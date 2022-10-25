Read full article on original website
Knights Of Columbus Haunted House Canceled Due To Failure To Obtain County Temporary Use Permit
The Knights of Columbus Haunted House that had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday evening has been canceled. Sources tell the Reporter that the Knights asked the Los Alamos County Fire Marshal’s office to perform an electrical inspection of the haunted house. Fire Marshal Colorado Cordova responded that it was determined that this type of operation would require a Temporary Use Permit issued by Los Alamos County. but that no application had been received by the County.
LANL Legacy Waste Cleanup Contractor Under Self-Imposed Stop Work Since October 13
N3B Los Alamos President and Program Manager Kim Lebak speaks at Wednesday’s EM-LA Community Forum at Fuller Lodge. Photo by Maire O’Neill. Department of Energy Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office Manager Michael Mikolanis told attendees Wednesday at a community forum at Fuller Lodge that DOE supports N3B’s proactive decision October 13 to initiate a stop work at LANL. He said the stop work was put in place to ensure the safety of workers and high quality outcomes of the LANL legacy waste cleanup.
MainStreet Announces Street Closures For Friday During Trick-Or-Treat
Oppie and Groves getting into the Halloween spirit in time for Friday’s Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet event in downtown Los Alamos. Courtesy/MainStreet. Los Alamos MainStreet would like to alert the community to a road closure 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 as part of the annual Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet event. Due...
Council Declares October As Cooperative Month In Los Alamos County
Los Alamos County Councilors on Tuesday evening proclaimed October as Co-Operative Month. Accepting the Proclamation from Councilor David Izraelevitz are, from left, Josh Stringer representing the Del Norte LOV Foundation and the Del Norte Credit Union, Terra Hite representing the Board of Directors for the Los Alamos Cooperative Market, and Bethany Hayward representing the Los Alamos Schools Credit Union. Courtesy LAC.
Response To Lisa Shin And Chapter 18
By now, I’m sure you’ve all heard of the recent developments expanding chapter 18 of the Los Alamos County Code of Ordinances: the Nuisance Code. Lisa Shin, taking a strong stance against the code, stated in her editorial that “It pits the government against citizens and citizens against each other.” She offers that the Code “involves hefty fines and penalties for non-compliance”. In particular, Chapter 18 section 38 – unmodified by recent drafts by Dekker/Perich/Sabatini, three examples of semantic satiation – regarding “Inoperable or abandoned vehicles” states that “Storage of inoperable vehicles within a front yard is prohibited” barring some exceptions that I don’t care to read about.
County: COVID-19 Community Newsletter For Oct. 28 Now Available Online
Read this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter to learn how to report positive at-home COVID-19 tests through the NMDOH MyNotify app; understand more about how Omicron variants work and why WHO doesn’t consider the latest strains variants of concern at this point; and get links for where to find more information about vaccines, treatments and testing in Los Alamos County. Click here: https://conta.cc/3fnWGzn Courtesy LAC.
Photographer Terrance Haanen’s Work Available At Beta Sigma Phi Craft Fair Saturday
Many readers have asked where they can go to purchase photos by photographer Terrance Haanen, who regularly submits his work to the Los Alamos Reporter. Haanen will be selling his photos Saturday as a vendor at the Beta Sigma Phi Craft Fair at Crossroads Bible Church, 97 East Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The above photo taken in Los Alamos will be among those available for purchase. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
Church Raffles Unique Quilt To Raise Funds For Wheelchair Ramps
A very unusual quilt featuring the mission churches of New Mexico is being raffled to raise funds for wheelchair ramps at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Jemez Springs where Very Reverend Glennon Jones is the canonical pastor in addition to being the Vicar General for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. All applique on the quilt was done by Lana Kelsey and the quilting was done by Donna Smith. The quilt is currently on display through Nov. 17 at Atomic City Quilts, 1247 Central Avenue in Los Alamos. Tickets may be purchased at Atomic City Quilts or at Jemez Fine Art Gallery at 17346 Hwy 4 in Jemez Springs. Courtesy photo.
Make Your Own Fused Glass Sugar Skull At Little Studio On The Mesa
Sugar skulls are the latest pre-cut fused glass offering at Little Studio on the Mesa at 116 Longview in White Rock. Drop in anytime and owner Joanne Kozuchowski will get everything lined out for you. The cost is $10. Courtesy photo. All Halloween items are 25 percent off at Little...
Local Artist Richard Swenson Donates Lobo Sculpture To UNM-Los Alamos
Richard Swenson’s incredible Lobo hanging outside the Learning Resource Center (Building 7) on the UNM-Los Alamos campus. Photo by Sarah Jimenez/UNM-LA UNM-LA Los Alamos – The University of New Mexico– Los Alamos (UNM-LA) is pleased to announce a donation of artwork to the university’s permanent collection. The donation called “Lobo”, is an original piece by one of Los Alamos’ favorite local artists, Richard Swenson, demonstrating his continued generosity.
Unica Viramontes Named LANL Associate Director For Defense Protection Program
Los Alamos National Laboratory has named Unica Viramontes associate Laboratory director for the newly created Defense Protection Program. In this role, she will be responsible for the leadership, management, oversight, strategic planning and execution of the Laboratory’s safeguards, security and emergency management portfolio. Viramontes has more than 20 years...
Support Melanee Hand For Council
I am voting for Melanee Hand for County Council. Melanee is a strong supporter for County public health services, outdoor/open space recreation, and small business – and Melanee is a very hard worker dedicated to our County residents. She is knowledgeable of and supports the proposed public health services hub. Melanee has extensive background in County open space issues from her service on the Parks & Rec Board (including serving as chair). And finally, Melanee and her husband Dave Hand run a small business in town – she has good knowledge of what makes/breaks small business and can support County initiatives to actually support small business. Please consider voting for Melanee Hand for County Council.
White Rock Baptist Church Seeks Children’s Ministry Coordinator
White Rock Baptist Church is accepting applications for a Children’s Ministry Coordinator to work with ministry leaders and church members to address the needs of children within the congregation, and to encourage their growth in faith as Christian disciples. Applicants must have an active and growing relationship with God through Jesus Christ and have early childhood, teaching, volunteer coordination, or other related experience, with a demonstrated ability to understand and relate to children and their families, and a passion to see families grow in their faith together. The position is part-time and will require in-person work on Sundays. To request a copy of the full job description, please email info@wrbcnm.org. To apply, please send cover letter and resume to council@wrbcnm.org no later than Nov. 15.
Jazz Project To Host ‘Black Box Jazz Club’ Thursday & Friday, Nov. 3 & 4 At LAHS
The event transforms the LAHS Black Box Theater into a Jazz Club and features eight student jazz ensembles from Los Alamos and Santa Fe. Both nights will feature sets from the “LAHS Jazz Band Two” & the incredible “Quemazón Combo”. Thursday’s show will also feature the “Potrillo”, “Capulin”, & “Guaje” Combos, and on Friday night, the “Atalaya”, “Pajarito”, & “Rendija” Combos will perform.
Community Invited To Free Halloween Dance Party Sunday, Oct. 30 Hosted By Ballroom Etc.
The community is invited to a FREE Halloween dance party at Fuller Lodge on Sunday October 30 from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. hosted by Ballroom etc. Please come to dance or just to watch your friends, neighbors and colleagueswaltz, swing, foxtrot, rhumba, tango, etc. to recorded music selected by Scott Bordenet. What could be spookier than that?
Which Candidates Are Election Deniers? Now We Know
In our previous letter to the editor (“Which Candidates are Election Deniers and Why it Matters“, David Hanson and Richard Skolnik, https://losalamosreporter.com/2022/10/11/which-candidates-are-election-deniers-and-why-it-matters/on October 11 , we posed two questions for the candidates for Los Alamos County Council. We also sent our questions to them by email: Do you believe that Joe Biden is the legitimately elected President and, do you believe that an insurrection took place at the US Capital on January 6, 2021?
