ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

The Future of Moundsville Youth Center opened it's doors

Marshall County, WV — A one-of-a-kind building has opened its doors in Marshall County. The Future of Moundsville Youth Center unveiled all it has to offer to young ones. Accessories to help 6th through 12th grade blow off some steam include ping pong, a music and quiet room, and the latest gaming consoles among other luxuries. The building used to be another church that had to close during covid. Pastor CJ Plogger and his church bought it and quickly made it’s purpose about the kids.
WTOV 9

McMechen Police Department back to providing 24-hour service

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A few months ago, the McMechen Police Department could not provide 24/hour service while being understaffed. Now, the department is back on its feet. Although still understaffed, daylong service has been provided since new Chief of Police Robert Shilling took the position. He and another...
MCMECHEN, WV
WTOV 9

ODOT preparing trucks for winter weather

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With winter right around the corner, ODOT is preparing for its trucks to hit the roads. A winter readiness event was held at the Jefferson County garage on Thursday. "Anything from windshield wipers, to brake lights, to our plows chains, and our operating system. We're...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

A Special Connection holds Trunk or Treat

Jefferson County, OH — There's a brand new non-profit in Jefferson County as A Special Connection helped those with special needs have the best Halloween weekend possible. It's what parents call a need fulfilled. “It made me tear up,” said Parent and A Special Connection Board Member Mindy Aleksiejczyk....
WTOV 9

Christmas at The Highlands set for this weekend

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — What was once WesBanco Arena’s Christmas in November has now turned into Christmas at The Highlands. This is the first year at The Highlands Sports Complex where more 140 vendors with clothing, food, Christmas decorations, and much more gather to kick off the holiday season.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

NEWS9 Special Assignment: No room at the ER

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s a controversial and complicated topic -- emergency room diversions. They’re happening all over the country, including the Ohio Valley, causing some chaos in the healthcare field. First, we must understand exactly what it means when a hospital goes on diversion. "Diversion happens...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Wheeling Firefighters Local 12 honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Wheeling Firefighters Local 12 held a ceremony this weekend to remember Assistant Chief Robert Foster on the 31st anniversary of his line-of-duty death, and honored nine other firefighters who also made the ultimate sacrifice. "In 1991 Robert Foster was killed in a fire in Center Wheeling. We built this memorial...
WTOV 9

Community members gather to remember Tree of Life shooting

WHEELING, W.Va. — On Oct. 27, 2018, 11 people were murdered at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Four years later, antisemitic material is circling national media. That’s why local minority leaders of the area came together Thursday to show unity at Temple Shalom in Wheeling. Though...
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy