The new retail location will cater to Michigan and Ohio residents with one of the largest selections of top cannabis products in the state. House of Dank welcomes a new location to the family; H.O.D. Monroe will hold their official Grand Opening celebration on November 5th at 14750 Laplaisance Road from 9am to 10pm. Adding to their seven existing retail locations, House of Dank is going grand in Monroe, so make sure to be one of the first people in line to get some dank swag.

MONROE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO