‘Turn it up’: Viewers react as ‘I Predict a Riot’ plays in background of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak speeches

Kaiser Chiefs ’ “I Predict a Riot” could be heard playing throughout both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss ’ speeches outside Downing Street today (Tuesday 25 October).

People tuning into watch the live broadcast first clocked the song playing in the background of Liz Truss’s farewell speech. The ex Tory prime minister delivered her address before officially tendering her resignation to King Charles.

The song was then heard again playing during Sunak’s first address to the nation as its new prime minister.

The Metro credited the stunt to anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray, who previously blasted the Benny Hill chase theme during Boris Johnson’s resignation speech.

Online, viewers have been reacting to hearing the song with glee.

“Great vibes with ‘I Predict A Riot’ playing in the background of Rishi Sunak’s speech,” wrote Calli Kitson, a reporter for the Metro .

“Whoever’s belting out ‘I Predict A Riot’ during this week’s prime minister’s Downing St. press conference… turn it up,” wrote one viewer on Twitter.

“Whoever is playing ‘I Predict a Riot’ at the press conference is really the hero this country needs,” said another.

One person tweeted: “Whoever is playing I Predict a Riot in the background as Truss delivers her resignation speech has caught the mood of the nation perfectly.”

