Partial solar eclipse 2022: 10 stunning photos shared on social media

A partial solar eclipse put on a show Tuesday over parts of Europe, Asia, northeast Africa and the Middle East, according to The New York Times and NPR.

Social media users shared their photos with the hashtags #eclipse and #solareclipse. Here are some of our favorites:

Photo by @patryksadowski.photo, Instagram

Photos by @kaptured_kt, Instagram

Photo by @tim_russon, Instagram

Photo by @vulkankultour, Instagram

Photos by @cjferoussis, Instagram

Photo by @saraspillett, Twitter

Photo by @HummingBird_The, Twitter

Photos by @fluttershutter6, Twitter

Photos by @aly.fahim, Instagram

Photo by @lithus_picturesque, Instagram

©2022 Cox Media Group