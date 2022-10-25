ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Banana 101.5

Is There an Age Restriction for Trick-or-Treaters in Michigan?

Every year we see Michiganders on social media voicing their opinions on whether or not teens should be allowed to go trick or treating. Well, it's that time of year again. Everyone does seem to have an opinion on the topic for some weird reason. It's kind of funny to see how mad some people get about teens going out trick or treating.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Will Grand Blanc Ever Get Cannabis Shops?

Since moving back to Michigan, a couple of months ago, I've noticed cannabis shops on many corners in Flint and Burton... and the unmistakable scent in many public places. Genesee County and Michigan residents, in general, are enjoying marijuana. Many states are still in the process of legalizing. Weed is slowly, but surely, losing its "gateway drug" image from the 1980s.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Banana 101.5

Six Cool and Unique Businesses Up for Sale in Michigan

Cool business opportunities can be found all over Michigan right now. Most people have thought about starting or owning their own business at one point in their lives. Sometimes you just need a change of pace when it comes to working. Other times people are just sick of working for someone else. If you feel like this, just know that Michigan is full of opportunities for you.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Savory Fried Food

Certain foods are better during a particular season in Michigan, but lucky for Michiganders, the state's favorite savory fried food is delicious any time of the year. Think about it. A hot dog and a scoop of cold potato salad always taste better during the summer months. A bowl of tomato soup and a grilled cheese is a perfect winter lunch and a fresh salad is a popular choice when spring hits the Great Lakes State. Let's not forget about fall, when almost everyone craves anything and everything pumpkin spice or pumpkin flavored.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family

Imagine learning that you've just won a huge Powerball prize but you aren't able to share the news. That's what happened to a Grand Blanc man who just won $100,000. Lawrence Thomas matched four white balls and the Powerball in the October 10 Powerball drawing. Thomas' $50,000 win was doubled to $100,000 thanks to the Power Play. But there was a problem: He had to wait all day to share the news with family and friends that he'd won.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Banana 101.5

Free Holiday Walk At Bicentennial Park In Grand Blanc

Spoiler alert, the holiday season is expensive. Things add up very quickly, from Christmas dinner to presents, and don't forget traveling expenses like gas and airfare. It's almost impossible to stay on budget, so when a free holiday event comes up, take full advantage of it. One such event happens...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Banana 101.5

Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good

Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Banana 101.5

Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?

Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished

Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy