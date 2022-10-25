Medical bills shouldn't bankrupt you. Proposition 209 could help ensure they don't

Too many Arizona families suffer because of emergency medical debt or predatory debt collection practices. I should know – my own family is one of them.

When I was 15, I was a passenger in a car that had an accident. I woke up in the hospital after several days in a coma, and my life was changed. I had suffered serious neurological and muscle damage, which required treatment into my adult years.

I was left with tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills – with no way to pay them off. My credit rating suffered and I ended up relying on Habitat for Humanity for housing.

You might believe that your family is economically secure, but an unexpected diagnosis with a chronic disease or a sudden medical emergency can cost you tens of thousands of dollars out-of-pocket – even if you have insurance.

Proposition 209 could save your house, car

According to a 2019 study published in the American Journal of Public Health, almost two-thirds of all bankruptcies are tied to medical debt .

That’s why I am voting Yes on Proposition 209, the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act . It protects Arizonans by shielding more of our assets and belongings from debt collectors, and by limiting the interest rate on medical debt to 3% per year.

The measure limits outrageous interest rates on medical debt so that families won’t be trapped in an unending cycle. In addition to limiting the interest rate on medical debt, it also protects families from losing their home by increasing the homestead exemption, already in Arizona law , to $400,000.

This means that your primary residence will be protected from debt collectors. Proposition 209 also increases the value of household goods protected from creditors to $15,000, protects a vehicle worth up to $15,000 and protects up to $5,000 held in a bank account.

The measure also would annually adjust these amounts for inflation and adds protection against wage garnishment on all debt collections. That’s because people who incur medical debt may also get behind on credit card bills, mortgages and other debts.

Arizona has few protections for consumers

When someone can’t pay right away, medical debt collectors can jack up interest rates up to 10% a year, take away a family’s home or car, and lower credit scores to make it harder to get out of debt.

The National Consumer Law Center , which assesses state laws on debt collections, gives Arizona’s laws a letter grade of D for protecting consumers.

People shouldn’t have to worry about losing their home if they get sick or are facing large medical bills. Especially when roughly two-thirds of all bankruptcies are tied to debt from health care costs, we should make an effort to do better.

The Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act is a commonsense policy designed to fix a broken medical debt system – and helps anyone who may one day need care more expensive than they can afford.

Liz Gorski is a small business owner and a member of Healthcare Rising Arizona, which is the main backer of Proposition 209. She lives in Prescott. Reach her at punk23.eg@gmail.com .

