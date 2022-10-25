Read full article on original website
Telegram is selling handles, creating demand for toncoin in the process
Telegram has just created a big source of demand for the cryptocurrency built to collaborate with the hugely popular messaging app. Driving the news: The company is going to start allowing people to buy and sell Telegram handles (user names on the app), but they have to use a cryptocurrency called toncoin (TON) to do it, as TechCrunch reported.
Amazon shares crash after disappointing Q3 results
Amazon's profit engine Amazon Web Services (AWS) slowed last quarter, disappointing investors who then sent shares down more than 20% after hours Thursday. Why it matters: The results come as Amazon's core e-commerce unit is softening as well — a downshift that began when people began to spend more time and money outside their homes.
Far-right figures gained thousands of new Twitter followers in the 24 hours before Elon Musk's takeover, research company finds
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert gained almost 18,700 Twitter followers, with nearly half of those from new accounts, researchers told The New York Times.
US uses farmers markets to foster ties at bases in Japan
TOKYO (AP) — As the United States and Japan further strengthen their military alliance, they’ve turned to farmers markets to foster friendlier ties between American military bases and their Japanese neighbors. On Sunday, about 20 Okinawan farmers and vendors came to Camp Hansen, a Marine Corps base on...
Apple beats earnings during tech stock meltdown, but outlook cautious
Apple on Thursday reported quarterly sales and profit that narrowly exceeded estimates as the company managed to weather a variety of economic headwinds. Why it matters: The report comes as a number of large tech companies have issued dour outlooks amid signs of a significant slowdown. The company reported per-share...
Rents are starting to drop, but the way we measure inflation means that we could still end up in a nasty recession next year
A key measure of inflation is falling. But one economist fears the Federal Reserve is discounting it and that a recession could be the consequence.
U.S. economy returned to growth in Q3
The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.6% annual rate in the third quarter, ending the streak of back-to-back contractions that raised fears the country had entered a recession. Why it matters: Gross domestic product got a boost from trade dynamics, but the underlying details — including weaker housing and decelerating consumer spending — point to an economy that's slowing.
Interest rates yank Wall Street moon shots back down to Earth
As the leaders of Ford Motor and Meta are finding out, high-interest rates have changed the capitalist calculus for big bets on money-losing projects. Why it matters: Low rates make speculative, long-shot bets far more attractive. High rates kill investors' tolerance for such investments. What's happening: Shares of social networking...
Yellen says she doesn't see signs of recession in near future
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN Thursday that she does not see any signs of recession in the U.S. economy in the near future. Why it matters: Her comments come in the wake of a GDP report from the Commerce Department that found the U.S. economy expanded at a 2.6% annual rate in the third quarter, ending the streak of back-to-back contractions that raised fears of a recession.
Twitter employees in the dark as Elon Musk purges top execs
Twitter employees — including people in senior roles and those with lots of stock at stake — were left in the dark Thursday night as Elon Musk closed his deal to take over the company. They got the news on Twitter. Why it matters: Employees have been through...
Greater demand for accessible communications
It's Disability Employment Awareness month, and as the workforce evolves, so must our communications. Why it matters: Remote work has increased opportunities for people with disabilities, and the participation rate is at its highest since 2008. Zoom in: Digital accessibility is key to creating a fully inclusive workplace, and it...
Halloween crowd surge in South Korea leaves at least 146 dead, 150 injured
South Korean officials said Saturday at least 146 people were killed and 150 more were injured during a Halloween event in Seoul, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: The horrifying incident appears to be one of the deadliest disasters in South Korea since the Sewol ferry capsized in 2014 and 304 were killed.
Binance jumps into Twitter deal
Crypto exchange giant Binance poured $500 million into Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition. Why it matters: Binance sees this as "an R&D opportunity" to apply blockchain and Web3 technology to Twitter, chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann tells Axios. Behind the deal scenes: According to Hillmann, Musk's statements about Twitter's spambots and...
Musk and Zuck show just how expensive power can be
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have both vaporized tens of billions of dollars in personal wealth in their idiosyncratic attempts to control the systems underpinning the quotidian lives led by the rest of us. Why it matters: These actions — Zuckerberg pivoting to the metaverse, Musk buying Twitter — are...
Exclusive: China denounces "despicable" bill to sanction Xi in angry email
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) provoked an unusually direct rebuke from the Chinese government this week by proposing sanctions on President Xi Jinping for Beijing's human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Axios has learned. Driving the news: The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., sent a furious, 800-word email dated Monday in response...
White House under pressure on rail agreement
More than 300 trade organizations, increasingly anxious about the possibility of a rail worker strike, urged the White House in a letter Thursday to push harder to avert that disaster. What they're saying: "We can’t overstate how vital it is for retail supply chains, consumers, and the economy — particularly...
Hot job of the future: Fixing electric car chargers
Electric vehicle charging stations are popping up everywhere, sparking a growing demand for technicians trained to service them. Certified EV Supply Equipment technicians are among the many new kinds of jobs being created by the shift toward cleaner transportation. Why it matters: The nascent EV movement could stall if consumers...
Introducing Chamath 2.0
Chamath Palihapitiya is reinventing himself as a chastened elder statesman of the tech community. Why it matters: It’s an A+ illustration of how humbling these times are for Silicon Valley. Between the lines: Chamath made his name as a boastful meme lord, leading a crowd of retail investor apes...
Key indicator shows signs of cooling wage growth
A closely-watched indicator that tracks what employers pay workers in wages and benefits, rose 1.2% last quarter, the Labor Department said on Friday — a slightly cooler pace than compensation growth in the prior quarter. Why it matters: The Employment Cost Index shows that wage growth is still hot....
Elon Musk: Twitter won't become a "free-for-all hellscape"
Elon Musk said in a note Thursday that Twitter must be "warm and welcoming to all" and not a "free-for-all hellscape" in order for it to reach its full potential. Why it matters: In an overture to advertisers, Musk seemed to walk back the idea of total free speech on Twitter and promoted it as a digital town square with some limitations.
