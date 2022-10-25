Read full article on original website
The Future of Moundsville Youth Center opened it's doors
Marshall County, WV — A one-of-a-kind building has opened its doors in Marshall County. The Future of Moundsville Youth Center unveiled all it has to offer to young ones. Accessories to help 6th through 12th grade blow off some steam include ping pong, a music and quiet room, and the latest gaming consoles among other luxuries. The building used to be another church that had to close during covid. Pastor CJ Plogger and his church bought it and quickly made it’s purpose about the kids.
Second largest drug related sentence in Guernsey County handed down
Guernsey County, OH — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to between 18 and 23 years in Guernsey County for various drug related offenses. This is the second largest sentence in the county in a little over a week. Maggie Adams was arrested in December of 2021 after...
McMechen Police Department back to providing 24-hour service
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A few months ago, the McMechen Police Department could not provide 24/hour service while being understaffed. Now, the department is back on its feet. Although still understaffed, daylong service has been provided since new Chief of Police Robert Shilling took the position. He and another...
Councilman Timmons challenging Graham for Jefferson County Commission seat
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — In the race for Jefferson County Commissioner, Steubenville's Third Ward Councilman Republican candidate Eric Timmons is challenging the incumbent commissioner Democrat Thomas Graham. "I was just to the point where I was tired of hearing people complain and saying some people don't get involved, and...
ODOT preparing trucks for winter weather
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With winter right around the corner, ODOT is preparing for its trucks to hit the roads. A winter readiness event was held at the Jefferson County garage on Thursday. "Anything from windshield wipers, to brake lights, to our plows chains, and our operating system. We're...
Wheeling Symphony Orchestra partnering with a chorus for Saturday show
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is preparing for the first concert of its Chamber Orchestra series called 'Soundbites Volume 4 American Voices.'. It’s dinner and a show, as it combines music and a gourmet meal by Chef Rocco Basil. Each meal was created to reflect what...
A Special Connection holds Trunk or Treat
Jefferson County, OH — There's a brand new non-profit in Jefferson County as A Special Connection helped those with special needs have the best Halloween weekend possible. It's what parents call a need fulfilled. “It made me tear up,” said Parent and A Special Connection Board Member Mindy Aleksiejczyk....
Christmas at The Highlands set for this weekend
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — What was once WesBanco Arena’s Christmas in November has now turned into Christmas at The Highlands. This is the first year at The Highlands Sports Complex where more 140 vendors with clothing, food, Christmas decorations, and much more gather to kick off the holiday season.
NEWS9 Special Assignment: No room at the ER
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s a controversial and complicated topic -- emergency room diversions. They’re happening all over the country, including the Ohio Valley, causing some chaos in the healthcare field. First, we must understand exactly what it means when a hospital goes on diversion. "Diversion happens...
St. Clairsville-Richland City School District, NAACP disagree on punishment for principal
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — St. Clairsville High School Principal Justin Sleutz fell under fire last month when he was having a discussion with students about a racial slur and inappropriate language in music. The principal then repeated the slur to the students. The school district, along with the Belmont...
Wheeling Firefighters Local 12 honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice
Wheeling Firefighters Local 12 held a ceremony this weekend to remember Assistant Chief Robert Foster on the 31st anniversary of his line-of-duty death, and honored nine other firefighters who also made the ultimate sacrifice. "In 1991 Robert Foster was killed in a fire in Center Wheeling. We built this memorial...
6 people hurt in shooting outside Pittsburgh church during funeral, authorities say
WASHINGTON (TND) — At least five people were shot outside a funeral service in Pittsburgh on Friday, police said. Pittsburgh Public Safety said a sixth person was also injured. Officials said it was later determined he was not shot, but hurt while trying to escape. One was in critical...
Community members gather to remember Tree of Life shooting
WHEELING, W.Va. — On Oct. 27, 2018, 11 people were murdered at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Four years later, antisemitic material is circling national media. That’s why local minority leaders of the area came together Thursday to show unity at Temple Shalom in Wheeling. Though...
