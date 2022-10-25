ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Deceitful Proposition 209 goes way beyond medical debt. It'll raise costs on us all

By Sally Pipes
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AR4sl_0ilnGVfi00

Next month, Arizonans will consider Proposition 209, a ballot initiative intended to alleviate a supposed “crisis” in medical debt .

A look at the facts reveals there is no such crisis. If this ballot initiative passes, ordinary Arizonans could face higher interest rates on all kinds of debt, have fewer lenders to choose from and pay higher prices for goods and services.

The initiative has two parts . The first caps the interest rate for medical expenses at 3%. The second imposes sweeping new limits on how lenders can recover all types of unpaid debt.

The rhetoric put forth by Proposition 209 supporters focuses almost exclusively on the first part – medical debt, which they say is forcing people into bankruptcy. More than 100 million Americans carry some form of medical debt , according to a recent investigation from Kaiser Health News and National Public Radio.

But the panic over medical debt is unwarranted. Three-quarters of debtors in the KHN-NPR survey owe less than $5,000 .

Few Arizonans have staggering medical debt

Let’s put that figure in context. Last year, the average household carried $96,371 in debt . So health care, if a person has it, represents a small portion of the typical American's debt load.

The absolute amount of medical debt that people carry is relatively small. According to the Urban Institute, the median amount of medical debt in collections is just $703. That's hardly a ruinous sum.

And it helps show why “medical bankruptcies” are not as widespread as progressives claim. Kaiser found that only 11% of the sample it surveyed had declared personal bankruptcy “at least partially” because of medical debt.

In other words, almost 9 in 10 personal bankruptcies had nothing to do with medical bills.

Another view: Medical debt still haunts me. Proposition 209 could protect you

Another study by the New England Journal of Medicine concluded that high hospitalization costs were responsible for just 4% of bankruptcies as of 2018 .

In Arizona, medical debt numbers roughly track the rest of the nation. The median medical debt in collections in the Grand Canyon State is $719, just above the national median. An estimated 12% of Arizonans have medical debt that’s in collections.

That’s compared to 13% in the nation more broadly.

Proposition 209 could raise costs for all

In other words, Proposition 209 purports to tackle a relatively minor problem that could be addressed in much less disruptive – and less costly – fashion.

Capping interest rates on medical debt will cause “medical debt” to explode. A 3% interest rate is lower than the current rate of inflation. People could essentially make money in real terms by postponing payment on their medical bills. Opportunities for fraud will abound.

Second, Proposition 209 restricts the ability of lenders to collect debts of all kinds, not just health care-related debt. The initiative would significantly increase the amount of property and earnings exempt from debt collection. So lenders would have a harder time collecting legitimate debts.

Lenders aren’t exactly sympathetic figures. But if they can’t collect what they’re owed, they’ll raise the cost of borrowing for everyone, refuse to extend credit to people they’re less than convinced will pay them back, or pull back on their business in Arizona entirely.

If Proposition 209 passes, the upshot will be increased costs for all to make up for the bad debts of a few.

Sally C. Pipes is president, CEO and Thomas W. Smith Fellow in Health Care Policy at the Pacific Research Institute, which advocates free-market, limited government policies. On Twitter: @sallypipes .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Deceitful Proposition 209 goes way beyond medical debt. It'll raise costs on us all

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

