ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

In-depth Coverage of the Taylor Parker Sentencing Trial

Brittany Defran and Carolyn Roy discuss the most recent week of the Taylor Parker Sentencing Trial. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in October after cutting a baby from Reagan Hancock's womb. In-depth Coverage of the Taylor Parker Sentencing …. Brittany Defran and Carolyn Roy discuss the most recent...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport Dir. of Economic Development fired amid allegations of misconduct

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport‘s Director of Economic Development was fired Friday amid allegations of misconduct in the workplace. According to a statement released by his attorney Allison Jones, Drew Morton was terminated from his position as Director of Economic Development on Friday “because of allegations made against him which he contends are false and defamatory.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

State Fair of Louisiana has new safety improvements

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State Fair of Louisiana began Thursday in Shreveport, and one of their top priorities is safety. The fair is making upgrades in security to ensure the safety of citizens attending, including cameras monitored by the Real Time Crime Center. “We’ve installed a very extensive...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

First responders face-off for BBQ bragging rights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport first responders put on their aprons and chef’s hats to battle for best in barbecue in north Shreveport Friday afternoon. “We have chopped up brisket, ribs, and our specialty, which is homemade biscuits with bread pudding and homemade English toffee,” Grill Gruntz Jay Bowen said.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

$6M road repair project set to begin in District A

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport drivers can now look forward to a smoother ride as the city enters the final stages of a road improvement project in District A. Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor of District A says since she has been in office, many people in the area have complained about how awful the roads are.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Cool mornings and mild afternoons are ahead this week

Cool mornings and mild afternoons are ahead this …. Cool mornings and mild afternoons are ahead this week. Grambling rolls past Alcorn for first SWAC win of …. Grambling rolls past Alcorn for first SWAC win of Jackson era. Border Bike Ride. Man rides his bike all the way from...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

State Fair of Louisiana returns with food, rides and fun

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana returned on Thursday. It all kicked off around noon, and people of all ages from across Louisiana were there for the first day. Big smiles and laughter filled the fairgrounds. Some high school seniors in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Couple transforms basement into Harry Potter alleyway

Corinne Adams is a huge Harry Potter fan. That’s why she and her husband transformed their basement into Knockturn Alley, which is described as a shopping plaza devoted to the Dark Arts. Couple transforms basement into Harry Potter alleyway. Corinne Adams is a huge Harry Potter fan. That’s why...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Grambling rolls past Alcorn for first SWAC win of Jackson era

Grambling rolls past Alcorn for first SWAC win of Jackson era. Grambling rolls past Alcorn for first SWAC win of …. Grambling rolls past Alcorn for first SWAC win of Jackson era. Cool mornings and mild afternoons are ahead this …. Cool mornings and mild afternoons are ahead this week.
GRAMBLING, LA
ktalnews.com

Biker engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser

Biker engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser (Arkansas State Police) Biker engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser. Biker engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser (Arkansas State Police) Grambling rolls past Alcorn for first SWAC win of …. Grambling rolls past Alcorn for first SWAC win of Jackson...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport film pros create Hollywood-quality haunted adventure

La Louisiane House of Horror Haunted House on Texas Avenue re-opens Friday for thrill-seekers unafraid of quirky old buildings, zombies, and eerie set props from big-budget horror films and tv shows produced in the region. Shreveport film pros create Hollywood-quality haunted …. La Louisiane House of Horror Haunted House on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Harrison County man awaits extradition from Texas to Louisiana after Shreveport police investigate a tip that he attempted to orchestrate a murder-for-hire-plot. According to police, a citizen contacted them on October 12 claiming that 41-year-old Jarred Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Parts of central Claiborne Parish under boil advisory

Claiborne Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Claiborne Parish issued a boil advisory for a large portion of the parish between Homer and Lisbon on Thursday night. Officials say the advisory is due to a pipe replacement in the water well at Arizona Water Plant. It affects the east side of the water system, starting on the east side of Airport Loop Rd. on Hwy 2.
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy