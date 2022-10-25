ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Donald Trump a potential witness in his company’s Manhattan fraud trial

By Elizabeth Rosner and
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Former President Donald Trump may be called to testify in the Trump Organization’s fraud trial in Manhattan, a judge said Monday.

The announcement was made to a pool of more than 130 potential jurors at Manhattan Criminal Court in the criminal case against Trump’s namesake business, which is accused of helping its executives dodge taxes on perks like free apartments and cars.

Justice Juan Manuel Merchan told potential jurors that Trump was on the list of people whose names might come up and could be called to testify.

The selection process was set to continue Tuesday and was expected to take up to two weeks. The trial could last a month, officials said. No jurors were selected Monday.

The judge and lawyers in the case are looking to keep people with strong political opinions out of the jury box, which may prove challenging in the overwhelmingly blue borough. On Monday, Merchan privately questioned dozens of potential candidates who said they had a “good faith reason” not to serve and could not be impartial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OXpb_0ilnHijY00
Trump transferred control of the Trump Organization to his three oldest children and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg after being elected US president.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mEQqP_0ilnHijY00
Donald Trump may be called to testify in the Trump Organization’s fraud trial.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ag8Uy_0ilnHijY00
Jury selection began in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday and was expected to continue for about two weeks.

Trump, 76, is not personally on trial but has decried the case as a “political which hunt” by prosecutors, who twice went to the Supreme Court to obtain the Republican’s tax records. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg inherited the case from his predecessor Cy Vance, and has said Trump’s personal conduct remains under investigation.

The case will largely hinge on the government’s star witness, longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty in August to fraudulently accepting $1.7 million under the table from the company.

A grand jury indicted the Trump Organization on 14 counts of tax evasion in connection with accusations that it gave untaxed “indirect employee compensation” to executives in the form of free perks, like transportation and housing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q8gya_0ilnHijY00
No jurors were selected for the panel on the first day of the process in Manhattan Criminal Court.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4TjC_0ilnHijY00
Longtime Trump confidant and convicted criminal Allen Weisselberg is cooperating with the government’s probe of the Trump Organization.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWNSS_0ilnHijY00
Donald Trump’s three eldest children are also on the list of potential witnesses.

If convicted, the organization could be fined more than $1 million and lose contracts like its agreement with New York City to run the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx.

Trump transferred ownership of the company to Weisselberg and his adult children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump in 2017 when he became president.

The three eldest Trump progeny, Weisselberg’s son and ex-wife and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen are also on the list of potential witnesses.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax evasion, making false statements to a bank, and campaign finance violations that he claimed he committed at the behest of his former boss.

The Trump Organization — along with the former president, Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr. — are also being sued for $250 million by Albany prosecutors for allegedly fraudulently inflating the value of its properties.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yobonews

Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit, See The Crime He Allegedly Committed

As part of her case against former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children, New York Attorney General Letitia James sought a state court on Thursday to prevent the Trump Organization from shifting assets and continuing what she claims is a decade-long scam. "In short, there is every cause to suspect that the Defendants would continue to engage in identical fraudulent activity right up to trial unless checked by order of this Court," James said in an application for a preliminary injunction filed Thursday.
Newsweek

Legal Experts Predict Trump's DOJ Case Will Be Dismissed: 'End of Story'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking an appeals court to halt an independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a move that legal analysts predict will mean another courtroom defeat for the ex-president. Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a brief with an appeals court challenging the...
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

A Trump White House lawyer wrote in an email that he was 'concerned' about the former president signing a sworn statement verifying inaccurate information on voter fraud, per Axios report

Eric Herschmann, a former White House lawyer, was concerned about a sworn statement Trump ultimately signed. An email obtained by Axios shows the lawyer warned against signing off false claims of voter fraud. Herschmann once asked the architect of the election scheme if he was "out of his effing mind."
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon says 'We're going to destroy the Democrat Party as a national political institution' - as judge sets his trial for 'We Build the Wall fraud' for November 2023

Steve Bannon arrived in New York court on Tuesday morning declaring he planned to destroy the Democratic Party, before being told he will stand trial for fraud late next year. Donald Trump's former adviser previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud related to his 'We Build the Wall' not-for-profit scheme.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

George HW Bush snubbed Trump at airport by hiding behind a newspaper: Report

Former President George H.W. Bush reportedly used a newspaper to hide from Donald Trump at an airport in the early 90s. Bush was just out of office when he stumbled upon Trump at an airport in the 1990s, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman recounted in an anecdote that didn't make it in her new book.
Law & Crime

‘Trump Lawyers Turning Against Each Other’: Legal Experts React to Report That Christina Bobb Said She Was Told to Sign Alleged False Statement About Mar-a-Lago Docs

Legal Twitter was abuzz over recent reports that one of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys recently spoke with federal prosecutors about various details regarding allegedly classified documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago during an August FBI raid. According to an NBC News report citing “three sources familiar with the matter,” that...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
58K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy