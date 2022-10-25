Read full article on original website
Related
Is There an Age Restriction for Trick-or-Treaters in Michigan?
Every year we see Michiganders on social media voicing their opinions on whether or not teens should be allowed to go trick or treating. Well, it's that time of year again. Everyone does seem to have an opinion on the topic for some weird reason. It's kind of funny to see how mad some people get about teens going out trick or treating.
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
Will Grand Blanc Ever Get Cannabis Shops?
Since moving back to Michigan, a couple of months ago, I've noticed cannabis shops on many corners in Flint and Burton... and the unmistakable scent in many public places. Genesee County and Michigan residents, in general, are enjoying marijuana. Many states are still in the process of legalizing. Weed is slowly, but surely, losing its "gateway drug" image from the 1980s.
Man Bursts Into Tears After Winning $260k Lottery in Oakland County
A 58-year-old Genesee County man became very emotional after recently winning a substantial amount of money from the Michigan Lottery. SEE ALSO: Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family. The lucky winner scored a whopping $261,377 while playing Club Keno The Jack....
Six Cool and Unique Businesses Up for Sale in Michigan
Cool business opportunities can be found all over Michigan right now. Most people have thought about starting or owning their own business at one point in their lives. Sometimes you just need a change of pace when it comes to working. Other times people are just sick of working for someone else. If you feel like this, just know that Michigan is full of opportunities for you.
This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Savory Fried Food
Certain foods are better during a particular season in Michigan, but lucky for Michiganders, the state's favorite savory fried food is delicious any time of the year. Think about it. A hot dog and a scoop of cold potato salad always taste better during the summer months. A bowl of tomato soup and a grilled cheese is a perfect winter lunch and a fresh salad is a popular choice when spring hits the Great Lakes State. Let's not forget about fall, when almost everyone craves anything and everything pumpkin spice or pumpkin flavored.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
5 Grumpy Co-Workers You’ll Meet In Genesee County
Fall and Winter leads to moodier people, in general. Many of the folks we work with will also be irritable or exhibit behaviors we don't notice as much during happier moods in the spring and summer -- the sunshine really does hit different. #1 Grumpy Co-worker: Never enough sleep or...
Are Digital License Plates Making Their Way To Michigan?
Everything in the world around us is slowly becoming digital, it's almost to the point where we're closer to being completely digital than we are to the beginning of the digital takeover. From credit cards, to work meetings, to even school, we have figured out a way to make everything...
Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family
Imagine learning that you've just won a huge Powerball prize but you aren't able to share the news. That's what happened to a Grand Blanc man who just won $100,000. Lawrence Thomas matched four white balls and the Powerball in the October 10 Powerball drawing. Thomas' $50,000 win was doubled to $100,000 thanks to the Power Play. But there was a problem: He had to wait all day to share the news with family and friends that he'd won.
Oh, Michigan, These Five Weather Memes Are So You
When all else fails, we can talk about everyone's favorite subject: The weather. Here in Michigan, we love to talk about it - and complain about it - almost as much as we do the damn roads. Just for fun, we found the five best weather memes that are floating...
Free Holiday Walk At Bicentennial Park In Grand Blanc
Spoiler alert, the holiday season is expensive. Things add up very quickly, from Christmas dinner to presents, and don't forget traveling expenses like gas and airfare. It's almost impossible to stay on budget, so when a free holiday event comes up, take full advantage of it. One such event happens...
Royal Oak is Home to Michigan’s First Self-Serving Taproom
No more waiting to get your next beer, you can now get it yourself at Lincoln Tap, Michigan's first fully self-serving taproom. Lincoln Tap is Michigan’s first self-service taproom serving beer from Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Ferndale Project. I never thought I'd see the day when you could...
The Two Types of Michiganders in Fall/Winter. Which One Are You?
Fall is here and winter is around the corner. What type of Michigander are you?. Fall has arrived in Michigan and has begun to slowly eat away at our souls. It won't be long until good ole winter shows up to completely break our resolve and have us contemplating moving to a warmer climate.
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
Did You Know That Pac-Man’s Grave is in the Clio Cemetery?
There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio and it may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael Leroy Luther was a...
Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?
Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished
Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
The Hidden, Mystical Stonehenge-Type Sunken Garden in Fenton, Michigan
To get to this place out in the woods just south of Fenton, go down White Lake Road, east past the Tyrone Memory Gardens, pass the kneeling statue, down a dirt road, and over an old wooden bridge. It sits along Runyan Creek behind the Sunken Garden Cemetery and next to the Colwell Cemetery in upper Livingston County.
Banana 101.5
Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0