Read full article on original website
Related
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Alan Jackson’s Daughter Mattie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics With Family at CMT Artists of the Year
Alan Jackson was presented the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime Award at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony which was taped in Nashville on Wednesday. His daughter Mattie shared some photos from the event. Check out her behind-the-scenes shots below. “Best way to celebrate [Alan Jackson] is all dolled...
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Wynonna Judd Announces That The Judds’ Final Tour Will Continue in 2023
The Judds: The Final Tour will continue into 2023 with 15 just-announced dates. Wynonna Judd announced the new leg of performances during a stop on The Today Show on Monday (Oct. 24), explaining that she decided to add a new string of dates thanks to fan demand. Just like the...
Legendary Country Singer Anita Kerr Dead at 94
Anita Kerr, who scored numerous classic country hits as a background vocalist, arranger and architect of the "Nashville Sound," has died. The New York Times reports that Kerr died on Monday (Oct. 10), in Geneva, Switzerland, at the age of 94. Born Anita Jean Grilli in Memphis, Tenn., on Oct....
Jerry Lee Lewis Has Hank Williams Jr. Deliver Special Message at Hall of Fame Induction
Jerry Lee Lewis wasn’t going to let a doctor’s order stop him from acknowledging his fans as he was inducted into what is one of country music’s highest honors, the Country Music Hall of Fame. And, while his medical team recommended the longtime performer not attend the induction ceremony he was still there in spirit. Especially as another legend, Hank Williams Jr. delivered his message to the audience during the live ceremony.
Johnny Cash Was One Of The First People Travis Tritt Met In Nashville: “Just An Incredible Human Being”
I imagine meeting THE legendary icon of country music, Johnny Cash, would be extremely intimidating for just about anybody. But, for a young artist moving to Nashville and him being one of the first people you come in contact with, it has to be downright terrifying. And it’s exactly what...
Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]
And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Leslie Jordan Opened Up About Being ‘Embraced’ by Nashville in One of His Final Interviews: ‘So Unexpected’
Country music star was one of the last things Leslie Jordan added to his long list of joy-bringing talents before his unexpected death on Monday, Oct. 24, following a fatal car crash in Los Angeles at age 67. In one of his final interviews, a sit-down with CBS News, the beloved star opened up about being embraced by the genre’s community. “So unexpected just to happen in my 60s – I’m a country music singer now,” he said, laughing. “I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced me, you know, and to be taken kind of serious, and to...
How Lainey Wilson, an '11-year overnight sensation,' became country music's brightest new star
For years after moving to Nashville, Wilson called a 20-foot camper trailer home. Now, she's nominated for six CMA awards, including song and album of the year.
Vince Gill Honors Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’
Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.
Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire And Other Country Music Legends Honor Loretta Lynn With Touching Tributes
Country music stars and other celebrities paused to share their memories and tributes to Loretta Lynn following news of the death of the singer and songwriter on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at...
Remember When Loretta Lynn Dang Near Made Alan Jackson Blush? [Watch]
In 2017, Loretta Lynn paid tribute to Alan Jackson, and to look at him is to wonder if her words weren't worth more than the reason for the celebration. On Oct. 22, 2017, Lynn made a rare public appearance to help induct Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She even mentioned that she rarely leaves the house in her speech that day.
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.
Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After Being Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back
Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My...
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Finds His Truth in Latest Solo Effort, ‘Born & Raised’ [Interview]
Life has been a whirlwind of late for Chris Shiflett. “I flew home to Los Angeles from London, woke up the next morning, ran to my studio, grabbed my acoustic guitar and flew back out to Nashville,” the Foo Fighters’ guitarist says in an interview with Taste of Country mere days after taking part in the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in September. “The Grand Ole Opry performance was kind of the cornerstone of the whole thing.”
Leslie Jordan Had Breathing Issues in the Weeks Before His Fatal Car Crash
A new report from TMZ suggests that Leslie Jordan may have experienced some concerning health symptoms leading up to his fatal car crash, which law enforcement believe may have been caused by a medical event. According to the publication, a source close to Jordan reveals that the star was suffering...
Lainey Wilson’s Career-Defining Year Hasn’t Been Easy [Interview]
To get to the heart of Lainey Wilson's new Bell Bottom Country album, skip ahead to track No. 6, "Me, You and Jesus." The soft-spoken, mid-tempo, acoustic lyrical showcase doesn't scream radio hit, and it might go unnoticed on the first listen through these 14 songs, but ... "The only...
Alan Jackson Found a Compromise for Woman Hoping to Spread Mother’s Ashes at His Home
An Alan Jackson fan who'd hoped to spread her late mother's ashes at the star's Nashville home didn't get her wish, but she got enough. Maine native Sue Castle was in Nashville last week hoping to fulfill her mom's final wish. She didn't have a plan for how'd she would find Jackson's house or convince him to let her spread her mother's ashes, but she was willing to do anything necessary.
Taste of Country
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0