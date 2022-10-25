Suspect in custody after shooting, stabbing in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect after a shooting and stabbing Monday afternoon in Warren.

Court records identify the suspect as 18-year-old Dalone Dukes.

Dalone was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday and appeared in court Tuesday morning on a felonious assault charge. His bond was set at $250,000. He’s due back in court on Nov. 3.

Court records indicate that Dalone is also charged with aggravated burglary.

Two victims — a 17-year-old girl and 21-year-old Markila Dukes — are being treated for major injuries at local hospitals, police say.

Investigators say Markila is Dalone’s sister and the teenage girl is his girlfriend.

According to a police report, the shooting and stabbing happened in the 600 block of Maple St. SW around 3:15 p.m. Monday as the result of a violent argument. 911 callers reported hearing yelling and gunshots.

According to detectives, there’s been a history of arguments between the Dukes siblings.

“Nobody wanted to come forward and say anything and then this is what ends up happening after the fact ’cause no one chose to go the legal route and file charges. They decided they wanted to take care of it themselves,” said Warren Police Capt. Robert Massucci.

The investigation is ongoing. Those who have more information on the incident are asked to call Detective John Greaver at 330-841-2723.

