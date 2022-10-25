Read full article on original website
yourbigsky.com
Junior League of Billings ‘Free Laundry Day’
Life gets busy and things are more expensive these days even for everyday necessities. The Junior League of Billings is hosting a ‘Free Laundry Day’ event Saturday, October 29th. Local families can clean their clothes, bedding, and coats at a local participating laundry facility without the extra burden...
yourbigsky.com
Calling all Billings artists: unique opportunity available
The city of Billings and the Community Services Department announced a unique opportunity for local artists. According to the press release, the city has an open Call for Artist’s contracts for one or two artists in residences (AIR). The selected artist will work on the Mobilize MAGIC City project....
Billings School District 2 Sharing Curriculum With The Breakfast Flakes
I have to skip out early today but I wanted to give you all an update on the Billings school district two curriculum. I picked up the books yesterday from the director of the curriculum and he is going above the bar to help me. I really like his approach.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
yourbigsky.com
Boo-licious Halloween Trick-or-Treat in downtown Billings Friday
Ghostly, ghoulish goblins will soon be at your front door for a Spooktacular fun night of trick-or-treating 2022!. Halloween is on Monday, October 31st but the Downtown Billings Alliance is hosting its popular, safe and hauntingly happy Halloween alternative for the Billings’ community on Friday, October 28. The Downtown...
Mark’s Friday Fragments on Lots of Montana Steak, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Wolverine’, and K.O.A. Billings
I have heard great things about the new Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse. Some of our staff got to try the place out thanks to the owner. And I see on their website that you can reserve tables online. I had dinner at 3 North this week. I think people forget that...
Billings tow company holds memorial for two employees killed on job
Their employer, Hanser’s of Billings, held a memorial Tuesday honoring the men’s lives and hoping to raise awareness about a new Montana law protecting tow-truck drivers on the job.
KULR8
Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights
BILLINGS, Mont. - Street Lights on Gable Rd. have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who...
KULR8
School District 2 Staff Show Support for Billings Clinic ER Team
BILLINGS, Mont. - More than 10 days after an armed incident inside the Billings Clinic Emergency Department, staff are still recovering. A woman had carried a loaded gun into the emergency room and threatened to shoot herself before she was shot by a police officer. No hospital staff or officers...
Fairfield Sun Times
This Is the Best Private High School in Montana
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
[Gallery] A New Steakhouse Invited Us for A FREE Night Out in Billings!
On Tuesday Night, after a long day here at the Townsquare Tower... between our alarm company swinging by to beef up security and KTVQ interviewing me and Nikki Vega... We had a scheduled VIP First Look at Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse on the west end, just south of Costco. We've got all the photos, and a very funny surprise video, below!
Nurse recounts shooting at Billings Clinic
"We came around the corner and saw what had happened and I guess our training and instincts jumped in and it was a switch from scared and terrified to what to do we have to do," Klatt added.
KULR8
The City of Billings has 37 board and commission vacancies to fill
BILLINGS –The City of Billings is accepting applications for 37 board and commission vacancies with applications due by Nov. 14, 2022. Community members are encouraged to apply and volunteer. Serving a term offers unique insight into City government operations. “It gives an opportunity for citizens to have a significant...
Former Yellowstone County elections administrator talks career
Election day is quickly approaching and for the first time in more than a decade, there is a new Yellowstone County elections administrator in charge.
greybullstandard.com
Daniel “Dan” Paul Kost Sr.
Daniel “Dan” Paul Kost Sr. left to go home to the Heavenly Father on Oct. 12, 2022, at St. Vincent’s hospital in Billings. He was born on January 1, 1960 in Worland, Wyo., to David L. Kost and Ardeth D. Kost (Morris) as the middle child of five children.
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
Billings Sinclair dinosaur statue destroyed after multiple thefts
A beloved Billings landmark is in shambles after an attempted robbery. It’s left the business owner stunned, and the community angry.
Billings, Montana Man Has Been Charged In March 1993 Killing
It started in Huntington, West Virginia when Melissa Martinez was found dead in March of 1993. Martinez had a gunshot wound to her torso and several lacerations to her head, and she had been severely beaten. She later succumbed to the injuries and died at the hospital. Unfortunately, witness statements...
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said.
NBCMontana
Billings man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday following an investigation by the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation. Angelo Stackhouse was found guilty of kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, drug trafficking and firearms crimes. The following...
