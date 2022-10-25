ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive

YpsiGLOW brings luminary fun back to downtown with parade, dance party

YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti’s colorful celebration of weird, wild and wonderful luminary art returned to the city’s downtown Friday night, bringing a parade, dance party and drag show to Washington Street. The annual Halloween-adjacent festival is hosted by WonderFool Productions, the Ann Arbor-based arts company that puts on...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

88 years and tons of textbooks: A look at Ulrich’s Bookstore through the decades

ANN ARBOR, MI - In 1908, an Ann Arbor man named John MacGregor built a grocery store on what is now the corner of South University and East University avenues. One of his employees was a man named Fred Ulrich, who also worked at a bookstore right next to the grocery. By 1934, Ulrich took over the bookstore and named it after himself. By the 1950s, most of the corner was home to Ulrich’s Bookstore.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Metro Times

House of Dank Monroe Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration

The new retail location will cater to Michigan and Ohio residents with one of the largest selections of top cannabis products in the state. House of Dank welcomes a new location to the family; H.O.D. Monroe will hold their official Grand Opening celebration on November 5th at 14750 Laplaisance Road from 9am to 10pm. Adding to their seven existing retail locations, House of Dank is going grand in Monroe, so make sure to be one of the first people in line to get some dank swag.
MONROE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit photographer captures people’s auras with vintage, modern technology

A Detroit-based photographer travels all across the nation, capturing people’s auras with vintage and modern technology. An aura is believed to be the human atmosphere created by a person’s life stories, current life situations and emotions and are represented through colors. The spiritual say the colors of a person’s aura can change throughout their life as more life experiences shape who they are today.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'

A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new Detroit pizza place is making slices unlike any other

With toppings like beef brisket, shrimp, artichokes, and yes pineapple, Pizza Cat Max in downtown Detroit is keeping pizza weird. “Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to eat the pizza they want to eat, even if it’s just a sausage pizza, or if it’s the kind of person that wants 15 toppings,” says Matt Wojtowicz, the Founder, and Co-Owner of Pizza Cat Max.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery begins new chapter in new Redford building

After starting as a simple shop in Detroit decades ago, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has gone nationwide. And now it has the facility to keep up with the demand for their delicacies of all kinds. The business, long located at Five Mile and Beech Daly in Redford Township, recently relocated to...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

MLive

