ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk shares lurid conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack in response to Hillary Clinton

Elon Musk has shared a lurid, baseless conspiracy theory on Twitter about what transpired the night of the violent hammmer attack on Paul Pelosi – just days after he took over the social media platform on the promise of stripping away content moderation.On Saturday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit out at members of the GOP for spreading “hate and deranged conspiracy theories” after it emerged that Mr Pelosi’s alleged attacker had been spewing far-right conspiracies online in the lead-up to Friday’s assault.“The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is...
Salon

Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally

Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
MICHIGAN STATE
AFP

'Deserve to be here': Harvard students defend minority admissions

Agustin Leon-Saenz assumes his ticket to Harvard University had something to do with the race-conscious admissions policy known as affirmative action. But Leon-Saenz said he "worked hard in school" and like others who may have benefitted from race-conscious admissions policies "we deserve to be here."
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

S. Korea in shock as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy