access medical care,” she said, adding that ​“something that could be very contentious has been very well received” by the neighborhood.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start

Hundreds of new apartments, a retail ​“laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

City Starts Search For Next Top Librarian

The city’s public library has hired a search firm to find a permanent replacement for the late City Librarian John Jessen roughly five months after the beloved city figure died of cancer. Jessen, who ascended to the role of top city librarian in December 2019, died in May at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Martin Readies 1 Last Bridge To Nature

Before he moves on from his city job next week, Martin Torresquintero is hustling to finish one last bridge to connect New Haveners to an overlooked nature wonderland. Torresquintero (pictured above) has been building those physical and metaphorical bridges for 24 years as the parks department’s outdoor adventures coordinator and park ranger supervisor.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Accusations, Debts Mount In Clock Shop Debacle

Grand visions of a new community rising from the ashes of the old Hamilton Street clock factory have disintegrated into a foreclosure lawsuit — and finger-pointing between an Oregon-based developer and the Elicker Administration about why it all fell apart. Those are the latest legal twists and turns with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

East Rock Athletic Fields Upgrades Advance

New fencing for Rice Field. New soccer equipment for Blake Field. A ​“multi-sport field and track” at Wilbur Cross. Those upgrades and others might soon come to three East Rock sports fields if the Board of Alders approves accepting state and possible federal funding. City Engineer Giovanni...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Dwight Town Hall Eyes Election Education

With less than two weeks before Election Day, a Dwight landlord gathered community leaders and neighbors for a panel discussion about the Nov. 8 ballot — and about the importance of voting every year. That election-focused civics crash course took place Wednesday evening at Amistad Academy on Edgewood Avenue.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Seniors Thrive In HomeHavens

It takes a village — or five virtual villages — to help seniors age in a free, fulfilling, and community-connected fashion. So we’re learning in New Haven and Hamden. The lesson is found in the growth of a nonprofit that enables seniors to remain in their homes...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

“Abstinence,” Not Methadone, Set For CVS Site

The leaders of a Danbury-based addiction-treatment nonprofit promised to keep preaching abstinence — and not to branch out into prescribing methadone — as they prepare to move their local outpatient clinic into the former CVS site at Whalley Avenue and Orchard Street. Top officials at the Midwestern Connecticut...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Community Foundation Awarded $7.2M State Grant

The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven has landed a $7.2 million state grant to help boost small businesses run by Black, Hispanic, women and immigrant entrepreneurs. The Community Foundation celebrated that grant award in a Wednesday afternoon email press release. That press release states that the Connecticut Department of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Institute Library Raises A Glass To Roof Repairs

Institute Library Executive Director Jan Swiatek won’t have to wake up in the wee hours of the morning for much longer to worry about rain pouring through the historic Chapel Street bookspace’s roof — thanks to a major renovation-funding grant approved by the state. The Institute’s faithful...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Dancers Bring The Beat To Hill Arts Museum

Two dance crews collaborated to create improvised choreography in front of a live audience and towering pencil-drawn cityscapes — and in turn helped raised money for a West Street arts gallery. That artistic intersection took place Saturday afternoon inside the Hill Museum of Arts, a 210 West St. arts...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Westville Convent OK’d For 10 New Apts

A historic and long-vacant McKinley Avenue convent building may see its 20 ​“nuns’ cells” converted into 10 new apartments for empty nesters, thanks to the zoning board’s approval of a church-to-housing plan. Local zoning commissioners took that vote Tuesday night during the latest regular monthly...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

CAW Throws Open The Gallery

Even from the outside of the building, it’s clear that the gallery at Creative Arts Workshop has been transformed, by a gigantic, shimmering web of fabric. The piece is by artist Antonius-Tín Bui, and it’s made from traditional Vietnamese garments, and as a note explains, they are ​“a safety net of embrace, the promise of renewal, and an undeniable statement of the Vietnamese people’s vibrancy and connectedness throughout past, present, and future generations.” The piece is also a flag welcoming visitors to not one, but two shows at CAW — ​“Băng Qua Nước: Across Land, Across Water” and ​“Common,” both running now through Nov. 26, with a reception scheduled for this evening at 5:30 p.m. — that are part of the ongoing Open Source Festival organized by Artspace.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Toddlers Take Politicians To School

In a ​“Developing Toddlers” classroom on Olive Street, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro got an up-close look at the severity of the child care staffing crisis — and at the joys and benefits of early education work. DeLauro’s glimpse of that essential industry in flux came during...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Arthur Scott Ballantyne

Arthur Scott Ballantyne, age 96, beloved husband of Frances Ireland Ballantyne of Derby, died peacefully on October 26, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Bridgeport on March 18, 1926, he was the son of the late Arthur S. and Catherine Sloan Ballantyne. Mr....
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

Hill Neighbors: Slow Down 194-Apt Plan

A dozen Hill neighborhood leaders and residents pressed for more time — and more affordable housing — in a last-ditch effort to stall a 194-unit apartment complex planned for Davenport and Congress Avenues. The Hill neighbors issued that slow-down call on Tuesday afternoon during a press conference held...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy