Amazon shares crash after disappointing Q3 results
Amazon's profit engine Amazon Web Services (AWS) slowed last quarter, disappointing investors who then sent shares down more than 20% after hours Thursday. Why it matters: The results come as Amazon's core e-commerce unit is softening as well — a downshift that began when people began to spend more time and money outside their homes.
Biden faces 'unpredictable' era with China's empowered Xi
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a third, norm-breaking five-year term as Communist Party leader. With U.S.-Chinese relations already fraught, concerns are growing in Washington that more difficult days may be ahead.
Rents are starting to drop, but the way we measure inflation means that we could still end up in a nasty recession next year
A key measure of inflation is falling. But one economist fears the Federal Reserve is discounting it and that a recession could be the consequence.
Big Tech's hiring splurge makes cost cuts even harder
In just the past year, Microsoft, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet have all seen their headcount rise by upwards of 20%. As Big Tech companies shift from growth to belt tightening, they will have to reckon with just how many employees they've hired since the pandemic began. Why it matters:...
The Twitter executives departing after Elon Musk's takeover
At least four Twitter executives are leaving after new owner Elon Musk closed the deal on Thursday, according to multiple media reports. Why it matters: Musk has the keys to one of the most popular social networks for news and information — and can reshape its leadership to his liking.
European Central Bank delivers another supersized interest rate increase as it battles inflation
The European Central Bank announced another massive interest rate increase on Thursday, intensifying its battle against soaring inflation across the eurozone. Why it matters: The central bank raised borrowing costs by three-quarters of a percentage point, the second consecutive hike of this magnitude. The move risks further crushing the euro-area economy, which is already feared to be on the brink of a recession.
Communicator Spotlight: Paul Gennaro, Voya Financial
Paul Gennaro has 35 years of communications experience, mostly as a chief brand and communications officer — the title he holds at Voya Financial. Flashback: Gennaro got his start in the U.S. Navy, where he served for seven years before transitioning into corporate communications. He credits the Navy for...
Introducing Chamath 2.0
Chamath Palihapitiya is reinventing himself as a chastened elder statesman of the tech community. Why it matters: It’s an A+ illustration of how humbling these times are for Silicon Valley. Between the lines: Chamath made his name as a boastful meme lord, leading a crowd of retail investor apes...
The end of the line for Credit Suisse
Up until this week, Credit Suisse could credibly lay claim to being a bulge-bracket bank, alongside maybe eight others in the world. It might have been a troubled bank, but it was huge, and tried to offer a full menu of financial services to its customers. Why it matters: Now,...
Interest rates yank Wall Street moon shots back down to Earth
As the leaders of Ford Motor and Meta are finding out, high-interest rates have changed the capitalist calculus for big bets on money-losing projects. Why it matters: Low rates make speculative, long-shot bets far more attractive. High rates kill investors' tolerance for such investments. What's happening: Shares of social networking...
