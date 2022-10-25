Early voting brings thousands of Henry County residents to polls during kickoff week

Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Absentee ballot for 103-year-old DeKalb County woman hasn't arrived yet, friend says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It is less than two weeks away from the Midterm Election in Georgia and one woman says she’s having issues receiving an absentee ballot. This ballot isn’t for her, but a family friend who is 103 years old. "We have not seen it. It’s...
WMAZ
Older Georgia voters outpacing younger voters by a large margin, early voting data shows
ATLANTA — Vote and vote early -- that is the message younger voters are trying to get out to their communities, but older Georgians are acting on it at a much greater pace, early data shows. Friday marks National Vote Early Day and several metro Atlanta colleges and universities...
Special election to be held in December to fill Rep. Wayne Howard’s seat
A special primary election will be held in December to fill the seat formerly occupied by Representative Henry "Wayne" Howard who passed away earlier this month.
WRDW-TV
Special election to be held for late lawmaker’s seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special primary election will be held Dec. 20 to fill a vacancy left by the death of Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. A runoff, if needed, will be held Jan. 17 for the set representing Georgia House District 129. Qualifying is only open to...
WMAZ
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, October 28-30
Its Halloween weekend and there's plenty of family friendly and adult events in Rockdale and Newton County to celebrate.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commission approves resolutions
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions during the board's Oct. 18 meeting.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge Council gives head nods for online platform to track crime, and create police advisory board
STOCKBRIDGE — Mayor Anthony Ford is impressed with recent efforts by the Stockbridge Police Department to establish an online platform that will help citizens track crime in their areas. During a recent City Council meeting Chief Frank Trammer, with the Stockbridge Police Department, introduced council members to its Citizens...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb high school student arrested during class with loaded gun in bag, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a Miller Grove High School student accused of attacking and robbing a child. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall was arrested while in class for an Oct. 22 incident in which he allegedly brandished a silver revolver while trying to take an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from a minor on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia.
WMAZ
Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams brings campaign to Milledgeville
People showed up and showed out for Stacey Abrams today in Milledgeville. She talked about topics like voter rights, women's bodily autonomy, and the open carry law.
Sanitation workers in DeKalb County save woman who fell asleep in trash container
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman's life was saved by sanitation workers in DeKalb County, according to their police department. The department said a woman was asleep inside a trash container when the trash truck pulled up to collect. The trash container was then dumped inside the truck with the woman inside.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program
Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Mentally ill 25-year-old lost in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are asking residents to be on the lookout, especially those living in Riverdale. A 25-year-old male described as having multiple mental illnesses went missing Oct. 28, and may be in the area. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.
No Warnock, no problem: supporters close first week of early voting with small rally
Vanessa Manley put down the two American flags that she was waving and picked up a microphone. “Look at your neighbor and ask them, ‘Have you voted yet?’,” she said. Manley is the director of faith engagement for Warnock for Georgia and she was doing her best to fire up a crowd that was sitting […] The post No Warnock, no problem: supporters close first week of early voting with small rally appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Suspects stole $1.5 million from churches in 14 different states
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County Sheriff Office’s deputies have busted a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the ring operates out of Texas...
Police arrest 2 speed racers for driving over 130 mph while racing in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers were arrested Oct. 20 in Powder Springs after police stopped them while they were racing. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, the radar caught the two drivers going 137 mph and 141 mph. “Excellent work getting...
wabe.org
Georgia GOP's top candidates move harder right on LGBTQ issues in election's final days
At a U.S. Senate debate earlier this month in Midtown Atlanta, Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver was asked, as Georgia’s first openly gay Senate candidate, what LGBTQ protections Congress needs to adopt. Oliver noted his support for federal LGBTQ anti-discrimination protections, but then pivoted to mention how the Republican candidate...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Church in Stonecrest serves food to more than 1 million people during pandemic
As food insecurity continues to be a concern for some residents of DeKalb County, a church in Stonecrest recently reached a milestone during a weekly food distribution event. After two and a half years of providing free meals and resources to families since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church served its millionth person on Oct. 15 during a food distribution event that featured community leaders, corporate sponsors, and international partners.
fox5atlanta.com
Employees near DeKalb County club say fatal shooting doesn't surprise them
They say they're 'saddened' to say they 'not surprised' to hear about this fatal shooting. Very few people wanted to speak on camera, but everyone who spoke to FOX 5 on background says they're tired of the violence in the area.
Can Abrams and Warnock’s association with HBCUs be an added bonus this election season?
College Park, Ga.- Kiss 104.1 FM morning show host Frank Ski asked the people gathered inside the Gateway Center Arena where the Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) graduates were at? The crowd exploded in cheers and shouts. There were definitely a strong number of HBCU graduates, parents and grandparents in the arena Friday night. […] The post Can Abrams and Warnock’s association with HBCUs be an added bonus this election season? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
