Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Junior League of Billings ‘Free Laundry Day’

Life gets busy and things are more expensive these days even for everyday necessities. The Junior League of Billings is hosting a ‘Free Laundry Day’ event Saturday, October 29th. Local families can clean their clothes, bedding, and coats at a local participating laundry facility without the extra burden...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Calling all Billings artists: unique opportunity available

The city of Billings and the Community Services Department announced a unique opportunity for local artists. According to the press release, the city has an open Call for Artist’s contracts for one or two artists in residences (AIR). The selected artist will work on the Mobilize MAGIC City project....
BILLINGS, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Boo-licious Halloween Trick-or-Treat in downtown Billings Friday

Ghostly, ghoulish goblins will soon be at your front door for a Spooktacular fun night of trick-or-treating 2022!. Halloween is on Monday, October 31st but the Downtown Billings Alliance is hosting its popular, safe and hauntingly happy Halloween alternative for the Billings’ community on Friday, October 28. The Downtown...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights

BILLINGS, Mont. - Street Lights on Gable Rd. have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

School District 2 Staff Show Support for Billings Clinic ER Team

BILLINGS, Mont. - More than 10 days after an armed incident inside the Billings Clinic Emergency Department, staff are still recovering. A woman had carried a loaded gun into the emergency room and threatened to shoot herself before she was shot by a police officer. No hospital staff or officers...
BILLINGS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the Best Private High School in Montana

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Nurse recounts shooting at Billings Clinic

"We came around the corner and saw what had happened and I guess our training and instincts jumped in and it was a switch from scared and terrified to what to do we have to do," Klatt added.
KULR8

The City of Billings has 37 board and commission vacancies to fill

BILLINGS –The City of Billings is accepting applications for 37 board and commission vacancies with applications due by Nov. 14, 2022. Community members are encouraged to apply and volunteer. Serving a term offers unique insight into City government operations. “It gives an opportunity for citizens to have a significant...
BILLINGS, MT
greybullstandard.com

Daniel “Dan” Paul Kost Sr.

Daniel “Dan” Paul Kost Sr. left to go home to the Heavenly Father on Oct. 12, 2022, at St. Vincent’s hospital in Billings. He was born on January 1, 1960 in Worland, Wyo., to David L. Kost and Ardeth D. Kost (Morris) as the middle child of five children.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Billings man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday following an investigation by the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation. Angelo Stackhouse was found guilty of kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, drug trafficking and firearms crimes. The following...
