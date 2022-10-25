Read full article on original website
Related
Biden votes early in Delawere with granddaughter
President Joe Biden, accompanied by a first-time voter, his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie, cast his Nov. 8 elections ballot in Delaware.
Abortion access could hinge on state election results
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The online commercials in a state senate race in some Raleigh, North Carolina, suburbs make an ominous claim, similar to one repeated across the country ahead of the Nov. 8 election: The Republican candidate “wants to strip away our reproductive rights.”. The Republican, Mark...
People fell ‘like dominoes’: Death toll now 153 after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea — Witnesses in South Korea described a “hell-like chaos” after 153 people died from being crushed by a crowd on a narrow street during a Halloween celebration in Seoul on Saturday. As of Sunday evening, officials said there were also 133 people injured, according...
'Deserve to be here': Harvard students defend minority admissions
Agustin Leon-Saenz assumes his ticket to Harvard University had something to do with the race-conscious admissions policy known as affirmative action. But Leon-Saenz said he "worked hard in school" and like others who may have benefitted from race-conscious admissions policies "we deserve to be here."
Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally
Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
Comments / 0