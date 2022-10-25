Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
2023 Honda Civic Type R: First Track Drive
They say to never meet your heroes. Put someone on a pedestal and they’ll only disappoint you, so by keeping your distance you can live in your brightest fantasies rather than heartbreaking reality. Of course, this isn’t always true – I’ve met the previous-generation FK8 Civic Type R, built from 2017 to 2021, and the reality of that car more than matches the dream.
Jalopnik
Toyota Has Quietly Given Up On Production Goals: Report
Toyota is reportedly lowering production targets, Elon Musk thinks NHTSA is too slow for the modern world, and Ford spent a lot of money getting out of Argo. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, October 27, 2022. 1st Gear: Toyota Reportedly Tells Suppliers It’s Lowering Production...
Jalopnik
Ford Ordered to Pay Millions for Allegedly Stealing Software
Ford has allegedly been sharing secrets. And now, after a 15-day trial, a judge and jury have ordered the Detroit automaker to pay $104.6 million in damages for “breaching a 2004 licensing contract and misappropriating trade secrets,” to an Austin, Texas-based software company, as reported Automotive News. Back...
Jalopnik
Chip Shortage Forces Toyota to Temporarily Issue Metal Keys for New Cars in Japan
Car keys have officially become the latest victim of the ongoing chip shortage. Reuters reports that Toyota has announced plans to give new car buyers a mechanical key instead of a smart key. “As the shortage of semiconductors continues, this is a provisional measure aimed at delivering cars to customers...
Jalopnik
BMW Debuts 2023 R1250 R With More Standard Features, Same Price As Last Year
BMW’s R1250 R generally gets a lot less attention than its taller, more adventure-oriented sibling, the R1250 GS, and listen, I get why. You don’t see celebrities riding around the globe on an R1250 R, and compared to BMW’s S1000 XR, the R1250 platform is pretty tame.
Jalopnik
At $21,000, Would You Say Giddy-up to This 2017 Ford Mustang GT?
Ford invented the pony car class with the Mustang, and as today’s Nice Price or No Dice GT proves, the company still keeps the faith fully half a decade later. Let’s see how much someone should rightfully have to “pony up” to enjoy it. A clean...
Jalopnik
Wild Rumor Claims Next-Gen Toyota GR86 Will Be a Turbo Hybrid
The current Toyota GR86 is a fantastic sports coupe, but if there’s one complaint you see over and over again is that it doesn’t have enough power. Ever since the original showed up as the Scion FR-S (RIP Scion), keyboard warriors have insisted Toyota made a mistake by not offering a turbo version. If the latest rumor is to be believed, it may only be a matter of time before they get their wish.
Jalopnik
Some Tesla Owners Think Their Cars Can See Dead People
Tesla’s phantom braking problem and other ghosts in the machine are well known to both regulators and customers, but in this spooky season some owners are taking to TikTok to offer up a new explanation: Dead human beings from beyond the grave. Now, I am fully aware that people...
Jalopnik
What Car Should You Buy: Fast, Impractical and Fun
This week's advice-seeker has cash to burn and wants a two-door enthusiast car that can handle some highway trips. What should he buy?
Jalopnik
This Is Why Self-Driving Startup Argo AI Is Shutting Down
When the news broke yesterday that Ford-backed self-driving startup Argo AI would be closing its doors, it was a major shock. That’s partly because it felt so sudden but also because, at the time, we had no information on exactly why that decision had been made. However, after Ford’s Q3 earnings call, we have a much better understanding of the automaker’s thinking.
Jalopnik
Icon's LS9-Powered Mercedes-Benz 300SEL 6.3 Is a God-Tier Restomod
Name your favorite classic car, and there’s probably a specialist out there that’s built a business on stuffing that car with modern components and all the Alcantara you can shake a stick at. I mean, the fact that SEMA exists is evidence of the appeal of this kind of restomod.
Jalopnik
Aston Martin's Formula 1 Cost Cap Issues Were Due to Desks and Chairs
This morning, the FIA finally announced penalties for Red Bull Racing after the team overspent Formula 1's cost cap in 2021. It’ll have its wind tunnel and CFD hours reduced, but at the end of the day — but lost in the online discourse is the fact that Aston Martin also had cost cap filing errors, and possibly for the most hilarious reason in the world. It messed up filing expenditures for office furniture.
Jalopnik
Nissan GT-R, Presumed Dead, Is Back For 2023
Oh, the Nissan GT-R. When no 2022 model showed up in the U.S., most people assumed it was dead, because why wouldn’t they? It’s an old car, and it was cancelled in Europe. Nissan kept selling 2021 models into 2022, but that seemed like the end of the road. Not true: Godzilla is not dead. It was only resting, waiting to return to the U.S. for 2023.
Jalopnik
How a Fun Game About Off-Road Trucking Became the Center of a Legal Slugfest
Spintires. Mudrunner. Snowrunner. Whether you’re a seasoned sim racer, off-road enthusiast or merely enjoy getting into helpless, precarious situations with your friends that may require the use of a winch, these three titles are simple, pure fun. Unfortunately, their development has been pretty much the complete opposite of that, as an illuminating investigative piece from IGN’s Rebekah Valentine published on Wednesday has uncovered.
Jalopnik
Edmunds Took Its Ford Lightning and Rivian R1T to a Tractor Pull
Electric pickup trucks are rad. They do all the stuff a truck is supposed to be good at, like hauling and pulling and generally making tons of torque, but they do it in near silence and without belching tons of black diesel smoke. Sure, they’re still in their infancy, but that isn’t stopping Edmunds.com’s Ryan ZumMallen from taking their long-term test Ford Lightning and Rivian R1T to a tractor pull in Northern California.
Jalopnik
The Soft Top Is The Best Toyota RAV4 Of All Time
The current Toyota RAV4 is reliable, sells well, and in plug-in hybrid form, has one of the longest electric ranges available on PHEVs in the U.S. But it’s not the best RAV4 ever. No, that honor goes to the two-door soft-top version that Toyota sold back in 1998. I do not care if you disagree, because you are wrong.
Jalopnik
The Subaru BRZ Is the True Modern-Day Datsun 240Z
Photographers call the time just before sunset the “golden hour.” The light’s like honey, filtered by a thick wedge of atmosphere, burnishing everything with its glow. But even in the flatlands near Tsawwassen, British Columbia, with mountains far away on the horizon, nature will shortchange you. Today, this rapidly closing window will last just 40 minutes.
Jalopnik
Dodge Is Still Figuring out the Charger Daytona EV's Exhaust Note
Back in August, Stellantis revealed the (deep breath) Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept. The car carries an absurd number of names, but somehow that wasn’t the most maligned part of its reveal. No, that honor went to something else: the car’s sound. I should know, of course....
Jalopnik
Who Modded It Best: 2022 SEMA Acura Integra Edition
The Acura Integra is finally back, and true to form, Acura will have three heavily modified cars at this year’s SEMA show to highlight its tuning potential. They’re all pro builds that likely cost a truly absurd amount of money, so the odds of running into someone who did something similar at your local get-together are pretty low. But since each tuner took a drastically different approach to their Integra, we’re curious which one you think looks the best.
Jalopnik
Dodge's Last Call Special-Edition Models Wear a Hefty Price-Tag, Starting at Over $60,000
Dodge has been sending its beloved Charger and Challenger muscle cars out with a bang, slowly revealing its Last Call Editions. Thursday, Dodge also released pricing for those special vehicles. And for those wondering how they’re going to find and get their hands on one, Dodge has also rolled out a new vehicle locator tool. Dodge owners and enthusiasts will be able to find the last examples of what they want, before it’s too late.
Comments / 0