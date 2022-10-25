Protesters have gathered in central London to show solidarity with “the women’s revolution” in Iran sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.Iranian-born women’s rights activist Maryam Namazie estimated a few thousands people attended the rally in Trafalgar Square on Saturday.She said weekly protests have been staged in Trafalgar Square since Ms Amini’s death and similar events took place in cities around the world on Saturday after families of the flight PS752 victims, the Ukrainian plane shot down by Iranian forces in January 2020, killing all 176 on board, called for the protest.The death of Ms Amini, 22, on September 16, after she...

43 MINUTES AGO