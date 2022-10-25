Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Owner of Texas St. property destroyed by fire files injunction against city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appellate judge in northwest Louisiana filed an injunction against the City of Shreveport to prevent them from demolishing a historic downtown building sold to him by the city in late 2019 after a fire destroyed it in September. Judge Marcus Hunter’s recalled getting a...
ktalnews.com
In-depth Coverage of the Taylor Parker Sentencing Trial
Brittany Defran and Carolyn Roy discuss the most recent week of the Taylor Parker Sentencing Trial. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in October after cutting a baby from Reagan Hancock's womb. In-depth Coverage of the Taylor Parker Sentencing …. Brittany Defran and Carolyn Roy discuss the most recent...
ktalnews.com
Current councilman William Moore looks to become the next mayor of Mooringsport
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – William Moore is looking to become the next mayor of Mooringsport. “I’m running for mayor to better the town and pull the town together,” Moore said. He has served on the Mooringsport village council for more than 20 years. “I think most everybody...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Dir. of Economic Development fired amid allegations of misconduct
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport‘s Director of Economic Development was fired Friday amid allegations of misconduct in the workplace. According to a statement released by his attorney Allison Jones, Drew Morton was terminated from his position as Director of Economic Development on Friday “because of allegations made against him which he contends are false and defamatory.”
ktalnews.com
State Fair of Louisiana has new safety improvements
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State Fair of Louisiana began Thursday in Shreveport, and one of their top priorities is safety. The fair is making upgrades in security to ensure the safety of citizens attending, including cameras monitored by the Real Time Crime Center. “We’ve installed a very extensive...
ktalnews.com
First responders face-off for BBQ bragging rights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport first responders put on their aprons and chef’s hats to battle for best in barbecue in north Shreveport Friday afternoon. “We have chopped up brisket, ribs, and our specialty, which is homemade biscuits with bread pudding and homemade English toffee,” Grill Gruntz Jay Bowen said.
ktalnews.com
$6M road repair project set to begin in District A
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport drivers can now look forward to a smoother ride as the city enters the final stages of a road improvement project in District A. Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor of District A says since she has been in office, many people in the area have complained about how awful the roads are.
ktalnews.com
Cool mornings and mild afternoons are ahead this week
Cool mornings and mild afternoons are ahead this week.
ktalnews.com
State Fair of Louisiana returns with food, rides and fun
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana returned on Thursday. It all kicked off around noon, and people of all ages from across Louisiana were there for the first day. Big smiles and laughter filled the fairgrounds. Some high school seniors in the...
ktalnews.com
Couple transforms basement into Harry Potter alleyway
Corinne Adams is a huge Harry Potter fan. That’s why she and her husband transformed their basement into Knockturn Alley, which is described as a shopping plaza devoted to the Dark Arts. Couple transforms basement into Harry Potter alleyway. Corinne Adams is a huge Harry Potter fan. That’s why...
ktalnews.com
Grambling rolls past Alcorn for first SWAC win of Jackson era
Grambling rolls past Alcorn for first SWAC win of Jackson era.
ktalnews.com
Biker engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser
Biker engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser (Arkansas State Police)
ktalnews.com
Shreveport film pros create Hollywood-quality haunted adventure
La Louisiane House of Horror Haunted House on Texas Avenue re-opens Friday for thrill-seekers unafraid of quirky old buildings, zombies, and eerie set props from big-budget horror films and tv shows produced in the region.
ktalnews.com
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Harrison County man awaits extradition from Texas to Louisiana after Shreveport police investigate a tip that he attempted to orchestrate a murder-for-hire-plot. According to police, a citizen contacted them on October 12 claiming that 41-year-old Jarred Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged...
ktalnews.com
Parts of central Claiborne Parish under boil advisory
Claiborne Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Claiborne Parish issued a boil advisory for a large portion of the parish between Homer and Lisbon on Thursday night. Officials say the advisory is due to a pipe replacement in the water well at Arizona Water Plant. It affects the east side of the water system, starting on the east side of Airport Loop Rd. on Hwy 2.
ktalnews.com
Airline stays perfect in district, St. Mary’s upsets Logansport and more in Thursday night action
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With inclement weather forcing many teams to move their games to Thursday night, there were 13 different games played in Northwest Louisiana. Below and the scores from those games and other games across Texas. Louisiana. Parkway 20, Airline 41. North Desoto 56, Bossier 16. Lakeside...
