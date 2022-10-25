ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon shares crash after disappointing Q3 results

Amazon's profit engine Amazon Web Services (AWS) slowed last quarter, disappointing investors who then sent shares down more than 20% after hours Thursday. Why it matters: The results come as Amazon's core e-commerce unit is softening as well — a downshift that began when people began to spend more time and money outside their homes.
Big Tech's hiring splurge makes cost cuts even harder

In just the past year, Microsoft, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet have all seen their headcount rise by upwards of 20%. As Big Tech companies shift from growth to belt tightening, they will have to reckon with just how many employees they've hired since the pandemic began. Why it matters:...
European Central Bank delivers another supersized interest rate increase as it battles inflation

The European Central Bank announced another massive interest rate increase on Thursday, intensifying its battle against soaring inflation across the eurozone. Why it matters: The central bank raised borrowing costs by three-quarters of a percentage point, the second consecutive hike of this magnitude. The move risks further crushing the euro-area economy, which is already feared to be on the brink of a recession.
Communicator Spotlight: Paul Gennaro, Voya Financial

Paul Gennaro has 35 years of communications experience, mostly as a chief brand and communications officer — the title he holds at Voya Financial. Flashback: Gennaro got his start in the U.S. Navy, where he served for seven years before transitioning into corporate communications. He credits the Navy for...
Introducing Chamath 2.0

Chamath Palihapitiya is reinventing himself as a chastened elder statesman of the tech community. Why it matters: It’s an A+ illustration of how humbling these times are for Silicon Valley. Between the lines: Chamath made his name as a boastful meme lord, leading a crowd of retail investor apes...
The end of the line for Credit Suisse

Up until this week, Credit Suisse could credibly lay claim to being a bulge-bracket bank, alongside maybe eight others in the world. It might have been a troubled bank, but it was huge, and tried to offer a full menu of financial services to its customers. Why it matters: Now,...
Interest rates yank Wall Street moon shots back down to Earth

As the leaders of Ford Motor and Meta are finding out, high-interest rates have changed the capitalist calculus for big bets on money-losing projects. Why it matters: Low rates make speculative, long-shot bets far more attractive. High rates kill investors' tolerance for such investments. What's happening: Shares of social networking...
