ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Desert, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's 207 area code extended again

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's 207 area code has more life. While the area code had previously been predicted to expire by the fourth quarter of 2025, the Maine Public Utilities Commission said in a release Thursday that ongoing efforts to preserve it have resulted in an extension of about 15 months.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's tallest building is taking shape

PORTLAND, Maine — Thursday's windy conditions almost put a pause on a day for celebration at the corner of Federal and Temple Streets in downtown Portland. “It’s pretty amazing, and it was actually a little emotional for me, I will say," Catherine Culley of Redfern Properties said. Redfern...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

This museum is telling a part of Maine's history with graphic T-shirts

PORTLAND, Maine — Among the exhibits at the Maine Historical Society Museum this year, clothing has taken center stage. Deputy Director Jamie Rice walked through the largest gallery in the downtown Portland building, pointing out a flawlessly preserved beaded collar and cuffs, once worn by a chief of the Penobscot Nation. Around the corner were old soldiers' uniforms, party gowns from the roaring '20s, and a powder blue prom tuxedo from the 1970s.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Honor Flight: Maine vets visit DC memorials

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — After being celebrated in airports, hotels, and forts during Friday's trip into Baltimore, Saturday brought reverence and a mix of emotions for the members of Honor Flight Maine. 109 veterans and volunteers witnessed the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Travis Roy Foundation announces closure

MAINE, USA — On Wednesday evening, the Roy family and trustees of the Travis Roy Foundation announced the organization's closure in a Facebook post. Over 26 years, the Travis Roy Foundation's quality of life grant program has awarded more than $9 million, helping thousands of families buy adaptive equipment or make homes accessible.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

BMV is now offering appointments

AUGUSTA, Maine — Need to get your driver's license renewed but don't have time to sit and wait at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles? Well, now you don't have to. "This is really bringing the Bureau of Motor Vehicles into the 21st century," Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Monday at a press conference.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Gardens Aglow returns to walk-through experience

BOOTHBAY, Maine — For its eighth year of Gardens Aglow, the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens announced that the light show would return as a walk-through experience. The event was only visible from a vehicle, since the start of the pandemic. According to spokesperson Lauren Healy, organizers expect around 120,000...
BOOTHBAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy