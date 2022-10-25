Read full article on original website
Program to help older Mainers with home improvements
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
Maine's 207 area code extended again
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's 207 area code has more life. While the area code had previously been predicted to expire by the fourth quarter of 2025, the Maine Public Utilities Commission said in a release Thursday that ongoing efforts to preserve it have resulted in an extension of about 15 months.
Fact checking numbers LePage and Mills cited during the Voice of the Voter forum
PORTLAND, Maine — It didn't take long for Maine's economy to come up during our Voice of the Voter forum on Thursday night. "There's been some accusations made about the status of our state and the state's economy," Gov. Janet Mills said looking at the former governor, Paul LePage, on stage.
This New England nonprofit is helping people save on heating costs
DEXTER, Maine — Winter weather is knocking at the door, which means higher heating bills are on their way. One nonprofit is helping families insulate their homes to save on energy bills. The latest numbers from the Governor's Energy Office show the average cost of heating oil in Maine...
National Drug Take Back Day took place at locations across Maine
MAINE, USA — National Drug Take Back Day took place at locations all across the country and here in Maine on Saturday. Members of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office gathered at the Airport Mall on Union St. in Bangor to collect prescription drugs from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Mainers remember wildfires that ripped through the state 75 years ago
BROWNFIELD, Maine — Drive down Main Street in Brownfield, and it's hard to imagine how the street got its name. There are some houses, a church, a fire station, but little that brings to mind a village main street. The town was different in 1947. Main Street featured old...
Maine's tallest building is taking shape
PORTLAND, Maine — Thursday's windy conditions almost put a pause on a day for celebration at the corner of Federal and Temple Streets in downtown Portland. “It’s pretty amazing, and it was actually a little emotional for me, I will say," Catherine Culley of Redfern Properties said. Redfern...
'This law is going to impact nearly every business in Maine.'
MAINE, Maine — Maine's first-in-the-nation law prohibiting products made with PFAS chemicals doesn't go into effect until 2030, but the law does direct companies to begin reporting whether their products contain PFAS starting this January. The class of chemicals known as PFAS has been linked in studies to health...
Maine regulators approve wind power, transmission projects
HALLOWELL, Maine — The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday approved a pair of energy projects that would generate enough wind power for up to 900,000 homes along with construction of a new transmission corridor to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The PUC was required by...
LePage, Mills face off tonight in NEWS CENTER Maine's Voice of the Voter forum
PORTLAND, Maine — Two candidates for the biggest office in Maine, that of governor, will be squaring off tonight here on NEWS CENTER Maine. We are partnering with the Maine State Chamber of Commerce for our Voice of the Voter forum between Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage.
Judge rejects bid to resume construction on $1B, 145-mile power line
PORTLAND, Maine — A judge declined a request by developers of a $1 billion power line to resume construction, keeping the project on hold until a judge's decision next year on the constitutionality of a referendum that halted the project. The judge on Friday rejected an injunction by the...
Maine Things To Do | Halloween Trolley Ride, Erin’s Run, Halloween Spooktacular
MAINE, USA — Maine Things To Do for the week of Oct. 25 through Oct. 31. When: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. When: Friday and Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. When: Event starts at 1 p.m. Where: Streaked Mountain Woodcarvers, Buckfield. When: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where:...
Mills with sizeable fundraising lead over LePage in Maine gubernatorial race
Maine's Democratic governor has a sizeable fundraising advantage over her Republican rival heading into the final stretch of the campaign. Gov. Janet Mills, the governor since her 2018 election, has raised more than $5.5 million in her bid to remain in office against Republican former Gov. Paul LePage. LePage has raised more than $2.5 million.
This museum is telling a part of Maine's history with graphic T-shirts
PORTLAND, Maine — Among the exhibits at the Maine Historical Society Museum this year, clothing has taken center stage. Deputy Director Jamie Rice walked through the largest gallery in the downtown Portland building, pointing out a flawlessly preserved beaded collar and cuffs, once worn by a chief of the Penobscot Nation. Around the corner were old soldiers' uniforms, party gowns from the roaring '20s, and a powder blue prom tuxedo from the 1970s.
University of Maine System discriminated against transgender student, investigator reports
ORONO, Maine — An investigator has recommended the Maine Human Rights Commission find that the University of Maine System discriminated against a transgender student when it offered her a student health insurance plan that ruled gender-affirming surgery as cosmetic and therefore did not cover the procedure. The student, from...
Mills and LePage differ sharply on Maine's economic health
PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage had starkly different views of the state's economy as things got feisty during their fourth debate Thursday evening. LePage went on the attack against the incumbent, suggesting the economy has gone to pot since he...
Honor Flight: Maine vets visit DC memorials
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — After being celebrated in airports, hotels, and forts during Friday's trip into Baltimore, Saturday brought reverence and a mix of emotions for the members of Honor Flight Maine. 109 veterans and volunteers witnessed the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier...
Travis Roy Foundation announces closure
MAINE, USA — On Wednesday evening, the Roy family and trustees of the Travis Roy Foundation announced the organization's closure in a Facebook post. Over 26 years, the Travis Roy Foundation's quality of life grant program has awarded more than $9 million, helping thousands of families buy adaptive equipment or make homes accessible.
BMV is now offering appointments
AUGUSTA, Maine — Need to get your driver's license renewed but don't have time to sit and wait at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles? Well, now you don't have to. "This is really bringing the Bureau of Motor Vehicles into the 21st century," Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Monday at a press conference.
Gardens Aglow returns to walk-through experience
BOOTHBAY, Maine — For its eighth year of Gardens Aglow, the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens announced that the light show would return as a walk-through experience. The event was only visible from a vehicle, since the start of the pandemic. According to spokesperson Lauren Healy, organizers expect around 120,000...
