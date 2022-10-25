Read full article on original website
51ST ANNUAL COW-CALF CLINIC FRIDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. EXPO
The 51st Annual South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic is set for tomorrow (Friday) at the Washington County Expo. The clinic gets underway with registration at 7:30 a.m., and the program starts at 8 a.m. The clinic offers the opportunity to hear from experts in beef cattle operations, visit with tradeshow vendors, watch live cattle demonstrations, network with producers and win prizes.
WASHINGTON COUNTY LIVE PROGRAM 10-27-2022
‘CZHILISPIEL 50’ KICKS OFF FRIDAY IN DOWNTOWN FLATONIA
Downtown Flatonia marks 50 years of Czhilispiel starting tonight (Friday). The celebration of Flatonia’s Czech and German heritage runs through Sunday and has a wide variety of activities on tap, like live music, cook-offs and competitions, vendors, a carnival, and a haunted house. The festival kicks off this evening...
SENATE DISTRICT 18 CANDIDATE PROFILE: JOSH TUTT
As early voting progresses, KWHI is watching the races on the ballot for Washington County voters this fall. Today, we cover Texas Senate District 18 and the challenger in that race, Democrat Josh Tutt of Burleson County. Tutt works in the Information Technology industry and owns a vineyard with his husband, Rick. He is running against Republican incumbent Lois Kolkhorst.
BRENHAM CUBS HOSTING HUNTSVILLE FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Brenham ISD announced that due to the expected bad weather tomorrow (Friday) that the Brenham Cub football game against Huntsville has been moved up to tonight (Thursday). The Cubs are 5-3 on the season and 4-0 in district. They are coming off last week’s 48-21 win over Bryan Rudder.
WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA
Main Street Brenham has announced the winners of the 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. Named Best Overall scarecrow and the winner of $300 from KTEX/KWHI is “Campers Have S’more Fun” by the Lutkenhaus Family. The scarecrow with the Most Votes and the winner of $200 from Hermann Furniture...
BRENHAM CUBS BEAT HUNTSVILLE 31-17 TO SET UP DISTRICT TITLE SHOWDOWN
Moving the game up a day earlier didn't affect the Brenham Cub Football Team at all as they defeated the Huntsville Hornets 31-17 at Cub Stadium last (Thursday) night. Rylan Wooten got the scoring started early with a 27 yard touchdown pass to Keith Crawford. Grant Mayfield added the extra point to make 7-0 Cubs with 9:29 left in the first quarter.
NEARLY 4,000 EARLY VOTERS IN FOUR DAYS
Early voting in Washington County on Thursday dipped slightly, but still maintains a steady turnout overall. According to Elections Administrator Carol Jackson, 890 people voted early on Thursday, including 808 for the Brenham ISD bond election. There have been 3,988 voters—3,605 in the bond election—through the first four days of...
BURTON LADY PANTHERS BEAT BRAZOS CHRISTIAN 3-1 IN WARMUP MATCH
The Burton Lady Panthers got ready for the playoffs with a three sets to one victory over Brazos Christian in a warmup match for the playoffs. Burton won the first set 25-19, Brazos Christian won the second set 25-23, and then Burton won the final two sets 25-13 and 26-24.
BRENHAM ISD TO HOST BLOCK PARTY, FITNESS WALK SATURDAY
Fireman’s Park in Brenham will be full of fun and fitness this weekend, as Brenham ISD is hosting a Block Party and Fitness Walk on Saturday. From 5 to 7 p.m., the park will have all kinds of games and activities to take part in like bounce houses, wiffle ball, face painting, cornhole, and a fitness walk for Pre-K through 4th graders along the park’s StoryWalk.
WASHINGTON COUNTY RESIDENTS WITH ALARMS TO ABIDE BY NEW SET OF RULES
County residents with a current alarm system will need to abide by a new set of rules. Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that in an effort to reduce false alarms within the County, they have adopted Alarm Rules and collaborated with PM AM Corporation to implement and administer the False Alarm Reduction Program. The program was approved by county commissioners at their May 31st meeting. This program will not affect City of Brenham residents, unless they own property in the county and that property has a functioning alarm system installed. Should any city resident receive a request to submit an alarm application, please disregard the notice.
SMART-CARE KIDS PROGRAM HOLDS PUMPKIN & PIZZA PARTY
St. Peter's Episcopal Church hosted the Faith Mission and Brenham ISD SMART-CARE Kids Program Pumpkin and Pizza Party on Wednesday. Twenty students from Alton, Brenham, and Krause Elementary Schools; the Early Childhood Learning Center; and Brenham Middle School enjoyed carving pumpkins with their parents and the Blinn Women's Basketball Team, who serve as their one-on-one mentors and tutors.
BLINN MEN’S SOCCER WIN PLAYOFF MATCH AGAINST JACKSONVILLE
With his team headed into overtime, Michael McBride ushered Crispin Tshimanga onto the field to give the Buccaneers a jolt of energy. The head coach had no idea he was also sending his sophomore defender out to make history. In the fifth minute of sudden-death overtime of the Gulf South...
JURY TRIAL TUESDAY CANCELLED
The jury trial scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Washington County Court at Law courtroom for Judge Eric Berg has been cancelled. Anyone who has been summoned for jury duty no longer needs to appear. All comments are moderated. We will not approve comments that:. • attack another...
NAVASOTA WOMAN DIES IN GRIMES CO. CRASH
A Navasota woman has died from injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Todd Mission. DPS reports that around 3:45 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting the driver. 37-year-old Valorie Hinojosa was transported...
STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED THURSDAY
A stolen vehicle was recovered and one person was arrested after a traffic stop Thursday. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, Thursday evening at 8:00, Deputies Adam Zavala and Gabriel Belmares, along with Officer Jimmy Ha with the Brenham Police Department, initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle from of Harris County. Also assisting with the stop and investigation was D.P.S. Trooper Eric Williams. The driver of the stolen vehicle, identified as 39 year old Houston resident Brent Cuthbertson was detained and arrested without incident. The vehicle was described as a White 2000 F 250 and was confirmed to be stolen from of Harris County. Upon the vehicle inventory, Deputy Belmares located loose prescription pills without a proper prescription. After arriving at the Washington County Jail, a search was performed on Cuthbertson’s clothing which contained a glass pipe holding a white residue. After the attempted booking into jail, Cuthbertson complained his arm was hurting and jail protocol required him to be taken to the hospital before final booking could take place. Once cleared, he was taken back to and booked into the Washington County Jail where he was charged with 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence. Cuthbertson remains in the Washington County Jail with bonds totaling $70,000.
GRIMES COUNTY ROAD RAGE SUSPECT FOUND GUILTY BY GRAND JURY
A Grimes County road rage suspect could be looking at some prison time after being found guilty by a grand jury. On Thursday, 52-year-old Blake Jon Arrington was found guilty on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child. The charges stem from a July 16,...
