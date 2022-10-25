ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mumbai: Man stabbed to death by three minors for complaining about fireworks, police says

By Sravasti Dasgupta
 5 days ago

A man in India ’s financial capital Mumbai was allegedly stabbed by three minor boys after he objected to one of them bursting a firecracker in a glass bottle.

In a statement, police in Mumbai said the 21-year-old man was stabbed and killed by three minors on Monday in the city’s eastern suburb of Govandi, reported Press Trust of India.

A police official said two of the boys, aged 14 and 15 respectively, have been detained while the third, a 12-year-old, is absconding.

Police said the incident took place when the 12-year-old boy was bursting firecrackers in a glass bottle on an open field in the city’s Shivaji Nagar area.

An argument started after the victim, identified as Sunil Naidu, arrived at the spot and objected to the bursting of the cracker, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

Soon, the other two boys intervened and allegedly started beating up the victim.

Officials said the 15-year-old boy stabbed the victim with a knife, injuring him severely.

The 15-year-old was identified as the 12-year-old accused’s brother and the 14-year-old is believed by police to be his friend.

He was then taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

The incident occurred as India celebrated the festival of Diwali, or the festival of lights, on Monday.

Festive celebrations are often accompanied by bursting firecrackers, but with rising pollution levels, firecrackers are banned in several Indian cities, a measure that is flouted by most citizens every year.

In addition to rising noise and air pollution levels, experts said loud firecrackers also contribute to auditory complications.

On Tuesday, air quality levels plummeted across Indian cities and made national capital Delhi get the dubious distinction of being the most polluted city in the world after widespread use of firecrackers in the city.

Swiss organisation IQAir declared Delhi to be the most polluted city across the globe on Monday in the “very unhealthy category”, followed by Pakistan’s Lahore.

