AZ Briefing: Arizona to benefit from pardons for federal marijuana convictions; Texting scams on the rise; How to get a passport

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Arizona had the second highest number of federal convictions of simple marijuana possession in the country, according to federal sentencing data from 1992 to 2021 .

Consumers lost at least $131 million to text scammers last year. The median loss was $900 per person .

More people are seeking passports now that international travel is back. Here's what to know if you're applying for the first time or need to renew.

Today, you can expect it to be sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Clear skies at night, with a low near 55 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

For more stories that matter, subscribe to azcentral.com.

Today in history

On this date in 1910, “America the Beautiful,” with words by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Samuel A. Ward, was first published.

In 1983, a U.S.-led force invaded Grenada (greh-NAY’-duh) at the order of President Ronald Reagan, who said the action was needed to protect U.S. citizens there.

In 1999, golfer Payne Stewart and five others were killed when their Learjet flew uncontrolled for four hours before crashing in South Dakota; Stewart was 42.

In 2012, President Barack Obama, seeking to shore up support among women, intensified his pressure on Mitt Romney to break any ties with a Republican Senate candidate, Richard Mourdock of Indiana, who said that if a woman became pregnant from rape it was “something God intended.” Romney ignored the emotional social issue, holding to an optimistic campaign tone as he fought for victory in crucial Ohio.

In 2017, two women who said they had been lost at sea for nearly six months were rescued by a U.S. Navy ship in the Pacific. (The women said they had set out from Honolulu for what was supposed to be an 18-day journey to Tahiti in May but that they encountered a storm; records showed no severe weather in the area at the time, and other inconsistencies in their story came to light in the days after their rescue.)

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: AZ Briefing: Arizona to benefit from pardons for federal marijuana convictions; Texting scams on the rise; How to get a passport