White Rock Baptist Church is accepting applications for a Children’s Ministry Coordinator to work with ministry leaders and church members to address the needs of children within the congregation, and to encourage their growth in faith as Christian disciples. Applicants must have an active and growing relationship with God through Jesus Christ and have early childhood, teaching, volunteer coordination, or other related experience, with a demonstrated ability to understand and relate to children and their families, and a passion to see families grow in their faith together. The position is part-time and will require in-person work on Sundays. To request a copy of the full job description, please email info@wrbcnm.org. To apply, please send cover letter and resume to council@wrbcnm.org no later than Nov. 15.

WHITE ROCK, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO