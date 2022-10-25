Read full article on original website
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
YpsiGLOW brings luminary fun back to downtown with parade, dance party
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti’s colorful celebration of weird, wild and wonderful luminary art returned to the city’s downtown Friday night, bringing a parade, dance party and drag show to Washington Street. The annual Halloween-adjacent festival is hosted by WonderFool Productions, the Ann Arbor-based arts company that puts on...
Bluey, Batman and bears, oh my! 400 Grand Blanc students parade in Halloween costumes
GRAND BLANC, MI — Sonic the Hedgehog high-fived Spiderman while Detroit Lions players danced with unicorns on Friday, Oct. 28 in Grand Blanc. Police officers. Firefighters. Princesses. Power Rangers. Dinosaurs. The Incredible Hulk and most of the Avengers. Heck, even ahead of tomorrow night’s kickoff, there were Michigan players...
88 years and tons of textbooks: A look at Ulrich’s Bookstore through the decades
ANN ARBOR, MI - In 1908, an Ann Arbor man named John MacGregor built a grocery store on what is now the corner of South University and East University avenues. One of his employees was a man named Fred Ulrich, who also worked at a bookstore right next to the grocery. By 1934, Ulrich took over the bookstore and named it after himself. By the 1950s, most of the corner was home to Ulrich’s Bookstore.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dan’s Downtown Tavern is the place for a ‘good burger’ and a ‘good beer’
SALINE, MI -- Looking for a comfortable place to eat a burger? Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline aims to be just that. The local tavern is known for being a welcoming place that serves its customers fresh comfort food, along with over 40 different beers on tap, Owner Dan Kolander said.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Springport’s Hotel Tavern is a ‘meat and potato kind of bar’
SPRINGPORT, MI – Owning a restaurant and bar is something Dana Hatt has wanted to do for most of her life, and now she and her husband Mark Hatt are living out her dream at Springport’s Hotel Tavern. Growing up, Dana and her family would go to restaurants...
A Look Inside the Legendary Castle in the Woods: Jackson, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For years it's been simply called “the castle” and a legendary local site for decades…and yeah, I went to a few parties there. It’s...
House of Dank Monroe Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration
The new retail location will cater to Michigan and Ohio residents with one of the largest selections of top cannabis products in the state. House of Dank welcomes a new location to the family; H.O.D. Monroe will hold their official Grand Opening celebration on November 5th at 14750 Laplaisance Road from 9am to 10pm. Adding to their seven existing retail locations, House of Dank is going grand in Monroe, so make sure to be one of the first people in line to get some dank swag.
Detroit photographer captures people’s auras with vintage, modern technology
A Detroit-based photographer travels all across the nation, capturing people’s auras with vintage and modern technology. An aura is believed to be the human atmosphere created by a person’s life stories, current life situations and emotions and are represented through colors. The spiritual say the colors of a person’s aura can change throughout their life as more life experiences shape who they are today.
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'
A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
Animals get a second chance at life at Manchester sanctuary
MANCHESTER, MI -- Every animal has a story at a Manchester animal sanctuary, whether they were neglected, abused, discarded or just found roaming the streets. Sanctuary And Safe Haven for Animals Farm has been operating since the 1980s and currently has around 200 animals, including cows, sheep, pigs, goats, horses, birds and more.
This new Detroit pizza place is making slices unlike any other
With toppings like beef brisket, shrimp, artichokes, and yes pineapple, Pizza Cat Max in downtown Detroit is keeping pizza weird. “Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to eat the pizza they want to eat, even if it’s just a sausage pizza, or if it’s the kind of person that wants 15 toppings,” says Matt Wojtowicz, the Founder, and Co-Owner of Pizza Cat Max.
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
The Hidden, Mystical Stonehenge-Type Sunken Garden in Fenton, Michigan
To get to this place out in the woods just south of Fenton, go down White Lake Road, east past the Tyrone Memory Gardens, pass the kneeling statue, down a dirt road, and over an old wooden bridge. It sits along Runyan Creek behind the Sunken Garden Cemetery and next to the Colwell Cemetery in upper Livingston County.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Historic Washtenaw County farm set to become permanent home for folk school
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Come never having swung a hammer and leave with three oval, steam-bent cherry wood boxes, hand-tacked in the iconic Shaker style dating back more than 200 years. That’s just a normal Saturday at the Michigan Folk School. Based in a historic farmstead a short...
Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery begins new chapter in new Redford building
After starting as a simple shop in Detroit decades ago, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has gone nationwide. And now it has the facility to keep up with the demand for their delicacies of all kinds. The business, long located at Five Mile and Beech Daly in Redford Township, recently relocated to...
Family mourns young mother killed after forklift she was driving fell on her in Sterling Heights
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Dayzia Kelly was just 25 years old when the forklift she was driving early Monday fell on top of her. Her family says she took the job at Metalsa, between 17 Mile and 18 Mile roads near Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights, to make money before going back to nursing school.
How to Watch the Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (10/29/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
With back-to-back losses on their record, the Detroit Red Wings will look to end their recent losing streak when they come back to Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night when they take on the Minnesota Wild. After their respectable start to the season, the Red Wings have dropped a couple...
