Hundreds Participate in Sunnyside Post Mile, $20K Raised for Local Non Profit

Sunnyside Post Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Hundreds of runners turned out Saturday to participate in the sixth annual Sunnyside Post Mile.

The event, which was held to raise funds for Sunnyside Community Services, drew approximately 300 runners and wound up raising about $20,000.

The mile walk/run began near the corner of 43rd Street and Skillman Avenue and went down to Barnett Avenue over to 48th Street, before finishing at Skillman Ave near 41st Street. The event had a Halloween theme this year and many turned out in costume.

Councilmember Julie Won, who was accompanied by her husband Eugene Noh and 9-month-old son Rex, was dressed in a Mario Kart costume and she participated in the mile along with her family.

Won, who spoke prior to the event, gave thanks to Sunnyside Community Services for the work the non-profit does across the borough.

“We know how hard Sunnyside Community Service has worked to build our community—to take care of the most vulnerable, from our NYCHA neighbors to our seniors,” Won said.

She also thanked SCS for supporting the community during the pandemic and making sure that senior citizens were not isolated during the shutdown.

The event was well attended, with the weather near perfect for a fall day.

“It was a great turnout and we raised more than we ever expected,” said Christian Murray, co-publisher of the Queens Post and a co-organizer of the race. “I thought the community did a great job in coming together to support this cause.”

The Woodside Sunnyside Runners, who had a large crew of volunteers to guide runners around the course, as well as Sunnyside Community Services were also co-organizers.

Audrey Hatch, a leader of the running organization, said she looks forward to putting on the event next year given this year’s success. She was encouraged by the range of participants– from seniors to young children, to mothers pushing strollers.

The organizers of the mile appreciated the support of Councilmember Julie Won, Queens Deputy Borough President Ebony Young as well as the 108th NYPD precinct.

Sunnyside Mile 2022, kids dash (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Young provided words of encouragement prior to the start, while Amit Kalra, president of the board at Sunnyside Community Services, thanked the attendees for supporting the non-profit.

The winner of the men’s event was Nick Defelice with a time of 4 minutes and 59 seconds. The winner of the women’s race was Citlali Cervantes with a time of 5 minutes and 25 seconds.

The mile was followed by children’s dashes along Skillman Avenue. Dozens of children participated.

Many businesses sponsored the event, including Alera Group, Church Mutual, Bank of America, Broadway Stages, Compass, Phipps, Aubergine Cafe, Crossfit Sunnyside, Cool Beans, Jin Brothers Wine & Liquor, Sunnyside Shines, Bridge Printing, The Globe, I Am Thai, LIC Building, Lynch Funeral Home, More Air Mechanical, QBK Sports, Sweet Avenue, Surrender Pictures, Triad Management and Welcome Home Real Estate.

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Sunnyside Mile 2022 (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)