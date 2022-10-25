The current Toyota GR86 is a fantastic sports coupe, but if there’s one complaint you see over and over again is that it doesn’t have enough power. Ever since the original showed up as the Scion FR-S (RIP Scion), keyboard warriors have insisted Toyota made a mistake by not offering a turbo version. If the latest rumor is to be believed, it may only be a matter of time before they get their wish.

2 DAYS AGO