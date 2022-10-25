ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Legendary Country Singer Anita Kerr Dead at 94

Anita Kerr, who scored numerous classic country hits as a background vocalist, arranger and architect of the "Nashville Sound," has died. The New York Times reports that Kerr died on Monday (Oct. 10), in Geneva, Switzerland, at the age of 94. Born Anita Jean Grilli in Memphis, Tenn., on Oct....
Outsider.com

Jerry Lee Lewis Has Hank Williams Jr. Deliver Special Message at Hall of Fame Induction

Jerry Lee Lewis wasn’t going to let a doctor’s order stop him from acknowledging his fans as he was inducted into what is one of country music’s highest honors, the Country Music Hall of Fame. And, while his medical team recommended the longtime performer not attend the induction ceremony he was still there in spirit. Especially as another legend, Hank Williams Jr. delivered his message to the audience during the live ceremony.
The List

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]

And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Rolling Stone

Leslie Jordan Opened Up About Being ‘Embraced’ by Nashville in One of His Final Interviews: ‘So Unexpected’

Country music star was one of the last things Leslie Jordan added to his long list of joy-bringing talents before his unexpected death on Monday, Oct. 24, following a fatal car crash in Los Angeles at age 67. In one of his final interviews, a sit-down with CBS News, the beloved star opened up about being embraced by the genre’s community. “So unexpected just to happen in my 60s – I’m a country music singer now,” he said, laughing. “I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced me, you know, and to be taken kind of serious, and to...
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Finds His Truth in Latest Solo Effort, ‘Born & Raised’ [Interview]

Life has been a whirlwind of late for Chris Shiflett. “I flew home to Los Angeles from London, woke up the next morning, ran to my studio, grabbed my acoustic guitar and flew back out to Nashville,” the Foo Fighters’ guitarist says in an interview with Taste of Country mere days after taking part in the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in September. “The Grand Ole Opry performance was kind of the cornerstone of the whole thing.”
Alan Jackson Found a Compromise for Woman Hoping to Spread Mother’s Ashes at His Home

An Alan Jackson fan who'd hoped to spread her late mother's ashes at the star's Nashville home didn't get her wish, but she got enough. Maine native Sue Castle was in Nashville last week hoping to fulfill her mom's final wish. She didn't have a plan for how'd she would find Jackson's house or convince him to let her spread her mother's ashes, but she was willing to do anything necessary.
