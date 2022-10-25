Arizona among states to benefit the most from President Biden pardons for federal marijuana possession convictions

Arizona could be among the states that benefit most from President Joe Biden's pardons of more than 6,500 people who were convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession charges, according to federal sentencing data.

A little more than 1,450 people in Arizona were federally convicted of at least one count of simple possession of marijuana between 1992 and 2021, an analysis from the United States Sentencing Commission showed.

It was the second highest number of convictions in the country, just behind California, with 1,550. Texas was the only other state with more than 1,000 such convictions.

It's unclear how many of those convictions included other offenses not covered under the mass pardons. Still, Arizona also had the highest number of citizens with simple possession of marijuana convictions of any state since 2015, data from the Commission showed. Some 93% of the state's 500 convictions during that time resulted in prison sentences.

Biden, in his Oct. 6 announcement of the mass pardons, criticized such prosecutions.

"As I said when I ran for president, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana," Biden said.

"It's already legal in many states and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, to housing and education opportunities," he continued. "And that's before you address the racial disparities around who suffers the consequences. While white and Black and Brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and Brown people are arrested, prosecuted and convicted at disproportionately higher rates."

AZ judge ruling:Truckers can't face charges for marijuana possession, but issue still unsettled

'A really welcome relief'

The pardons likely wouldn't result in mass prison releases nationwide because no one who'd been federally convicted for simple possession of marijuana remained in custody by the end of January, the Commission's analysis showed. It also doesn't remove a federal conviction from someone's criminal record as Arizona's voter-approved expungement program does for state charges, according to the Department of Justice website.

Still, it could lessen any stigmas associated with a conviction and, in some cases, restore a person's right to vote or help them obtain employment.

"For a lot of people out there, I imagine this is a really welcome relief," said Jonathan Udell, an attorney with the Rose Law Group and acting co-director of Arizona NORML.

"I think there's a lot of people out there that really feel the sting of being branded a non-law-abiding citizen," he continued. "And this sends a very big message to those people that you're not a bad person because you smoked a plant one time that grew out of the ground or possessed some grass in your pocket."

Biden also announced he would ask the Justice and Health and Human Services departments to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law — a move that could reduce or eliminate penalties for marijuana possession in the future.

But, de-scheduling marijuana altogether would open the doors to interstate commerce between states that have legalized it, Udell said. It'd also allow more banks the ability to grant loans to people in the cannabis industry, he added.

Rescheduling marijuana could possibly have similar effects, Udell said. However, it would then need to be approved and regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, which could result in "earth-shattering consequences" for patients who rely on medical marijuana, he explained.

Spokespersons for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Customs and Border Protection's local offices declined to comment. Other federal law enforcement agencies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Public safety:How recreational marijuana is helping Phoenix fund police and fire pensions

Thousands of convictions unaffected by pardons

Meanwhile, thousands of federal convictions involving undocumented people in Arizona and those at the state level remain unchanged by Biden's executive action.

"If you look at the number of people who have been arrested for marijuana possession in America over the last number of decades, 6,500 is not even really a drop in the bucket," Udell said.

Since 2015, just over 4,000 undocumented people in Arizona were federally convicted for marijuana possession, which was the most of any other state, according to the Commission's data.

At the state-level, more than 230,000 people were arrested for possession of marijuana between 2006 and 2020, according to annual crime reports complied by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. However, it's unclear how many of those arrests resulted in convictions.

In the state's largest county, about 42% of approximately 3,400 marijuana possession cases resolved by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in the last three years resulted in convictions, according to its prosecution data dashboard. People in a majority of those cases entered guilty pleas at their preliminary hearings and only one person during those three years was found not guilty, the dashboard showed.

Twenty-one people, including someone who was undocumented, were locked up in an Arizona state prison for marijuana possession as of September, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry's most recent monthly report.

Data:Marijuana laws imprisoned more people of color, creating a cycle of incarceration

Marijuana expungement efforts ongoing in Arizona

Biden has also urged all governors to take similar action with state offenses.

So far, 19 states and the District of Columbia have already legalized the recreational use of marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, and 37 states have legalized it for medical use.

Arizona legalized medical marijuana in 2010 and then recreational marijuana 10 years later with the passage of Proposition 207. It paved the way for hundreds of thousands of Arizonans to clear their criminal records of minor marijuana offenses.

But the process was off to a slow start with only a few thousand expungement petitions granted in Maricopa County about 10 months in. It's unclear how many cases have been expunged since then.

Udell, who's assisted in various Arizona NORML expungement clinics across the state since the passage of Proposition 207, estimated there were more than 10,000 expungements in Maricopa County so far. However, other smaller counties were likely in the 10s or single digits, he said.

The biggest challenge with the expungement process was many people with convictions don't know they're eligible to get their records expunged for free, according to Udell. A universal and automatic expungement program would help but achieving that comes with its own set of challenges, he said.

Arizona NORML will be hosting free expungement clinics between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19 at Sunday Goods' location in Tempe, 723 North Scottsdale Road, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.

As for Biden's historic pardons, Udell explained it was only a scratch in the surface.

"I think part of the optimism and the outcry of excitement is that it's the first time that we've really made a significant step in the right direction when it comes to drug policy in America," he said. "But that being said, it's a very, very small step."

What's in your marijuana:Arizona shops must tell you, but tests might not be accurate

Reach criminal justice reporter at chelsea.curtis@arizonarepublic.com or at 480-262-1061. Follow her on Twitter @curtis_chels.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral today.