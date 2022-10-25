Read full article on original website
Elon Musk shares lurid conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack in response to Hillary Clinton
Elon Musk has shared a lurid, baseless conspiracy theory on Twitter about what transpired the night of the violent hammmer attack on Paul Pelosi – just days after he took over the social media platform on the promise of stripping away content moderation.On Saturday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit out at members of the GOP for spreading “hate and deranged conspiracy theories” after it emerged that Mr Pelosi’s alleged attacker had been spewing far-right conspiracies online in the lead-up to Friday’s assault.“The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is...
Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally
Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
Biden votes early in Delawere with granddaughter
President Joe Biden, accompanied by a first-time voter, his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie, cast his Nov. 8 elections ballot in Delaware.
People fell ‘like dominoes’: Death toll now 153 after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea — Witnesses in South Korea described a “hell-like chaos” after 153 people died from being crushed by a crowd on a narrow street during a Halloween celebration in Seoul on Saturday. As of Sunday evening, officials said there were also 133 people injured, according...
'Deserve to be here': Harvard students defend minority admissions
Agustin Leon-Saenz assumes his ticket to Harvard University had something to do with the race-conscious admissions policy known as affirmative action. But Leon-Saenz said he "worked hard in school" and like others who may have benefitted from race-conscious admissions policies "we deserve to be here."
Abortion access could hinge on state election results
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The online commercials in a state senate race in some Raleigh, North Carolina, suburbs make an ominous claim, similar to one repeated across the country ahead of the Nov. 8 election: The Republican candidate “wants to strip away our reproductive rights.”. The Republican, Mark...
S. Korea in shock as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
Russia-Ukraine war live: US accuses Russia of ‘weaponising food’ as EU urges Moscow to rejoin grain deal
European Union urges Russia to reverse decision to end facilitation of shipments after Joe Biden calls Russian move ‘purely outrageous’
