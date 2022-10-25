ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska Republicans vote to censure McConnell

By Brad Dress
The Hill
 4 days ago
The Alaska Republican Party on Monday voted to censure Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for what they called spreading “divisive and misleading statements” about their endorsed candidate in Alaska’s Senate race.

The state party added that McConnell’s financial support for incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in the Senate race against fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka was “in direct contradiction” to the party, according to a copy of the resolution posted Monday night on Facebook.

“Much of the financial support from the Senate Leadership Fund has been used for malicious political attack ads targeted at our endorsed candidate, Kelly Tshibaka, that are gross distortions of fact,” the resolution reads. “We request the Senate Leadership Fund immediately stop the attack ads against Kelly Tshibaka and discontinue the support of all other opposing candidates.”

The resolution passed by a 49-8 vote, according to local news reports.

The Alaska Republican Party also censured Murkowski last year after she voted to convict former President Trump in his impeachment trial for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Tshibaka is endorsed by Trump, who has become a vocal critic of McConnell and has pushed for the Senate leader to step down.

McConnell, who runs the Senate Leadership Fund, has spent millions on ads attacking Tshibaka to support Murkowski, a 20-year incumbent.

According to FactCheck.org, some of the ads aired in the race have been misleading, including one claiming Tshibaka wants to ban birth control by mail.

The Alaska Republican Party, which endorsed Tshibaka last year well ahead of the primary election, said in its resolution that it has also sent out statements warning voters not to believe the “attack ads.”

Alaska’s November general election is a ranked-choice process, where a candidate needs more than 50 percent of the vote to win.

Tshibaka and Murkowski are the two front-runners in the race.

Comments / 555

michael
4d ago

it's time for Makowski to go she teamed up with Mitt Romney and he is crooked as a days long. that's why we didn't vote for him as our president. time to go Lisa murkowski

Reply(26)
238
Tj Aucoin
4d ago

The funds should be allocated evenly to any Republican in the race to give the voters a fair picture of each candidate. Mitch has no business playing favorites. It’s time for him to be replaced as the senate minority leader or majority should the Senate be retaken.

Reply(11)
136
Gayle Smith
4d ago

Mitch is part of the swamp that needs to go He is to busy try to keep his power instead of doing what we voted him to do Republicans can do better

Reply(14)
55
POLITICO

As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.

He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

